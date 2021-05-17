Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The latest:

Manitoba now holds Canada's highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate.

With summer vacation looming, educators worry about lasting 'fallout' of pandemic schooling.

Ontario reports 2,199 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 30 deaths.

Why Canada's big bets on delaying, mixing doses of COVID-19 vaccines could pay off.

Track how many people in Canada have received 1st and 2nd vaccine doses.

Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: Covid@cbc.ca

Pubs and restaurants across much of the U.K. opened for indoor service for the first time since early January on Monday, even as the prime minister urged people to be cautious amid the spread of a more contagious COVID-19 variant.

The latest step in the gradual easing of restrictions imposed in England also includes the reopening of theatres, sports venues and museums, raising hopes that the economy may soon start to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

But the rapid spread of a variant first discovered in India is tempering the optimism for pubs and hugs amid memories of how another variant swept across the country in December, triggering England's third national lockdown.

Public health officials and the government are urging people to continue to observe physical distancing and hygiene guidance, even though they say the situation is different now because almost 70 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Members of the public queue to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre at the Essa academy in Bolton, northwest England, on Monday. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)

"Please, be cautious about the risks to your loved ones," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter. "Remember that close contact such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease, so you should think about the risks."

Scotland and Wales are also making changes to restrictions as of Monday, while Northern Ireland is set to loosen its restrictions next week.

The next phase in England's reopening is scheduled for June 21, when all of the remaining restrictions are set to be removed. Johnson has said a big surge in COVID-19 cases could scuttle those plans.

Both confirmed new cases and coronavirus-related deaths have risen over the past week, though they remain well below the peak reported in late December and early January.

New infections averaged about 2,300 per day over the past seven days compared with nearly 70,000 a day during the winter peak, according to government statistics. Deaths averaged just over 10 a day during the same period, down from a peak of 1,820 on Jan. 20.

The United Kingdom has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest figure in Europe.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

People wear face masks as they walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal on Sunday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

As of early Monday morning, Canada had reported 1,328,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 70,341 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,948.

In Atlantic Canada on Sunday, Nova Scotia reported 126 new cases of COVID-19. In New Brunswick, health officials reported 11 new cases, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases — all travel-related. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

In Quebec, health officials reported 716 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

Ontario on Sunday reported 2,199 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, along with 30 new deaths linked to the virus. Hospitalizations stood at 1,292, with 785 in ICU due to COVID-related illness.

WATCH | 2 members of the Vaccine Hunters Canada group about how they've helped hundreds of thousands of Canadians get their COVID-19 vaccines — and why they hope to soon be obsolete: The Vaccine Hunters' mission to help all Canadians get vaccinated The National 8:13 Ian Hanomansing speaks to two members of the Vaccine Hunters Canada group about how they've helped hundreds of thousands of Canadians get their COVID-19 vaccines and why they hope to soon be obsolete. 8:13

In the Prairie provinces on Sunday, Manitoba reported 534 new cases of COVID-19 as well as four new deaths among virus patients.

In Saskatchewan, health officials reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional virus-related death.

Alberta reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical health officer, said in a tweet that Alberta's test positivity rate is 9.6 per cent. Hinshaw said there are 647 people with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including 186 in intensive care.

Across the North, Nunavut reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new cases reported in the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

In British Columbia, health officials will provide updated figures later Monday.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A woman reacts as she is vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines on Monday. (Eloisa Lopez/Reuters)

As of early Monday morning, more than 163.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 3.3 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, for the first time in weeks, India's daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.

Hong Kong's government says the start of a proposed quarantine-free travel bubble with Singapore has been postponed following a spike in untraceable cases in the Southeast Asian city-state.

In Africa, South Africa will launch Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June.

Health-care workers visit the Santa Maria de Ojial community to inoculate elderly residents with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, in Iquitos, Peru. (Liz Tasa/Reuters)

In the Americas, Trinidad and Tobago will impose a state of emergency from midnight to contain an increase of cases and related deaths.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia said foreign visitors arriving by air from most countries will no longer need to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

In Europe, Spanish police said they cleared 9,000 revellers from Barcelona's city centre streets and the nearby beach on Sunday to prevent dangerous overcrowding on the first full weekend after restrictions were lifted.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET