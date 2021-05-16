Provinces to ramp up vaccination efforts in coming week, despite Fortin's abrupt exit

The latest:

Canadian provinces continued to take steps toward hitting their vaccination targets on Sunday and are set to ramp up efforts in the coming week, even as questions linger after the departure of the senior military officer in charge of the national immunization drive.

Ontario, which registered 2,199 new cases and 30 fatalities on Sunday, administered its seven millionth vaccine dose over the weekend, which saw several hot spots trying to scale up their efforts to reach more residents.

One vaccine clinic in Peel Region, west of Toronto, operated for at least 32 hours straight in a bid to reach essential workers logging non-traditional hours, as well as younger people.

Ontario officials are set to expand vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 and older this week, although many younger adults have been able to secure shots in virus hot spots.

PHOTOS | Ont. overnight vaccination marathon a '1st' in Canada:

Quebec began opening walk-in clinics for those 18 and up a few days ago and announced Sunday that it had surpassed the four-million vaccine mark. The province also said it confirmed 716 new cases and two more deaths.

Starting Monday, those in Saskatchewan who were administered a first vaccine dose before Feb. 15. will be eligible to receive their second. The province said that for now, people will get a second dose that matches the brand of their first dose.

In British Columbia, four more pop-up vaccine clinics will be coming to Surrey next week as the province continues to ramp up its rollout.

The province said in a statement that the clinics are set to provide about 4,000 daily doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Pop-ups in the region have been plagued with issues — including people waiting in line for hours and being turned away when the clinics ran out of doses — so the province said the first 1,000 people in line at the new clinics will be given a wristband guaranteeing them a shot.

People are seen waiting outside a COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic in Surrey, B.C., on April 27. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The provinces are pushing ahead amid questions about who will lead Canada's vaccine rollout following the abrupt departure of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who left the post late last week pending the results of a military investigation.

The federal government has not said why Fortin was reassigned or who will replace him.

CBC News reported on Friday, citing confidential sources, that the investigation is into a sexual misconduct allegation.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Jan. 15. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College and Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., said Fortin's exit won't affect vaccine distribution because the military always has a second-in-command ready to get the job done.

"The mantra is, 'Failure is not an option,"' Leuprecht said in an interview Saturday.

"The mission has to go on. If you're fighting a war and your general gets taken out, you need someone who is able to step into the fray right away and keep running the operation. The entire machine is set up to keep on rolling."

What's happening across Canada

As of 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had reported 1,328,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 70,341 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,948.

Manitoba reported 534 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Sunday.

With today's figures, the province has overtaken Alberta for the highest infection rate in the country.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has a seven-day average daily infection rate of 33.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to data compiled by Health Canada.

WATCH | Manitoba restrictions came too late to blunt COVID-19, says doctor:

Manitoba restrictions came too late to blunt COVID-19, says doctor Manitoba 2:58 Manitoba's powerful surge of COVID-19 cases is not a surprise, says former emergency room doctor Lisa Bryski. 'We let down our guard,' she says. 2:58

The infection rate in Alberta, which recorded 1,140 new cases and three fatalities on Sunday, is at 32.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said summer camps will be allowed to reopen in the province this year. His remarks came during a stop at a mass vaccination clinic west of Toronto.

Ford offered no details on reopening plans, including whether they pertained to overnight or day camps and any public health measures that may be in place.

A spokesperson from the Premier's office said more details will be announced before the province's stay-at-home order lifts on June 2.

WATCH | Families wonder if summer camps will still be held this year:

Families wonder if summer camps will still be held this year The National 2:07 As we inch closer to warmer weather, parents may be wondering if it is safe to send their kids to summer camp. Many worry if they don't, their kids might miss out on learning important skills. 2:07

In Quebec, health officials in Chaudière-Appalaches — the region south of Quebec City — say they have linked five infections and two hospitalizations to an anti-lockdown march in Montreal.

Dr. Liliana Romero, public health director in Chaudière-Appalaches, told Radio-Canada that the people who took part are offering little co-operation with contact-tracing efforts.

In the Atlantic provinces, New Brunswick tallied 11 more infections; Newfoundland and Labrador — which on Saturday imposed new testing rules for travellers entering the province — identified nine, all of them travel-related; and Nova Scotia recorded 126, a significant increase over Saturday's 86 new cases.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 162.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to a tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The global reported death toll stood at more than 3.3 million.

In Africa, South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens over the age of 60 by the end of June, the health minister said on Sunday.

A street vendor walks past a mural outlining how to wear a face mask in Soweto, South Africa, on Saturday. (Themba Hadebe/The Associated Press)

In Asia, an outbreak in Mongolia appears to be easing after a six-week period in which the sparsely populated country's coronavirus death toll rose from 15 to 219.

In the Americas, Peru is facing a lack of cemetery spaces as the country struggles with coronavirus cases, prompting many families to dig clandestine graves surrounding come of the capital Lima's 65 cemeteries.

In Europe, organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest — to be held this year in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam after the event was cancelled last year — say a member of the Icelandic delegation has tested positive for COVID-19.