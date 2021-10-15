Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday
Vaccine passport system in effect in N.L.
The latest:
- Ontario set to ease COVID-19 restrictions Monday, source says.
- What do we know about the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech awaiting approval in Canada.
- Government to spend $7.4B transitioning to new pandemic support programs, Freeland says.
- Have a question about the coronavirus pandemic? Ask us at COVID@cbc.ca.
Newfoundland and Labrador's vaccine passport comes into effect today. The passport system must now be used at places like restaurants, bars, bingo halls and performance spaces.
The system uses a QR code containing a person's vaccination status, which can be downloaded and stored in an app.
Businesses can use another app to scan the code and permit entry.
NEW | As vaccine passports arrive, N.L. businesses, organizations say they're ready, but guarded<a href="https://t.co/s3nX88IGAM">https://t.co/s3nX88IGAM</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/TxGj2FHQHA">pic.twitter.com/TxGj2FHQHA</a>—@CBCNL
The province, which has reported a total of 1,898 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths since the pandemic began, no longer provides daily updates. The last update, which came on Wednesday, saw officials reporting nine additional cases, which brought the number of active cases in the province ot 46.
As of Friday, Nova Scotians will also be able to use VaxCheckNS — a tool that lets organizations check a person's vaccine status through a QR code that yields a green check mark or red 'X' when scanned. The provincial government, which has required proof of vaccination in many settings since early October, said the digital tool will make it faster for people to show proof of vaccination while protecting personal health information.
Health officials in Nova Scotia on Thursday reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 163.
-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET
What's happening across Canada
- Alberta put its contact-tracing system on life support. Can it be resuscitated?
- First Nation in B.C. closes its only long-term care facility due to shortage of vaccinated staff.
- Canada quietly lifts blanket travel advisory related to COVID-19.
- N.B. reports 2 more deaths, says number of COVID-related deaths in the province has passed 100.
- Manitoba will offer new vaccine proof for travellers starting Monday.
- Pandemic death toll hits 800 in Saskatchewan, where doctors and opposition members are calling for more restrictions as ICUs struggle.
- 715 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in B.C., 4 more deaths.
What's happening around the world
As of early Friday morning, more than 242.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a case-tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.9 million.
In Europe, data from U.K. health officials for Thursday showed more than 52,000 people tested positive for COVID-19, with 115 deaths reported. The daily case number was the highest reported since July.
Ukraine attained a second successive daily record of new infections and deaths, the health ministry said, despite tighter curbs last month as infections have risen for weeks.
In the Asia-Pacific region, a new COVID-19 outbreak has spurred parts of China to increase restrictions on movement, with the capital Beijing sealing off some areas and northwestern regions imposing a range of transport curbs and closing public venues.
New Zealand will end its strict lockdown measures and restore more freedoms only when 90 per cent of its eligible population are fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday. Some 68 per cent of eligible New Zealanders are fully vaccinated and 86 per cent have had one dose.
In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Thursday reported 520 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths, bringing the number of reported deaths in the country to 88,835, according to a tweet from the health ministry.
In the Americas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster.
Meanwhile, the White House called on all World Trade Organization members to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.
In the Middle East, Iraq's transportation ministry announced on Thursday a resumption of direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia after a 19-month suspension, according to the state news agency INA.
-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 6:55 a.m. ET
With files from Reuters and The Associated Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?