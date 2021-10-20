Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday
Russia, Romania struggle with increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths
The latest:
-
How the COVID-19 microchip shortage has brought Canada's car industry to a halt — again.
-
Most MPs required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when Parliament returns on Nov. 22.
-
Premier Scott Moe admits Sask. could have responded faster to 4th wave of COVID-19.
- Track how many people have been given the COVID-19 vaccine across Canada.
The World Health Organization says there was a seven per cent rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week — the only region in the world where reported cases increased.
The UN health agency said in its weekly assessment of the pandemic released late Tuesday that during the week of Oct. 11-17, there were:
- More than 2.7 million new COVID-19 cases reported worldwide.
- More than 46,000 deaths reported worldwide.
Both the number of new cases and deaths reported worldwide last week was similar to a week earlier, the report said.
The European region, however, was the outlier in terms of new cases.
"For the third consecutive week the European Region has shown an increase in new weekly COVID-19 cases, with over 1.3 million new cases reported during this week," the report said, noting that more than half of the countries included in the WHO region reported an uptick in new weekly cases.
Russia had the most reported deaths in the week covered by the report, with 6,897 deaths — a six per cent increase from a week prior.
Russia's health-care system is operating under great strain, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday, as the national death toll from COVID-19 hit a daily high for the second consecutive day.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said this period, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.
Romania, where ICUs are also under severe strain, saw 2,360 reported deaths, a 27 per cent increase from a week earlier.
Ukraine, meanwhile, saw 2,140 reported deaths, according to the published WHO data, a 25 per cent increase.
-From The Associated Press, CBC News and Reuters, last updated at 8:15 a.m. ET
What's happening in Canada
- N.W.T. launches voluntary at-home COVID-19 screening program for children 5 to 11.
- 3 new deaths reported in N.B., as COVID-19 booster dose offered to health-care workers, First Nations.
- With health emergency ending, Legault promises sweeping changes across Quebec.
- Vaccine mandate for hospital staff would reduce staff shortage risk, COVID-19 science table says.
- Confrontations after anti-vaccine rally leave downtown London, Ont., businesses on edge.
- 85 Manitoba direct-care workers put on unpaid leave over failure to get COVID-19 testing.
- Saskatchewan health-care workers, seniors among those eligible for COVID-19 booster shots as of next week.
- Alberta reports 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 12 additional deaths.
- B.C. records 560 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 5 more deaths.
What's happening around the world
As of early Wednesday morning, more than 241.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to the latest figures posted by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.9 million, according to the U.S-based university's coronavirus tracker.
In the Americas, thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19.
The senator leading a congressional probe into Brazil's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has recommended President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with homicide for alleged government errors that led to the deaths of thousands.
In Africa, Algeria lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month.
In Europe, Poland reported more than 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since May on Wednesday. The country of around 38 million people reported 5,559 new cases and 75 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic Poland has reported 2,950,616 cases and 76,254 deaths.
Slovakia reported 3,480 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its highest daily tally since March 9. The Czech Republic reported 3,246 new cases, spiking above the 3,000 level for the first time since late-April.
In the Middle East, Iran reported 81,785 new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the WHO weekly epidemiological report, or 97.4 new cases per 100,000. The numbers were similar to the figures reported a week earlier.
In Asia, China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across the country, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country's zero-tolerance policy.
A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct. 19, up from nine a day earlier, data from the National Health Commission showed on Wednesday.
-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:10 a.m. ET
With files from Reuters, CBC News and The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?