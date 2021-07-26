Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Monday

The latest:

Thailand reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Monday, while Malaysia has notched up more than one million infections, as the virulent delta variant carves a deadly path through Southeast Asia — now a global epicentre for the virus.

Thailand had 15,376 new coronavirus cases, a daily record for a second consecutive day in the nation of more than 66 million.

Malaysia, which has one of Southeast Asia's highest per capita infection rates, reported on Sunday 17,045 new cases, bringing the total to 1,013,438 and nearly 8,000 deaths, despite being under lockdown since June.

Government medical contract doctors participate in a walkout strike at Kuala Lumpur Hospital amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. (Lim Huey Teng/Reuters)

Like many parts of the region of more than 650 million people, Malaysian hospitals and medical staff have borne the brunt of the outbreak amid shortages of beds, ventilators and oxygen.

Thousands of Malaysian contract doctors on Monday staged a walkout over the terms of their employment, though they pledged patients would not be affected by the protest.

The doctors, who want permanent postings, as well as better pay and benefits, said an offer by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to extend their contracts did not go far enough.

Malaysia's vaccine rollout, however, has outpaced that of many neighbours, with about 16.9 per cent of its 32 million people fully inoculated.

Thailand's government last week imposed tighter lockdown measures in the capital, Bangkok, and 12 high-risk provinces.

Indonesia easing some restrictions

Indonesia, the region's most populous country, with more than 270 million people, has Southeast Asia's biggest caseload. It has reported more than 3.1 million infections and 83,000 deaths.

Still, amid economic pressures, the government on Sunday announced that although coronavirus curbs would be extended by a week, some measures would be relaxed, including allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to reopen.

Hospitals have been filled with patients in the past month, particularly on the densely populated island of Java and in Bali, but on Sunday President Joko Widodo said infections and hospital occupancy had declined, without specifying by how much.

"The decision doesn't seem to be related to the pandemic, but to economics," said Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist at the University of Indonesia, urging people to maintain health protocols.

Students receive a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for COVID-19 during a mass vaccination program at a school building in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday. (Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)

Indonesia last week reported record-high deaths on four separate days, the last of which was 1,566 fatalities on Friday, bringing cumulative deaths to more than 83,000, as authorities pledged to add more intensive-care units.

After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing a renewed outbreak, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections. The health ministry reported 7,531 infections on Sunday, down from Saturday's record daily increase of 7,968.

Myanmar has also seen a surge in infections since June and on Sunday reported 355 deaths, a new record, while daily cases topped 6,000 on Thursday last week.

-From Reuters, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening in Tokyo

A member of the New Zealand delegation cheers for his team from stands empty of fans due to COVID-19 restrictions during a men's field hockey match against Spain at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday. (John Minchillo/The Associated Press)

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics say 153 people accredited for the Games have tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan since July 1.

The total includes 19 athletes who tested positive in Japan from July 1 through Sunday. Some of those athletes are residents of the Olympic Village, where 16 people have tested positive.

Those people left the apartment blocks overlooking Tokyo Bay to stay in quarantine hotels.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 6:30 a.m. ET.

What's happening around the world

WATCH | U.S. officials plead with Americans to get vaccinated as delta COVID-19 caseloads soar: U.S. officials plead with Americans to get vaccinated as delta COVID-19 caseloads soar The National 2:00 Democrats and Republicans are once again trying to convince unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 inoculation. 2:00

As of early Monday morning, more than 194.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus database published by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.1 million.

In the Americas, a COVID-19 surge ignited in parts of the United States by the highly contagious delta variant and vaccine hesitancy has led to new mask mandates and deep confusion among some people about which guidance to follow.

In Europe, 40 million people in France have now received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet on Monday. Macron said that amounted to nearly 60 per cent of the population, and that four million of the vaccinations had been administered in the past two weeks.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia's most populous state reported a rise in new cases despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order, while police vowed to crack down on any repeat of a wild anti-lockdown protest on the weekend.

In Africa, Ghana hopes to receive over 18 million doses of vaccines before October as it struggles to contain a third wave of infections.

Algeria, meanwhile, will reimpose restrictions on gatherings to cope with a rapid spread of the more infectious delta variant of the coronavirus.

In the Middle East, Iran's ministry of health reported 268 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, along with 27,146 additional cases.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET