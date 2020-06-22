Coronavirus: What's happening around the world Monday

The latest:

Africa's reported cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 300,000 as the spread of the disease quickens across the continent.

The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday the continent now has 306,567 confirmed cases, including 8,115 deaths and 146,212 recoveries. It took more than 90 days for Africa's 54 countries to reach 100,000 cases, 19 days to reach 200,000 and now 12 days to go above 300,000. The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher because testing across the continent is low.

South Africa, with 97,302 cases, accounts for nearly a third of the continent's total cases. The country had initially hoped it could control the disease through testing and tracing. But despite conducting more than 1.3 million tests, the highest number in Africa, it currently takes an average of 12 days to get results, which medical experts say is much too long to do any effective tracking and quarantining.

As of midday Monday, the world had more than 8.5 million recorded coronavirus cases with more than 454,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a database of global case numbers and deaths.

The U.S. accounts for more than 2.1 million of those cases and 118,000 of the deaths.

On Monday, hard-hit New York City hit a key point in trying to rebound from the nation's deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

For the first time in three months, New Yorkers are able to dine out, though only at outdoor tables. Shoppers can once again browse in the city's destination stores. Shaggy heads can get haircuts. Cooped-up kids can finally climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though many haven't yet.

A man gets his hair cut at a barbershop on Monday in New York as the hard-hit city enters Phase 2 of its reopening. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The global pandemic has been accelerating, the WHO warns, as countries try to slow the spread while researchers search for an effective treatment or vaccine. While most people who contract the disease experience mild to moderate disease, some people — particularly the elderly and those with underlying health issues — are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

What's happening with COVID-19 in Canada

WATCH | Montreal epidemiologist on COVID-19's numbers, spikes and waves:

The possibility of the coronavirus resurging in places where it's diminished is still 'very, very high,' says Dr. Christopher Labos. 7:06

As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 101,567 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with the majority in Quebec and Ontario. Of those cases, 64,284 of the cases were listed as resolved or recovered. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial information, regional health data and CBC's reporting stood at 8,472.

Ontario reported 161 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in that province to 33,637 with 2,647 deaths.

Quebec reported 69 new cases, bringing the total number of cases there to 54,835 with 5,417 deaths. The daily figure is the lowest Quebec has seen since March 21, and the first time Quebec has had no new deaths to report since March 17, when the province reported its first COVID-19-related death.

Coronavirus cases are now peaking in some large, populous countries at the same time, only partly due to increased testing, with a big increase in Brazil, the World Health Organization's Mike Ryan said on Monday.

Ryan said there has "certainly been a spike in cases" in Brazil in the last 24 hours, and then pointed to what he described as "worrying increases" throughout Latin America.

According to John Hopkins University, as of Monday Brazil had more than 978,000 reported cases.

WATCH | Brazil deeply affected by COVID-19 due to high population, WHO says:

Though the number of COVID-19 cases is high in Brazil, numbers need to be viewed relative to the rest of Latin America, says the World Health Organization. 4:32

The mayor of South Korea's capital fears the country is losing control over a virus resurgence and said Seoul will reimpose stronger social distancing measures if the daily jump in infections doesn't come below an average of 30 over the next three days.

"If Seoul gets penetrated [by the virus], the entire Republic of Korea gets penetrated," Park Won-soon said Monday in a televised briefing, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

He also lamented what he described as complacency of citizens in social distancing, citing an increase in public transportation usage that he says has been approaching last year's levels in recent weeks.

Citing research by health experts, Park said the country could be possibly reporting as many as 800 new cases a day a month from now if it fails to stem current trends in transmissions. He said the basic reproduction number of virus carriers, which measures the number of infections caused by an individual, has reached nearly 1.8 for the period between April 30 and June 11. Any number above 1 indicates a growing epidemic.

A sign explaining a temporary closure is displayed in front of the 14th-century Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in Seoul. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

In a separate briefing, Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged that the country was now going through a second wave of the virus, following a surge in late February and March centred around the southeastern city of Daegu.

The country has been reporting around 40 to 50 new cases per day since late May, mostly from the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea's 51 million people live.

