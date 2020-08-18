Coronavirus: What's happening around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

Australia on track to record lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 infections in a month.

New Zealand rules out possibility that a coronavirus outbreak came from frozen food items or freight.

Outbreak in South Korea linked to Seoul mega-church.

India reports over 55,000 new cases, putting its total virus caseload past 2.7 million.

B.C. hits highest ever count for active COVID-19 cases after confirming 236 new infections.

Australia on Tuesday recorded its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 infections in a month, raising hopes that a stringent lockdown in the country's second-most populous state has prevented a fresh wave of cases nationally.

Led by cases in Victoria state — the epicentre of Australia's latest COVID-19 outbreak — Australia said it has detected 226 new infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since July 18 when 212 cases were recorded.

Victoria said it detected 222 cases in the past 24 hours, while the country's most-populous state, New South Wales, reported three new infections.

The national figure is well below the more than 700 infections detected in a single day earlier this month, almost all of which were in Victoria, although authorities urged some caution.

"We shouldn't hang everything on a single day's result, but overall the trend is good," Victoria state's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne.

Australia on Tuesday recorded its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 infections in a month. (James Ross/Reuters)

Australia has now recorded nearly 24,000 cases of COVID-19, while the death toll rose to 438 after 17 people in Victoria died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The slowdown in new infections comes two weeks after Melbourne, Victoria's capital, imposed a nightly curfew, tightened restrictions on movement and ordered large parts of the state's economy to close.

Australia's biggest biotech company CSL Ltd., meanwhile, said it was in talks with AstraZeneca to determine if the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the British drugmaker could be manufactured locally.

"We are assessing the viability of options ranging from the fill and finish of bulk product imported to Australia through to manufacture of the vaccine candidate under license," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The government on Sunday said it was close to striking a deal that would permit the production of a vaccine in Australia, likely in 2021.

Still, officials urged people to continue practising physical distancing and to wear a mask if in a crowded venue.

Masks are only mandatory in Victoria, and many people in other states continue to shun health advice. Sydney bus drivers on Tuesday said they would strike for 48 hours if face coverings were not made mandatory.

What's happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 122,872 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 109,059 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,070.

British Columbia's surge in new COVID-19 cases is showing no sign of slowing, with another 236 cases confirmed since Friday afternoon.

There are now 743 active cases of the illness in the province, which is the highest total to date, and the addition of 100 new cases on Saturday marked the highest one-day tally so far.

Monday's briefing was led by Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, who said another two people have died from the novel coronavirus in B.C., bringing the province's total to 198.

She said the majority of new cases continue to involve young people, who often have mild versions of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus.

"This actually makes things quite challenging. That's because some people might not realize they have COVID-19, and they can inadvertently spread it," Gustafson said.

A total of 4,594 people in B.C. have had confirmed infections of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, four are in hospital, including three in intensive care, marking the lowest hospitalization count since a provincial state of emergency was declared.

Here's what's happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases is now more than 21.9 million. More than 774,300 people have died, while 13.9 million have recovered.

South Korean health officials said Tuesday that they have found 457 coronavirus cases linked to a huge Seoul church led by a bitter critic of the country's president, driving an alarming surge of infections in the greater capital area.

Kwon Jun-wook, director of South Korea's National Health Institute, said outbreaks at the Sarang Jeil Church and elsewhere have pushed the country into the biggest crisis yet since the emergence of COVID-19.

He said a failure to slow transmissions in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to nearly 26 million people, could create a situation comparable to the "miserable scenes of the United States or European countries."

A medical staff member in a booth takes test samples for the novel coronavirus from a visitor at a testing station in Seoul. (Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images)

South Korea reported 246 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising its total for the last five days to 959.

New Zealand on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak in its biggest city of Auckland came from frozen food items or freight, as it reported 13 new cases.

Investigations suggested the virus had not come through chilled services or material arriving from overseas at an Americold cold-storage facility in Auckland where one of the recently infected individuals worked, health officials said.

"Seems clear now that the possibility is being ruled out from that investigation," Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters.

The origin of the latest outbreak is still unknown, and transmission through the environment in the cold storage was one theory being considered.

India reported more than 55,000 new cases on Tuesday, putting its total virus caseload past 2.7 million.

India's official coronavirus death toll soared past 50,000 as the pandemic rages through smaller cities and rural areas. (Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images)

India has the third-most cases, behind the U.S. and Brazil. It also has the fourth-most deaths from the coronavirus, with 51,797.

But India's deaths per million people stands at 34 — far lower than what has been reported in some North American and European countries.

Venezuela's rate of infection of COVID-19 is set to overwhelm its testing capacity, likely leading to an artificial flattening of the contagion curve, a lawmaker and medical adviser to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro maintains Venezuela performs the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the region per million inhabitants.

The country has registered 33,755 infections and 281 deaths, and infections have exceeded more than 1,000 a day.