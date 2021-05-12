Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The latest:

India's coronavirus deaths crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural health-care system.

Boosted by highly infectious variants, the second wave erupted in February to inundate hospitals and medical staff, as well as crematoriums and mortuaries. Experts are still unable to say with certainty when the figures will peak.

Deaths swelled by a record 4,205 while infections rose 348,421 in the 24 hours to Wednesday, carrying the tally past 23 million, health ministry data showed. Experts believe the actual numbers could be five to 10 times higher, however.

Funeral pyres have blazed in city parking lots, and scores of bodies have washed up on the banks of the holy river Ganges, having been immersed by relatives whose villages were stripped bare of the wood needed for cremations.

Lacking beds, drugs and medical oxygen, hospitals have been forced to turn away droves of sufferers, while tales of desperate relatives searching for someone to treat dying loved ones have become sickeningly commonplace.

Many victims die without a doctor on hand to issue a death certificate, and even when a doctor is available, COVID-19 is not specified as the cause of death unless the deceased was tested for the disease, which few have been.

Although the infection curve may be showing early signs of flattening, new cases are likely to fall off slowly, said top virologist Shahid Jameel.

"We seem to be plateauing around 400,000 cases a day," the Indian Express newspaper quoted him as saying. "It is still too early to say whether we have reached the peak."

People line up to give their swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India on Wednesday. (Channi Anand/The Associated Press)

The full impact of the B1617 variant first found in India, which the World Health Organization has designated as being of global concern, is not yet clear.

Daily infections are shooting up in the countryside in comparison to big towns, where they have slowed after last month's surge, experts say.

More than half the cases this week in the western state of Maharashtra were in rural areas, up from a third a month ago. That share is nearly two-thirds in the most populous, and mainly rural, state of Uttar Pradesh, government data showed.

Television showed images of people weeping over the bodies of loved ones in ramshackle rural hospitals while others camped in wards tending to the sick.

-From Reuters, last updated at 7:10 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Ontario, Alberta pause 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine:

Ontario, Alberta pause 1st doses of AstraZeneca vaccine The National 3:52 Ontario and Alberta will no longer give out first doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. Officials in Alberta say it's because of supply, but Ontario says there are safety concerns. The decisions have many who've already received a first dose wondering what’s next. 3:52

As of early Wednesday morning, Canada had reported 1,299,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 78,043 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,714.

In Atlantic Canada on Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported 118 new cases of COVID-19, with 98 of the cases in the central health zone that includes Halifax.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, saying 13 were related to travel within Canada and the remaining two were close contacts of previously reported cases. New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and there were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

In Quebec, health officials on Tuesday reported 660 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Ontario on Tuesday said it is stopping the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine as a first dose against COVID-19 for now. The province's top doctor said it's because of an increase in a rare blood-clotting disorder linked to the shot.

Dr. David Williams said Ontario is preparing guidance for people who already received a first dose of AstraZeneca on what to do next. He stressed that AstraZeneca recipients made the right decision, based on the advice available at the time, to get that vaccine.

The update about AstraZeneca came after the province on Tuesday reported 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 1,782, with 802 people in ICU.

Across the North on Tuesday, Nunavut reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, while the Northwest Territories reported 10 new cases. In Yukon, health officials reported two new cases.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba on Tuesday reported 329 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. The update came a day before kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Brandon and Winnipeg were moving to remote education.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 186 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

Alberta on Tuesday reported 1,449 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths linked to the virus. There were 705 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 163 in intensive care. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, confirmed the province won't give out more first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the time being.

"Based on global supply challenges, we do not know when Canada, and in turn Alberta, will receive additional doses," she said.

British Columbia on Tuesday reported 515 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a downward trend at the same time that vaccinations are on the rise. The province also reported two additional deaths.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

People wait after receiving doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination centre for people over 50 years old set up at the Vasconcelos Library in Mexico City on Tuesday. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 159.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tool from Johns Hopkins University that tracks cases. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.3 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan reported fewer than 3,000 cases in the past 24 hours, showing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases. But experts say it is too early to assume Pakistan's COVID-19 numbers have peaked.

Taiwan's president has sought to reassure the public that the government is capable of withstanding a further outbreak of COVID -19 after six local cases were detected. The exact origins of the cases have not yet been discovered. Taiwan had virtually eradicated domestic transmission of the coronavirus through strict mask wearing, case tracing, travel restrictions and quarantine measures.

In the Americas, Mexico plans to start a late-stage clinical trial this month for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China using similar technology to shots from Moderna and Pfizer, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

In Europe, Britain is open to talks with the United States and other World Trade Organization members on the issue of IP waivers for COVID-19 vaccines, a government spokesperson said.

Pope Francis receives a drawing from a child as he arrives for the weekly general audience while COVID-19 restrictions are eased at the Vatican on Wednesday. (Remo Casilli/Reuters)

In the Middle East, Kuwait has suspended flights, and barred entry to travellers, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka until further notice, state news agency KUNA said.

In Africa, South Africa on Tuesday reported 1,548 new cases, bringing the total number of reported cases to nearly 1.6 million.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET