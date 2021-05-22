Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:

Canadians are making "steady progress" in bringing down COVID-19 numbers, but they must remain vigilant this long weekend to prevent a resurgence, the country's chief public health officer says.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr. Theresa Tam said there are now more than 30 per cent fewer active cases in Canada compared with the peak of the pandemic's third wave in mid-April.

"However, as COVID-19 activity remains elevated in many jurisdictions, strong public health measures must be sustained where COVID-19 is circulating, and individual precautions are important everywhere to drive infection rates down to low and manageable levels, while getting our vaccination rates as high as possible," she said.

"Further, as resurgences have followed social gatherings during past long weekends and holidays, maintaining precautions this long weekend remains critical for sustaining our progress."

People across Ontario are getting ready to spend more time outdoors this holiday weekend now that the province has eased some of its COVID-19 restrictions. Golf courses and other outdoor recreational facilities, including tennis and basketball courts, can reopen.

WATCH | Ontario unveils cautious, staged reopening plan:

Ontario unveils cautious, staged reopening plan The National 3:17 Ontario unveiled its cautious, staged reopening plan with an early emphasis on outdoor activities, but there was no solid answer about whether students would return to classrooms this school year. 3:17

Manitoba is struggling to keep up with a rapidly rising number of COVID-19 infections and scrambling to increase its ability to treat patients. More surgeries are being cancelled, and staff from other departments are being moved.

The province is asking the federal government for additional health-care workers. Premier Brian Pallister is asking for 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists, along with up to 50 contact tracers.

Manitoba has had to send five patients to northern Ontario for treatment, and it may have to send more.

WATCH | Federal government promises Manitoba help for COVID-19 third wave:

Federal government promises Manitoba help for COVID-19 third wave The National 1:58 The federal government promises swift help for Manitoba’s COVID-19 crisis after a direct plea to the prime minister. But Premier Brian Pallister faces criticism for waiting too long to ask while cases grew. 1:58

Starting early next week, Yukon will begin lifting some of its COVID-19 restrictions because of the territory's high uptake in vaccinations, with about 76 per cent of eligible residents receiving their first dose.

Gatherings of up to 200 people, indoors and outdoors, will be allowed, as long as there is physical distancing.

From May 25, fully vaccinated people will not need to isolate for two weeks when visiting Yukon. Rules will also be eased for bars, restaurants and places of worship.

What's happening in Canada around the world

As of 12:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 1,354,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 56,908 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 25,188.

WATCH | Study says those who have had COVID-19 may need just one dose of the vaccine:

Study says those who have had COVID-19 may need just one dose of the vaccine The National 3:42 Some researchers say those who have been infected with COVID-19 may only need one dose of a vaccine but still can't say for sure how strong natural immunity is. 3:42

Ontario reported 1,794 new cases and 20 new deaths on Saturday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to decline, with 1,207 patients hospitalized across the province, including 706 in the ICU, according to provincial data.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted that the province hit a new milestone on Friday, delivering more than 190,000 doses of vaccine in one day.

Quebec reported 505 new cases on Saturday — its lowest single-day increase since Sept. 23 — along with seven new deaths.

New Brunswick reported two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The update came a day after the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, announced that a second person in the province has died from a rare blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Nova Scotia on Friday reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and Prince Edward Island reported one new case.

In the North, Nunavut on Saturday reported one new case of COVID-19. There are 39 active cases in the territory — 38 in Iqaluit and one in Kinngait, Premier Joe Savikataaq tweeted. Yukon and the Northwest Territories had not yet provided updated figures for the day.

Manitoba reported 594 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths on Friday. This comes one day after Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced that Manitobans will be prohibited from gathering outdoors with people from outside their household and that only one person per household will be permitted to enter a business at a given time.

Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths on Friday.

Alberta recorded 732 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths on Friday, while British Columbia reported 420 new cases and six related deaths.

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday afternoon, more than 166.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, a tracking dashboard from U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University said. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.4 million.

The Swiss government has flown $8 million in equipment and medical supplies to combat COVID-19 to help Nepal, which is struggling with a failing health system and acute shortages of hospital beds, medication and oxygen for patients.

The aid was handed over to Nepalese Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi at Kathmandu's airport on Saturday. The Swiss Embassy in Nepal said the shipment contained 40 ventilators, oxygen concentrators, 1.1 million coronavirus test kits, face masks, gloves and protective suits.

Nepal has been appealing for help from the international community since the COVID-19 situation worsened sharply this month. A lockdown has been imposed in most parts of the country since last month to curb the spiking cases.

Nepal has recorded nearly 500,000 COVID-19 confirmed cases, and 6,024 people have died.

In Sri Lanka, officials halted passenger trains and buses for four days as part of a fresh travel ban imposed across the country in an effort to curb an escalating number of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

A solider directs a motorist at a checkpoint on Saturday during restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Eranga Jayawardena/The Associated Press)

The ban is effective from Friday night until Tuesday morning. However, it will not apply to those engaged in essential services such as the health, food and power sectors, as well as those seeking medical treatment.

The move comes as the island's key medical associations demand that the government lock down the country for two weeks. The associations say the actual number of coronavirus infections is more than three times the number detected.

Sri Lanka has already banned public gatherings, parties and weddings, and closed schools and universities.

WATCH | Vaccine makers pledge billions of COVID-19 shots to developing world:

Vaccine companies pledge billions of shots to developing world World 2:11 At a G20 global health summit, three major vaccine companies commit billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses for middle- and low-income countries. 2:11

In the United States, Oregon officials are betting that the desire to win $1 million in a lottery will boost the percentage of Oregonians who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

With only half of the people living in Oregon either fully or partially vaccinated, Oregon Lottery officials approved a plan on Friday to hold a lottery. Those who have been vaccinated by June 27 will be eligible.

"It's never been easier to get a vaccine, so don't miss your shot to enter," Gov. Kate Brown said.

She told reporters this is an effort to raise the percentage of adult Oregonians who get vaccinated to 70 per cent in order to fully reopen the state.

If Oregonians have received at least a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, they are automatically entered to win through the state's vaccine database.

Other states are also trying the tactic, including New York, Maryland and Ohio.