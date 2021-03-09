Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more room for patients stricken with the highly contagious B117 variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain, which has put hospitals in Italy's northern Brescia province on high alert.

That history was repeating itself one year after Lombardy became the epicentre of Italy's pandemic was a sickening realization for Dr. Gabriele Zanolini, who runs the COVID ward in Chiari's M. Mellini Hospital.

"You know that there are patients in the emergency room, and you don't know where to put them," Zanolini told The Associated Press. "This for me is anguish, not to be able to respond to people who need to be treated. The most difficult moment is to find ourselves again in a state of emergency, after so much time."

The B117 variant surge has filled 90 per cent of hospital beds in Brescia province, which borders the Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions, as Italy crossed the grim threshold of 100,000 pandemic dead on Monday and will mark the one-year anniversary Wednesday of Italy's tough lockdown, the first in the West.

While Zanolini was able to offer a safety valve to hard-hit Bergamo during last spring's deadly surge, and to Milan and Varese in the fall, now he must ask hospitals elsewhere in the region to take virus patients he himself cannot admit.

A man looks out of a booth as he receives the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Fiumicino Airport in Rome on Monday. The country has seen more than three million cases of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters)

New measures are again being considered in Rome to tamp down the increase in new cases attributed to virus variants, including those first identified in South Africa and Brazil. With the B117 variant prevalent in Italy and racing from school-age children and adolescents through families, Lombardy has again put all schools on distance learning, as have several regions in the south, where the health-care system is more fragile.

Zanolini said in this surge, patients in the Chiari hospital COVID ward are increasingly family members — husbands and wives, fathers and sons. And unlike previous spikes, the average age has dropped, with many of the virus patients needing breathing aid between 45 and 55 years of age.

"We have seen, however, that they respond well to treatment," Zanolini said of the younger patients, noting that mortality remains high among the elderly.

Pandemic 'not yet defeated'

Despite months of renewed restrictions starting in October, Italy's death toll remains stubbornly high — several hundred a day. It topped 100,000 this week, the second-highest in Europe after Britain.

Italy's new premier, Mario Draghi, is focusing on vaccines to help the country emerge from pandemic, pledging in a video message this week to intensify the campaign significantly in the coming weeks.

"Everyone must do his part to contain the spread of this virus," Draghi said Tuesday. "But above all, the government must do its part. Rather, it must try to do more every day. The pandemic is not yet defeated."

The vaccine is the only way out, Zanolini said. He sees that people have grown weary of the restrictions, and are becoming too relaxed about gatherings, distancing and masks.

"We are worried because we don't see an end. It seems like the tunnel is still very long," Zanolini said. "We find ourselves hit by another wave, and we are very tired."

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 8:20 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

As of 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had reported 891,888 cases of COVID-19, with 30,539 cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 22,282.

Ontario reported 1,185 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and six additional deaths. According to updated figures, COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 689, with 290 people in intensive care units across the province.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while officials in Prince Edward Island reported two new cases.

In Nova Scotia, health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since Feb. 12.

Health officials in Quebec on Monday reported 579 new cases of COVID-19 as well as nine additional deaths due to the illness. Hospitalizations declined by two to 590, with 108 people in intensive care, which is one more than a day earlier.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said that for the most part, numbers in the province continue to trend in the right direction — but he expressed concern about the number of people still in hospital and intensive care units. As of Monday, the province had 164 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 22 in intensive care units.

"There continues to be a need for us to be on guard," Roussin said. "The variants of concern add to that need. We are still at risk."

In Saskatchewan, health officials reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday. In neighbouring Alberta, health officials reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

In British Columbia, health officials reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.

Across the North, there were no new cases reported in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories or Yukon.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 10:20 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

As of mid-morning on Tuesday, more than 117.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 66.4 million of those cases listed as recovered by Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a case-tracking tool. The global death toll stood at more than 2.6 million.

A senior World Health Organization official said that so-called "vaccine passports" for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said there are "real practical and ethical considerations" for countries considering using vaccine certification as a condition for travel, noting that the UN health agency advises against it for now.

"Vaccination is just not available enough around the world and is not available certainly on an equitable basis," Ryan said. WHO has previously noted that it's still unknown how long immunity lasts from the numerous licensed COVID-19 vaccines and that data is still being collected.

Ryan also noted the strategy might be unfair to people who cannot be vaccinated for certain reasons and that requiring vaccine passports might allow "inequity and unfairness [to] be further branded into the system."

In the Asia-Pacific region, Indonesia has received about 1.1 million ready-to-use doses of vaccine produced by AstraZeneca under the global vaccine-sharing COVAX facility.

India's federal government denied any shortage of vaccine doses in a big northwestern state and said it was sending supplies around the country based on demand and consumption patterns.

Singapore has launched a travel "bubble" business hotel that allows executives to do face-to-face meetings without a risk of exposure to the coronavirus, in one of the world's first such facilities.The hotel has meeting rooms fitted with airtight glass panels to reduce the risk of transmission and even has a special compartment with an ultraviolet light to sanitize documents so they can be shared between participants.

In the Americas, preliminary studies suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine will protect against the P1 variant of the coronavirus, Mauricio Zuma, the head of production at Brazil's Fiocruz biomedical institute, said on Monday, confirming a Reuters report from Friday.

A health-care worker arrives in an ambulance bringing a patient suspected of having COVID-19 to the public HRAN Hospital in Brasilia, Brazil, on Monday. (Eraldo Peres/The Associated Press)

Thousands of Paraguayans gathered around Congress in Asuncion on Monday, marking the fourth day of protests amid calls to impeach President Mario Abdo over the government's handling of the health crisis.

South Africa remained the hardest-hit country in Africa, with more than 1.5 million reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 50,800 deaths.

In Europe, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in Europe for the first time after a commercial deal to produce it in Italy was signed by the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.

Hungary set records Tuesday for the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Hungarian hospitals and the number of new daily virus deaths amid a powerful surge in cases.

Nearly 350 people in Hungary were hospitalized with the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of hospitalizations on Tuesday to 8,270, breaking the previous record of 8,045 set on Dec. 8. The number of patients on ventilators also set a new record with 833. Health-care experts say that could within days reach the threshold of 1,000, the maximum number of critical patients the country's health system can handle.

A new round of lockdown measures went into effect in Hungary on Monday requiring most shops to close for two weeks. Kindergartens and primary schools have also been closed until April 7.

Medical workers tend to a patient at the intensive care unit for patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, on Monday. (Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images)

The number of people treated in French intensive care units for COVID-19 reached 3,849 on Monday, while total hospitalizations for the disease increased for the second day running, to 25,195.

In the Middle East, Jordan is planning to extend a curfew and close some businesses, after it posted a near record one-day tally of cases, driven by a more contagious variant.

Iran's total reported cases was surpassed 1.7 million on Tuesday. The country has recorded more than 60,800 deaths.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 10:20 a.m. ET