South Korea was reporting around 500 new cases per day in early March but managed to control the outbreak with an active testing and contact-tracing campaign.

With many more pupils returning to school, cinemas and casinos reopening, and more group sports, France's coronavirus lockdown measures are largely over.

Schoolyards were again filled with children's voices as classes resumed Monday for all pupils except those in high schools who have either finished studies for the academic year or still face restrictions.

Schools closed in March as the coronavirus outbreak was quickly increasing. Classes gradually resumed for some primary and middle school children in May. But for many others, Monday marked a reunion with teachers and pupils they had only seen via video link during remote learning in recent months.

A teacher gives a lesson to the pupils at the Ziegelau elementary school in Strasbourg, eastern France, as primary and middle schools reopen on Monday. (Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images)

While more group sports resumed on Monday, combat sports remain banned. The government has promised to review that policy by September.

Masks are also still obligatory on public transport.

If the outbreak continues to abate in France, the government says nightclubs should be allowed to reopen in September along with trade fairs and international cruises.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson said "everything needs to be done" to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to a large slaughterhouse where over 1,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Steffen Seibert said 20 workers at the Toennies meat plant in the western Guetersloh region have been hospitalized and several are in intensive care.

"We very much hope that all those who have fallen ill survive," Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Monday. "This is an outbreak that needs to be taken very seriously."

Authorities have scrambled to stop the outbreak from spreading, by ordering mass tests of all workers and putting thousands of people into quarantine. The outbreak at Toennies, where many workers are migrants from Eastern Europe, has pushed up Germany's daily infection rate.

WATCH | 2nd wave of COVID-19 a 'statistical certainty:' infectious disease expert:

World-renowned infectious disease expert Dr. Gabriel Leung was among the first to predict the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic in January and he says the worst is far from over. 7:20

Authorities have dispatched virologists, contact-tracing teams and the German army to help contain the outbreak.

Germany's disease control centre says the country has seen 190,359 confirmed cases and 8,885 virus-related deaths.

India's coronavirus caseload has risen to 425,282 as infections soar in rural areas to which migrant workers fleeing major cities have returned in recent weeks.

India's health ministry on Monday reported 14,821 new cases and about 300 new deaths, bringing the toll of fatalities to more than 13,000. The coastal state of Goa reported its first COVID-19 death.

India is the fourth most-affected country globally after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

India's government planning body Niti Aayog says infections have now emerged in 98 out of 112 of the country's poorest districts.

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal swab with a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 at a testing centre in New Delhi on June 19 after the government eased a nationwide lockdown. (Prakash Singh/AFP/Getty Images)

The Indian government ran special trains to bring thousands of migrant workers back to their ancestral villages in recent weeks.

Still, about 60 per cent of India's cases have been reported in the states of Delhi, which includes the national capital of New Delhi; Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai; and Tamil Nadu, where the manufacturing hub Chennai is located.

Indonesia reported 954 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking its total number of cases to 46,845.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,500, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

China reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, including nine in Beijing and two in neighbouring Hebei province. It was the first time in more than a week that the number fell to single digits in an outbreak in the Chinese capital.

A Chinese member of Blue Sky Rescue wears a protective suit as he fumigates exercise equipment to prevent COVID-19 at a residential compound on Sunday in Beijing. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Previously, the city had reported more than 20 cases every day for eight straight days. The total number of cases since the first one was confirmed on June 11 rose to 236. The fall in numbers comes after China strengthened measures to eradicate the virus in Beijing, including cancelling school classes and public events.

New Zealand has reported two new cases of the coronavirus as a trickle of infected people continue to arrive at the border.

The country of five million people now has nine active cases after having none at all earlier this month.

Health officials said Monday that all those cases involve people who have recently arrived and are in quarantine, and there's no evidence of community transmission.

Still, many remain anxious that community transmission could return, especially after health officials admitted making a mistake by allowing two women who had arrived from London to leave quarantine before they had been tested because a parent was dying. The women later tested positive and have since isolated themselves.

The latest two cases involve people returning from India and Pakistan.