Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

Activists cheered, pharmaceutical companies complained and government leaders assessed next steps after the Biden administration's blockbuster move to support an easing of patent and other protections on COVID-19 vaccines that many hope will help poorer countries get more doses and speed the end of the pandemic.

The move to support waiving intellectual property protections on vaccines under World Trade Organization rules marked a dramatic shift for the United States, which had previously lined up with many other developed nations opposed to the idea floated by India and South Africa.

Attention is set to turn to those richer nations, notably in the European Union, to see whether they will come on board. A key hurdle: any decision at the WTO, a Geneva-based trade body, has to be by consensus — meaning that any single country could hold up any waiver.

The EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the 27-nation bloc was ready to talk about the U.S. proposal — but cagily remained noncommittal for now.

"We are ready to discuss how the U.S. proposal for waiver on intellectual property protection for COVID vaccines could help" end the crisis, she said in a video address. "In the short run, however, we call upon all vaccine-producing countries to allow exports and to avoid measures that disrupt supply chains."

Karina Gould, Canada's international development minister, told CBC's Power & Politics that she welcomes the move from the U.S., noting that the government has been trying to "broker this conversation for many months now at the WTO to find a path forward."

That echoed the position of the global pharmaceutical industry, which insists a faster solution would be for rich countries that have vaccine stockpiles to start sharing them with poorer ones.

The industry insists that production of coronavirus vaccines is complicated and can't be ramped up by easing intellectual property protections. Instead, it insists that reducing bottlenecks in supply chains and a scarcity of ingredients that go into vaccines are the more pressing issues for now.

The industry also says an IP waiver will do more harm than good in the long run by reducing the incentives that push innovators to make tremendous leaps, as they did with the vaccines that have been churned out in a blistering, unprecedented speed to help fight COVID-19.

But civil society, progressive groups and international institutions were euphoric about the Biden administration's new stance, which marks a nearly complete reversal in U.S. policy from the Trump administration, which was critical of both the WTO and the World Health Organization.

WHO Africa chief Dr. Matshidiso Moeti praised the move.

Doctors Without Borders, an advocacy group also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres that sends health workers to countries in need, said many low-income countries where it operates have only received 0.3 per cent of the global supply of coronavirus vaccines.

Avril Benoit, executive director of MSF-USA, said any waiver should apply not just to vaccines, but other medical tools for COVID-19, including treatments for infected people and testing systems.

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids 12 and up:

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids 12 and up The National 3:28 Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 and up. It's a shot of hope for children and parents, and some provinces will start giving out doses in the coming days and weeks. 3:28

As of early Thursday, Canada had reported 1,257,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 81,657 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,450.

Health Canada on Wednesday also gave the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine the green light for a new, younger age group.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — a new high for the province, which is in the midst of a lockdown meant to slow transmission of the novel coronavirus.

New Brunswick on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported six new cases. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

In Quebec, health officials reported 915 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths on Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 588, with 152 people in intensive care.

People aged 50 and older across Ontario are among a number of new groups that can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today. The province announced Wednesday the 50-and-older age group, in addition to those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of employees who cannot work from home are now eligible to get the shot.

The province on Wednesday reported 2,941 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 2,075, with 882 people in ICU because of COVID-related illness.

WATCH | Alberta promises more enforcement of public health rules:

Alberta promises more enforcement of public health rules The National 2:58 Alberta promised more crackdowns and higher fines for people flouting public health rules as the premier warns the province’s intensive care units could be overwhelmed by COVID-19 within a month. 2:58

In the Prairie provinces on Wednesday, Manitoba reported 272 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

Alberta on Wednesday reported 2,271 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. According to a provincial dashboard, COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 666, with 146 people in ICU.

In British Columbia, health officials reported 572 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest daily case number since March 20. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 481, with 161 in intensive care.

Across the North, health officials on Wednesday said the number of active cases in the Northwest Territories stood at 34, up from 20 on Tuesday. Nunavut reported five new cases.

What's happening around the world

Patients arrive to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a shopping mall in Belgrade on Thursday. Serbia's president said that his country would pay each citizen who gets a dose before the end of May. (Vladimir Zivojinovi/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 155.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.2 million.

In the Americas, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

In the Asia-Pacific region, infections in India hit another grim daily record on Thursday as demand for medical oxygen jumped seven-fold and the government denied reports that it was slow in distributing lifesaving supplies from abroad. The number of new cases breached 400,000 for the second time and pushed India's total past 21 million. The nation's health minister said India has enough oxygen but faces constraints in moving it. Most of its liquid oxygen supply is produced in eastern India, while demand has risen in northern and western regions.

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Thursday, as India struggles to deal with a surging pandemic. (Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images)

In Africa, South Africa reported 2,000 cases overnight, WHO Africa representatives said Thursday. The country has seen more than 1.5 million cases and more than 54,500 reported deaths.

In the Middle East, Iran's reported COVID-19 case number was approaching 2.6 million, with more than 73,500 reported deaths.

In Europe, British officials are currently looking at which vaccines would offer the best booster shot for vulnerable people later this year and no decisions have been taken yet.

