Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

Germany has entered a "nationwide state of emergency" because of surging coronavirus infections, the head of the country's disease control agency said Friday.

Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said regular medical care cannot be guaranteed anymore in some parts of the country because hospitals and intensive care wards are overstretched.

The German air force confirmed a report by daily Bild that it was preparing to help transfer patients to clinics with free beds.

"All of Germany is one big outbreak," Wieler told reporters in Berlin. "This is a nationwide state of emergency. We need to pull the emergency brake."

He called for urgent additional measures to tackle the rise in COVID-19 cases, which topped 50,000 for the third day running. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 201 further deaths, taking the toll to 98,739 since the start of the outbreak.

Wieler's comments came as the upper house of parliament on Friday approved new measures to control the outbreak proposed by the centre-left alliance that emerged after the Sept. 26 national election. The measures include requirements for people to prove they are vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or have tested negative for the virus in order to access communal workplaces or public transport.

Separately, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with the governors of Germany's 16 states to introduce a new threshold linked to the number of hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Some states are also considering mandatory vaccinations for some professional groups such as medical staff and nursing home employees.

Austria extends restrictions

Neighbouring Austria, which has also been hit by a surge in new cases, announced it would extend a nationwide lockdown to vaccinated people from Monday, and introduce compulsory vaccinations from February.

Such measures are not currently being discussed in Germany, where the outgoing Merkel government and the three-party alliance hoping to replace it are at odds over how to respond to the pandemic.

Germany's current health minister, Jens Spahn, called Friday for a "national common effort" to respond to the rising case numbers.

"In the short term we won't manage to break the wave [of infections] with vaccinations and booster shots alone," he said at a joint news conference with Wieler, who called on Germans to help limit the spread of the virus by reducing their social contacts.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Health Canada is expected to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 12 on Friday, a source confirmed to CBC News: Approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids expected Friday: source 1:59 Health Canada is expected to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 12 on Friday, a source confirmed to CBC News, with the first deliveries likely to occur next week. 1:59

What's happening around the world

A person walks past a white flag memorial installation outside the Griffith Observatory on Thursday that honours the nearly 27,000 Los Angeles County residents who have died from COVID-19. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As of early Friday morning, more than 256.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.1 million.

In the Americas, Florida banned schools and businesses from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 and set the stage for a possible withdrawal from the federal agency aimed at protecting workplace safety.

Mexico reported 3,915 new cases of infection and 356 additional fatalities on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,854,994 and the death toll to 291,929.

Health workers carry coolers of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the Villa Maria del Triunfo district on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, earlier this week. (Guadalupe Pardo/The Associated Press)

In Europe, Russian authorities have reported a record number of coronavirus deaths for a third day in a row. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 1,254 virus deaths Friday, up from the previous record of 1,251 registered the day before. The task force also reported 37,156 new confirmed cases. The daily new infections in recent weeks appeared to have taken a downward trend but still remain higher than during previous surges of the virus.

Hungary reported 11,289 new cases, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, the government said.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Thursday reported 585 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths.

In the Middle East, Kuwait on Thursday reported 22 additional cases and one additional death.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippines has approved a plan to allow entry soon to foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19, its tourism ministry said, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel curbs.