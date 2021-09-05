Australia's New South Wales expects peak in outbreak in next couple of weeks

The latest:

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, recorded three new deaths and a further 1,485 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The peak of the latest and most significant outbreak was expected "in the next couple of weeks," after a new record for infections was set the previous day, Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Berejiklian also said 40 per cent of New South Wales' adult population had now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, moving closer to the target of 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state of Victoria recorded 183 new community acquired cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the large majority of people being treated in hospital due to the virus were not vaccinated and urged people to come forward when they could.

New Zealand lockdown continues as outbreak slows

New Zealand reported its first coronavirus death in more than six months on Saturday, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward.

Authorities reported 20 new community cases — all in Auckland, the country's largest city.

New Zealand remains in lockdown as it tries to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant that began last month.

New cases in the outbreak have steadily fallen from a peak of more than 80 each day. New Zealand has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic and has reported just 27 coronavirus deaths since it began.

What's happening across Canada

Vancouver paramedic on brink of quitting due to hospital protests.

Alta. to bring in out-of-province nurses as COVID-19 patients fill hospitals.

Average number cases in Sask. is worse than any other province except Alta.

Drought in Western Canada drives up food costs for restaurants already hurt by pandemic.

Ont. reports 944 new cases on Saturday — highest daily number since end of May.

Number of hospitalizations in Que. have more than doubled in last month.

P.E.I. feed mills getting requests for ivermectin for COVID-19.

N.B. says daycare staff and children over 2 will need to start wearing masks.

Active COVID-19 case count rises to 140 in N.W.T., school outbreak declared.

Yukon hostel owner says guest lied about COVID-19 vaccination.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 220.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.5 million.

In Europe, 10 bulls charged through the streets of Villaseca de la Sagra on Sunday in pursuit of hundreds of runners as the first bull running fiesta was held in Spain since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Villages and towns across Spain hold the fiestas, but they were prohibited last year as the country brought in tough health restrictions. No one was injured during the country's first run in the village of 1,700 inhabitants located 65 kilometres south of Madrid.

A reveller wearing a protective mask calls a steer during the first running of the bulls festival held in Spain since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was allowed to go ahead Sunday in Villaseca de la Sagra, in central Spain. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

In Germany, more than four million people have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the country's disease control agency. The Robert Koch Institute reported on Sunday that 92,346 people have died of the illness in Germany.

In the Americas, two primary anchors of the U.S. government's COVID-19 protection package are ending or have recently ended. Starting Monday, an estimated 8.9 million people will lose all federal unemployment benefits. A federal eviction moratorium already has expired.

In the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says the government's COVID-19 booster vaccination drive will help allow the country to avoid a full lockdown during the coming Jewish holiday season.

Religious and secular Israelis alike mark Jewish new year Rosh Hashanah on Monday night. Jews will also mark the fast day of Yom Kippur and the weeklong Sukkot festival over the next few weeks.