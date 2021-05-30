Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday
Saskatchewan begins reopening plan after 700,000 vaccinations, while Manitoba continues to struggle
Saskatchewan begins the first of its three-step plan to reopen on Sunday, easing some measures enacted to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Under the first step, up to 10 people are allowed at indoor and outdoor private gatherings. In addition, outdoor sports and indoor fitness classes can resume.
Bars and restaurants will be allowed to have six people at a table, up from the current maximum of four, provided those tables are separated by either two metres or a structural barrier.
The rules become more relaxed in Step 2, set to begin on June 20.
Saskatchewan hit a vaccination milestone on Saturday, as the number of vaccine doses administered surpassed 700,000.
The province confirmed 179 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. At the same time, eligibility for booking a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine expanded.
Meanwhile, Manitoba continues to struggle with high infection rates and new COVID-19 restrictions took effect across the province on Saturday. The province reported 357 new cases and three additional deaths on Saturday.
A ban on social gatherings that was due to expire on Saturday will now continue for another two weeks, and hundreds of Manitoba schools will remain in remote learning until at least June 7.
In addition, a new public health order compels businesses in the province to allow employees to work from home, whenever possible.
What's happening across Canada
As of 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had reported 1,376,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 37,808 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 25,478.
Alberta could move to Stage 2 of its reopening plan as early as June 10 after it was announced more than 60 per cent of eligible Albertans had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The relaxation of public health orders would see theatres, cinemas, museums and galleries reopen at one-third of their capacity, with restaurants permitted to seat up to six people indoors from different households. Outdoor social gatherings of up to 20 people would be permitted while concerts and festivals could go ahead with up to 150 people under Stage 2.
The move on June 10 is conditional on the province being below 500 hospitalizations and declining.
Ontario registered 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Saturday.
Quebec confirmed 410 new cases and seven more deaths on Saturday.
In Montreal, 2,500 fans watched in person as the Habs tied its playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, as the Bell Centre welcomed back fans for the first time this year.
New Brunswick recorded 10 cases on Saturday. Health officials also announced that more than 60 per cent of residents in the province have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Nova Scotia's death toll rose by four to 84 on Saturday — the highest number of daily deaths since May 15, 2020, when four deaths were also reported.
Newfoundland and Labrador logged nine new cases, but none of them are connected to the cluster in central Newfoundland. The number of confirmed cases in the cluster remains at 60.
In the Northwest Territories, a second case has been confirmed at the Ekati Diamond Mine, about 300 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. Officials say the person in question did not become infected at the mine site, and have not declared an outbreak at the facility.
What's happening around the world
As of Sunday, more than 169.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University in the United States. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.5 million.
Vietnam's largest city is introducing new pandemic measures, starting Monday. For the next two weeks, public gatherings with more than 10 people are banned in Ho Chi Minh City, though officials say they're considering even tougher limits.
After a year with relatively few cases, Vietnam has seen its total number of COVID-19 infections roughly double over the last month.
In France, about 5,000 people gathered in Bercy, France for a concert featuring French rock band Indochine and DJ Etienne de Crecy, as part of an experiment aimed at assessing how large public gatherings could resume.
Attendees, who got to see the show for free, were required to wear masks.
They also had to take three COVID-19 tests — two before and one after the concert. To further reduce risk, organizers only allowed people 18-45 years old without underlying health conditions to participate.
In Lebanon, health authorities launched a COVID-19 vaccination "marathon" to speed up inoculations around the country, including areas where turnout has so far been low.
The day-long campaign offered AstraZeneca vaccines at 30 different centres around the country without advance appointments to encourage people over age 30 to show up. Lebanon's capital, Beirut, was not included in the campaign.
As of Saturday afternoon, 7,700 people had been vaccinated in the push.
So far, over 700,000 people have been vaccinated in the country of 6 million. Lebanon has reported 7,700 deaths since February 2020.
