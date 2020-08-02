The latest:

Philippines coronavirus cases top 100,000.

Australia's Victoria state declares state of disaster after spike in cases.

Month of July alone has seen more than 1.1 million cases in India.

Arizona congressman tests positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus cited as reason renomination of Trump will be held in private.

Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday after medical groups declared that the country was waging "a losing battle" against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital.

The country's department of health reported a record-high daily tally of 5,032, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 103,185, including more than 2,000 deaths. The Philippines has the second-most cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

President Rodrigo Duterte eased a tough virus lockdown in the capital, Manila, on June 1. After shopping malls and workplaces were partially reopened and limited public transport was allowed, infections spiked sharply with increased virus testing.

Passengers of a jeepney bus are separated by plastic sheets to help curb the spread of COVID19 on sunday in Quezon city, Philippines. (Aaron Favila/The Associated Press)

More than 50,000 infections were reported in less than four weeks and leading hospitals began warning that their coronavirus wards were fast being overwhelmed to capacity again, as they were when cases soared alarmingly in April.

After Duterte further relaxed quarantine restrictions and allowed more businesses, including gyms, internet cafes and tattoo shops, to reopen, leaders of nearly 100 medical organizations held an online news conference Saturday and warned that the health system may collapse as many medical personnel fall ill or resign out of fear, fatigue or poor working conditions.

The premier of Australia's hard-hit Victoria state has declared a state of disaster among sweeping new coronavirus restrictions across Melbourne and elsewhere from Sunday night.

Residents at a rehab facility try on new masks in Melbourne on July 30. Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, Victoria state, is making the wearing of masks compulsory. ((Daniel Pockett/AAP Image via The Associated Press)

An evening curfew will be implemented across Melbourne from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Premier Daniel Andrews says the state of disaster proclamation gave police greater power.

He says 671 new coronavirus cases had been detected since Saturday, including seven deaths. It comes among a steadily increasing toll in both deaths and infections over the past six weeks in Victoria.

Melbourne residents will only be allowed to shop and exercise within five kilometres of their homes. All students across the state will return to home-based learning and child care centres will be closed.

India's coronavirus caseload crossed 1.75 million with another spike of 54,735 in the past 24 hours.

People wearing face masks queue up to buy meat in Kolkata, India on Sunday. India is the third hardest-hit country in the global COVID-19 pandemic after the U.S. and Brazil. (Bikas Das/The Associated Press)

The new cases are down from 57,118 on Saturday. The country's health ministry on Sunday also reported 853 deaths for a total of 37,364.

Randeep Guleria, a top government expert, said New Delhi and Mumbai may have crossed their peak levels with declining trends.

The month of July alone has accounted for more than 1.1 million cases in India.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the case fatality rate was progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18%, one of the lowest globally. Out of the total active cases, only 0.28% are on ventilators, 1.61% need intensive care support and 2.32% oxygen support.

In the United States, Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona says he has the coronavirus.

Medical personnel prepare to test people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighbourhood of Maryvalefor free COVID-19 tests. (Matt York/The Associated Press)

The Democrat says he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who announced a positive test this week.

The 72-year-old Grivalva is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the virus.

Gohmert, a Republican, has questioned the use of masks and often walked around the Capitol without one.

Grijalva released a statement, saying in part: "This week has shown that there are some members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously. Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."

Around the world, the number of COVID-19 infections now stand at over 17.8 million, including more than 685,000 deaths, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. the virus has killed more 150,000 people in the U.S., the highest total in the world.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in

December 2019.

Media not welcome at Tump nomination

The vote to renominate U.s. President Donald Trump is set to be conducted in private later this month, without members of the media present, said a spokesperson for the Republican National Convention, citing the coronavirus.

While Trump called off the public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing spiking cases of the virus across the country, 336

Delegates are scheduled to gather in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 24 to formally vote to make Trump the Republican standard-bearer once more for the U.S. presidential vote on Nov. 3.

If the decision stands, it will mark the first party nominating convention in modern history to be closed to reporters.

"Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed [to] press Friday, Aug. 21 — Monday, Aug. 24," a convention spokesperson said. "We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events."

What's happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 116,599 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 101,436 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting indicates that 8,976 Canadians have died.

A U.S. immigration lawyer whose office sits close to the Canadian border in Blaine, Wash., believes the Canada-U.S. land border could stay closed for another six months.

A person wearing a face mask is seen at a garage sale in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

"There's really no reason why the Canadian government, at this point, would want to open it up and subject Canadians to an increased rate of COVID infections," Len Saunders told CBC's Sophia Harris.

The two countries have been reviewing their border closure agreement every 30 days since non-essential travel was barred on March 21.

Canada's two main federal political parties took in less money from individual donations during the second quarter of this year compared with the same time in 2018 — the last non-election year — as the financial slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to financial returns released by Elections Canada this week, the Liberals and Conservatives together raised more than $6.2 million in donations between April and June of this year, which is almost $3 million less than they raised during the same period in 2018.

Donations are always highest during election years, so comparisons with 2019 would not be relevant.

