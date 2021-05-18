Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

India's total virus cases since the pandemic began swept past 25 million as the country registered more than 260,000 new cases and a record 4,329 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The numbers reported Tuesday follow a trend of falling cases after infections dipped below 300,000 for the first time in weeks a day earlier.

Active cases in the country also decreased by more than 165,000 on Tuesday — the biggest dip in weeks. But deaths have continued to rise and hospitals are still swamped by patients.

India has recorded nearly 280,000 virus deaths since the pandemic began. Both the number of deaths and total reported cases are thought to be vast undercounts.

Relatives and family members mourn after they received the body of a patient who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images)

The government on Monday announced that 17 new labs will help track variants, boosting India's genome sequencing abilities as concern grows over a potentially worrisome variant first detected there.

The variant may spread more easily but the country has lagged behind in doing the testing needed to track it and understand it better.

The variant first identified in India has prompted global concern — most notably in Britain, where it has more than doubled in a week, defying a sharp nationwide downward trend in infections.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening in Canada

WATCH | What can be learned from a year of pandemic schooling?

What can be learned from a year of pandemic schooling? The National 5:44 Two psychologists specializing in education discuss the challenges students and teachers have faced during a year of pandemic schooling and what lessons can be learned from the experience. 5:44

As of early Tuesday morning, Canada had reported 1,334,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 67,628 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,982.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia on Monday reported 91 new cases of COVID-19, with 66 of the cases in the Halifax area.

In New Brunswick, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 new cases. Prince Edward Island, meanwhile, reported one new case in a person who had recently travelled out of the Atlantic region.

Quebec on Monday reported 551 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths. Premier François Legault is expected to provide details later Tuesday on how the province will handle reopening.

In Ontario, where vaccine eligibility is being expanded to everyone aged 18 and up on Tuesday morning, health officials reported 2,170 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and four additional deaths. The province said 1,320 people were hospitalized with the disease but notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

In the Prairie provinces on Monday, Manitoba reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, while Saskatchewan reported 178 new cases and two additional deaths.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said there's "far too much strain on our health-care system" in the province.

In Alberta, meanwhile, health officials reported 721 new cases and five additional deaths. According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Monday there were 678 people in hospital, with 181 in ICU.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said that while the province's new COVID-19 case numbers have stabilized, he expects hospitalizations to continue to rise for the next week or so as more people enter the system.

Across the North, the Northwest Territories reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were no new cases reported in Nunavut or Yukon.

British Columbia on Monday reported a total of 1,360 new cases over the past three days. Fourteen more people died over the same period, bringing the death toll to 1,648.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:10 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

WATCH | U.S. to share more of its COVID-19 vaccine stockpile:

U.S. to share more of its COVID-19 vaccine stockpile The National 1:51 The U.S. has announced it will start increasing how much of its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine with the world through the international vaccine sharing initiative COVAX. 1:51

As of early Tuesday morning, a tracking tool run by Johns Hopkins University had reported more than 163.6 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The reported global death toll was approaching 3.4 million.

In the Americas, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to send at least 20 million more vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

New York state, meanwhile, will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan reported 240 cases of domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths Tuesday. It was lower than Monday's 333 cases but continues to be the island's worst outbreak of the pandemic, with more than 1,000 cases discovered in about a week.

Now, more than 600,000 people are in medical isolation for two weeks, as the island seeks to stop transmission of the virus.

Soldiers disinfect Taipei's main station following a surge of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan on Tuesday. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

In Africa, experts appointed by Tanzania's new president have declared COVID-19 vaccines to be effective and recommended joining the COVAX facility.

In Europe, Italy approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and easing other curbs in regions where infections are low.

In the Middle East, Iran's reported case number rose to more than 2.7 million, with 77,222 reported deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University case-tracking tool.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET