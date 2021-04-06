The latest:

Manitoba is moving K-12 schools in Winnipeg and Brandon to remote learning amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, officials said on Sunday.

The move takes effect Wednesday and will last until May 30, says Education Minister Cliff Cullen.

Schools outside those cities will still be able to open for in-person learning, but with additional restrictions.

Manitoba, with Canada's second highest caseload when accounting for population, tallied 531 new cases and three additional deaths on Sunday

New measures in Manitoba came into effect the same day as the school announcement.

For the next three weeks, they include bans on in-person restaurant dining; certain businesses, ranging from gyms to salons; and indoor activities, including church services and sports.

Also on Sunday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the first vaccine offered remains the best, but added Health Canada continues to adapt its analysis of different types and would stop use if necessary.

"Health Canada continues to evolve their analysis based on the data that's accumulating in Canada, based on the data that's accumulating internationally," Hajdu said in an interview that aired Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live.

"We wouldn't hesitate to cease or pause the use of a product if it was shown to not have value, safety or effectiveness."

The "first is best" approach has been a constant refrain from Canada's political leadership this year, but the mantra was shaken this week after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) indicated there may be "preferred" vaccines.

What's happening across Canada

As of 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had reported 1,284,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 80,728 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,624.

Ontario registered 3,216 new COVID-19 infections and a third-wave high of 47 deaths on Sunday.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions continue to slowly decline, with 1,640 people in hospital with the illness and 848 in ICUs.

Of that number, 580 people require ventilators to breathe, according to Ontario's Health Ministry.

Quebec confirmed 960 new cases and six more deaths.

Cases have been falling overall in the province, but strict public health measures are returning to the Eastern Townships on Monday as authorities respond to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The new restrictions will include closing restaurant dining rooms, gyms and bars. They also forbid gatherings of people from different households on private property, inside or outside.

A health-care worker waits for people to enter a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick added six new infections on Sunday. There are now 141 active cases in the province.

Nova Scotia recorded 165 new cases as the province continues to grapple with a surge.

Premier Iain Rankin announced Friday that schools will remain closed for at least the rest of the month, and new border restrictions will come into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador's active case count remains at 67 after the province reported five new infections and five recoveries. N.L. has logged 44 cases in the past week, which Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald attributed to out-of-province travel.

In Nunavut, residents of the Iqaluit Elders' Home are being being moved out of the facility after staff members were exposed to COVID-19 and ordered to isolate, according to Nunavut's Department of Health.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday, 157.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 3.2 million.

In Asia, new infections are still rising at record pace in India, exacerbated by a slowdown in vaccinations, oxygen shortages and overwhelmed hospitals.

In Europe, impromptu street celebrations erupted across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month-long national state of emergency to contain the spread of the coronavirus ended and many nighttime curfews were lifted.

In the Americas, U.S. states asked Washington this week to withhold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccines amid plummeting demand for the shots, contributing to a growing U.S.stockpile of doses.

In Africa, a number of countries — including Chad, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea and Tanzania — have yet to receive vaccine shipments, prompting worries of further outbreaks and the emergence of new variants.