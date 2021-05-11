Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

India's coronavirus crisis showed scant sign of easing on Tuesday, with a seven-day average of new cases at a new high and international health authorities warning the country's variant of the virus poses a global concern.

India's daily coronavirus cases rose by 329,942, while deaths from the disease rose by 3,876, according to the health ministry. India's total coronavirus infections are now at 22.99 million, while total fatalities rose to 249,992. The seven-day average of new cases is at a new high of 390,995.

The World Health Organization said the coronavirus variant first identified in the country last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

"We are classifying this as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, told a briefing in Geneva on Monday. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility."

Nations around the globe have sent oxygen cylinders and other medical gear to support India's crisis, but many hospitals around the nation are struggling with a shortage of the life-saving equipment.

Eleven people died late on Monday in a government hospital in Tirupati, a city in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, due to a delay in the arrival of a tanker carrying oxygen, a government official said.

"There were issues with oxygen pressure due to low availability. It all happened within a span of five minutes," M Harinarayan, the district's top bureaucrat, said late Monday, noting the SVR Ruia hospital now had sufficient oxygen.

Adding to the strain on medical facilities, the Indian government has told doctors to look out for signs of mucormycosis, or "black fungus," in COVID-19 patients as hospitals report a rise in cases of the rare but potentially fatal infection.

The disease, which can lead to blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood, is strongly linked to diabetes. And diabetes can in turn be exacerbated by steroids such as dexamethasone, used to treat severe COVID-19.

What's happening across Canada

As of early Tuesday morning, Canada had reported 1,294,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 79,831 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 24,682.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 1,655.

"We are headed in the right direction, but I'm fully aware you don't just turn this around overnight," said the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

In New Brunswick, health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases. Health officials in Prince Edward Island reported one new case, saying the person had a recent history of travel outside the Atlantic region.

Quebec reported 660 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Monday, as health officials announced that all long-term care residents who had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine had received a booster shot.

Ontario says people with what the province describes as "at-risk" health conditions — including conditions like dementia, sickle cell disease and diabetes — will be eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccines starting Tuesday. Another group of people who cannot work from home including grocery store, restaurant and transportation workers will also be eligible to book a shot as of Tuesday.

The changes come after Ontario reported 2,716 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 19 additional deaths. A provincial dashboard said 1,632 people were in hospital, with 828 in ICU due to COVID-related illness.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths, while neighbouring Saskatchewan reported no new deaths and 147 new cases — the lowest case number the province has seen in almost two months.

Alberta on Monday reported 1,597 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. The government said 690 people were in hospital and 158 of them are receiving intensive care.

Across the North, Nunavut reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while health officials in the Northwest Territories reported three new cases. There were no new cases reported in Yukon.

In British Columbia, meanwhile, health officials reported 1,759 new cases of COVID-19 cases for a three-day period starting Friday. The province recorded 20 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1,622.

What's happening around the world

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles walk behind the Imperial State Crown before the Queen's speech at the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday. The event was taking place with a reduced capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 158.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according a tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University that looks at the novel coronavirus around the world. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.3 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Malaysia imposed a new nationwide lockdown as the country grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases and highly infectious variants.

In Africa, Sudan is struggling to provide hospital beds, drugs and medical oxygen to COVID-19 patients hit by a third wave of infections.

In the Americas, U.S. regulators authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12 and said they could begin receiving shots as soon as Thursday, widening the inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

A butterfly is released during an event held to honour health-care workers and those who lost loved ones to COVID-19, at Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif., on Monday. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Mexican officials said this week that Russian authorities have been having so many problems producing second doses of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who already got the first dose.

In Europe, as its vaccination drive reaches a third of adults and COVID-19 infections ease, countries are starting to reopen cities and beaches, raising hopes that this summer's holiday season can be saved before it is too late.

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have established a travel corridor for tourists who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Gulf sheikhdoms jointly announced Monday that fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly between the countries without having to undergo mandatory quarantines. The deal starts with Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam's biggest holidays, at the end of this week. Travellers must demonstrate their vaccine status with approved COVID-19 health pass apps.

