Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Friday

The latest:

Manitoba reported a single-day high of 560 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the third wave of the pandemic showed no sign of abating in the province.

Even with three earlier cases removed due to data correction, the net increase surpassed the previous high of 546 cases last November.

"The key challenge we face now, as our numbers have risen, is that we have to get everybody vaccinated and we have to follow the public health rules and shorten the third wave," Premier Brian Pallister said before Thursday's numbers were released.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remained at a record 62. The percentage of people testing positive, averaged over the previous five days, stood at 12 per cent provincially.

The three deaths reported Thursday came one day after Manitoba reached a grim milestone of 1,000 dead from COVID-19.

-From The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | COVID-19: How much protection is in the 1st dose of vaccine?

COVID-19: How much protection is in the 1st dose of vaccine? The National 8:03 Two infectious diseases doctors answer viewer questions about COVID-19 vaccines, including how much protection people get from the first dose and how variants may change that. 8:03

As of early Friday morning, Canada had reported 1,312,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 75,475 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,825.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including a case that resulted in the closure of the Halifax Shipyard.

New Brunswick reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as health officials said the province would no longer give first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to the general public.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while Prince Edward Island reported one new case in a daycare worker.

Quebec on Thursday reported 781 new cases and five additional deaths.

In Ontario, a stay-at-home order has been extended until at least June 2. That means many businesses and outdoor recreation facilities will be closed for the Victoria Day weekend.

The update from Premier Doug Ford came after the province reported 2,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths. According to a provincial dashboard, hospitalizations stood at 1,632, with 776 in ICU due to COVID-related illness.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 223 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

In Alberta on Thursday, officials reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths. According to the province, there were 722 people in hospital in the province, with 177 in intensive care.

Across the North, Nunavut reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while the Northwest Territories reported one new case. Yukon did not post any updates on Thursday because of an internet outage a day earlier.

British Columbia's top doctor on Thursday reported 587 new infections and five deaths.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A woman is given China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Quezon city, Philippines, on Friday. (Aaron Favila/The Associated Press)

As of early Friday morning, more than 161.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to a tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The global reported death toll stood at more than 3.3 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Philippine president has eased a coronavirus lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic summer religious festivals are held.

India's prime minister has warned people to take extra precautions as the country's devastating coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast to rural areas where nearly two-thirds of the country's nearly 1.4 billion people live.

A sign is displayed at a closed market during a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continued to overwhelm health systems. (Mahesh Kumar A./The Associated Press)

Singapore announced the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new clusters forming in recent weeks.

In the Americas, counties in California are waiting for guidance from the state after the federal government on Thursday said that fully vaccinated people can quit face coverings and social distancing in most situations.

The state is on track to reopen its economy broadly next month, signalling an end to most pandemic restrictions. San Francisco and Riverside are among counties saying they expect updated guidance from the state.

Rafael Maeder Moreira, 12, poses for a photo in front of balloons spelling #Vaxed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for newly eligible 12- to 15-year-olds at the Annenberg Foundation in Los Angeles. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

In Africa, Egypt has received a batch of more than 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX initiative and a separate shipment of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses from China, the health ministry said on Thursday.

In the Middle East, Oman will end a nightly curfew on Saturday, but shops and commercial activities will be banned from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m.

In Europe, Italy has relaxed its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for visitors from the European Union, Israel and Britain in a bid to jump-start its pandemic-devastated tourism industry heading into the peak season.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an ordinance Friday allowing the quarantine-free visits with proof of a negative virus test starting Sunday.

-From Reuters and The Associated Press, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET