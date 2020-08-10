The latest:

Australia records daily record of 19 deaths.

Global total nears 20 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

New Zealand marks 100 days without a domestic transmission of coronavirus.

Ontario goes a week with fewer than 100 new daily coronavirus cases

Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave of new infections in the state of Victoria may have peaked.

Nineteen people died from the virus, all in Victoria, in the past 24 hours, a national daily record. However, only 337 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 across the country, the lowest one-day rise since July 29, officials said.

"This is an agonizing day for the ... 19 families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 today," Michael Kidd, Australia's deputy chief medical officer, told reporters.

"We are now seeing the first promising signs of a significant decline in the number of cases."

The slowdown in new cases comes more than a month after the nearly five million residents of Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, were told to stay home, and a week after most businesses in the country's second-largest city were ordered to close in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Australia's second wave comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world nears 20 million, with Johns Hopkins University reporting 19.8 million coronavirus infections.

With about 21,000 coronavirus cases and 314 deaths, Australia has still recorded fewer infections and fatalities than many other developed nations. The spread of the virus is limited to the two largest states, Victoria and New South Wales.

Desperate to contain the outbreak, Australia's states and territories have closed their borders and slowed a timetable to remove remaining physical distancing restrictions. Victoria will continue in a hard lockdown for at least another five weeks.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said internal travel restrictions were likely to remain until at least Christmas.

Physical distancing restrictions have devastated Australia's economy. Unemployment is expected to peak at 14 per cent this year as the country enters its first recession in nearly three decades.

The government last week pledged to expand its wage subsidy scheme by $16.8 billion Aus ($11.4 billion Cdn) amid the Victorian outbreak, prompting some criticism that the cost to the government was too high.

But Morrison said the alternative was unthinkable.

What's happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 5 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 119,451 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 103,728 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,017.

Ontario marked a significant achievement in its COVID-19 fight this past week. In each of the past seven days, the province recorded fewer than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Nonetheless, medical experts say people should remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others against the coronavirus.

"Complacency is something we'll always have to worry about and make sure that people realize that COVID's still there," said Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti, infectious diseases physician at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga.

"The big vulnerability is the fact that there are so many people here [in Toronto] and there are so many more chances of having lapses in an indoor environment with lots of people."

Chakrabarti said with bars, restaurants and gyms now open, people are more likely to be grouped together, thus increasing the risk of outbreaks.

"I do expect to see spikes in the numbers, that doesn't surprise me, but the fact that the overall trend has continued to drop is very, very good," Chakrabarti said.

Here's what's happening around the world

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global total of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped 19.8 million and more than 731,500 people have died. The United States has had the most cases, with more than five million, followed by Brazil with more than three million and India with more than 2.1 million.

Indonesia reported 1,687 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing its total to 127,083, data from the government's COVID-19 task force showed.

The Southeast Asian country also added 42 new deaths, taking that total to 5,765, data showed.

In the United States, a total of nine students and staff at a Georgia high school have tested positive for the coronavirus, the principal said in a letter to parents after the school made headlines for online photos showing hallways packed with teens not wearing masks.

Principal Gabe Carmona wrote Saturday that six students and three staff members at North Paudling High School west of Atlanta tested positive for the coronavirus.

The infected students and staff members were inside the school building "sometime" last week, Carmona's letter said. He said the school was disinfecting the building, but it was unclear whether the school would quarantine other students and staff who may have been exposed.

Britain reported 1,062 new positive tests for coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily increase since late June, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections.

New Zealand marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus on Sunday, but warned against complacency as countries such as Vietnam and Australia, which once had the virus under control, now battle a resurgence in infections.