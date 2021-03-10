Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The latest:

N.L. ends regional lockdown, reports no new cases for 1st time in 5 weeks.

U.S. to buy an additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

Ontario launches AstraZeneca vaccine pilot project targeting people aged 60-64.

Quebec, Alberta expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Significantly higher death rate reported for coronavirus variant first detected in U.K.

Biden's massive COVID-19 relief bill expected to get final congressional approval.

Texas lifts mask and business occupancy restrictions.

The Ontario government is launching a pilot project that will see people aged 60 to 64 eligible to get vaccinated as soon as this weekend in pharmacies around the province.

As of this Friday, more than 325 pharmacies will be offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to eligible Ontarians, by appointment only, as part of the vaccine delivery pilot program in specific regions. Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province received 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday.

Select pharmacies in three health regions — Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington — began booking appointments on Wednesday. Primary-care physicians will also begin offering vaccines in some health regions, and will contact eligible patients.

"We are going to hit one million doses in the arms of the people of Ontario today," Retired general Rick Hillier, chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, told reporters from a vaccine distribution clinic in Toronto. He noted that the number will be surpassed this afternoon. "And in the next three weeks, we will do another million."

More details, including the list of participating pharmacies, can be found here.

What's else is happening across Canada

As of 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had reported 895,632 cases of COVID-19, with 30,456 cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 22,330.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that Canada has been warned of manufacturing problems plaguing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with a target date for the first deliveries still unknown.

The viral vector vaccine developed by J&J's subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, was authorized by Health Canada as safe and effective last week. Canada pre-ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, which is the first and only one in Canada's plan that requires only one dose.

As of noon on Tuesday, more than 1.9 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, about five per cent of the population.

WATCH | COVID-19 vaccines protecting elderly despite limited outbreaks, experts say:

COVID-19 vaccines reducing cases, deaths in elderly despite limited outbreaks The National 3:48 Despite concerns about several COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes where residents have been vaccinated, experts say vaccines have significantly reduced severe cases and deaths from the virus. 3:48

In Nunavut, restrictions in the community of Arviat were lifted on Wednesday. Businesses, workplaces and daycares can reopen, while schools can reopen part-time.

The territory is reporting no new cases and one recovery to bring its total number of active cases down to 22, all of them in Arviat.

Dr. Michael Patterson, the territory's chief public health officer, said Tuesday the decision to lift restrictions was made because there is no evidence of COVID-19 circulating uncontrolled in the community.

Saskatchewan also relaxed some restrictions on Tuesday, allowing indoor home gatherings of up to 10 people — though the 10 people should be from two to three consistent households — and, starting March 19, increasing capacity for worship services.

An epidemiologist in the province is warning against lifting restrictions too quickly, pointing out the province still has the highest per capita seven-day average of daily new cases. Health officials reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.

​​​​​WATCH | Veterinarian on joining the ranks of COVID vaccinators in Quebec:

Vets join the ranks of COVID-19 vaccinators CBC News Montreal 1:03 Veterinarian Dr. Caroline Kilsdonk is among those from different professions who are pitching in for the vaccination campaign. A welcome duty, she says, caring deeply about the elderly. 1:03

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts are picking up across Canada. In Quebec, all residents who are at least 70 years old can now book an appointment for their COVID-19 shot.

Since the province started administering doses to the general population, the minimum age requirement for registration has varied from region to region.

Quebec reported 792 new cases and 10 new deaths on Wednesday. Across the province, 581 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care.

In Alberta, anyone who was born in 1957 can start booking their AstraZeneca vaccine through Alberta Health Service beginning at 8 a.m. local time today. Appointments also open for First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972.

It's the first step in a staggered distribution plan for Albertans between the ages of 50 and 64 who want this particular vaccine and do not have a severe chronic illness. The province says appointments will be rolled out in stages by birth year, as long as supplies last.

In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian walks by The Framing Gallery, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Grosse Pointe, Mich. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

Ontario, meanwhile, is expected to unveil details this afternoon on how and where residents aged 60 to 64 years old can book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The province is reporting 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Wednesday. There were 678 people in hospital due to the illness, including 281 in ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday as health officials announced some public health restrictions will be lifted in the Avalon Peninsula.

The region has been in lockdown since early February, after an outbreak of the coronavirus variant B117 swept through the area.

Starting Friday, some non-essential businesses in the Avalon may open, such as hair salons and retail stores. Daycares can also operate at full capacity, but recreational facilities will stay dark.

In other provincial and territorial updates, Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, while New Brunswick and Yukon reported no new cases.

Here's a look at what else is happening across the country:

- From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 12:45 p.m. ET

What's happening around the world

As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, more than 117.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 66.7 million of those cases listed as recovered by Johns Hopkins University, which maintains a case-tracking tool. The global death toll stood at more than 2.6 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan has started vaccinating people who are 60 years old or above to protect them from COVID-19 amid a steady increase in cases and fatalities from the disease.

Pakistan is currently using China's Sinopharm vaccine, which was donated to it by Beijing last month. Pakistan hopes to start receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine this month under the World Health Organization's COVAX Facility.

Japan has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to public concern about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.

The Tokyo 2020 games organizing committee said in response that a decision would be made by the end of March. The Olympics, postponed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled for July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

Caution tape promotes physical distancing at a bar in Houston on Tuesday as Texas prepares to lift its mask mandate and reopen businesses to full capacity. (Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters)

In the Americas, Mexico is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall with an order for 22 million doses, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, a week after the U.S. ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term.

Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican government has signed agreements for 12 million doses of the yet-unapproved Sinopharm vaccine and increased to a total of 20 million doses its contracts for the Coronavac dose made by China's Sinovac.

In Africa, Mauritius has gone into lockdown and suspended flights in and out of the island for two weeks following the discovery of 15 more cases of COVID-19, the Mauritius state tourism agency said on Wednesday. All residents and visitors are being asked to stay at home or in their hotels until March 25.

The Indian Ocean island of 1.4 million people has had 641 confirmed coronavirus cases with 10 deaths.

Zimbabwe has authorized the emergency use of four COVID-19 vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac shots from China, Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin — the minister of information said on Tuesday.

The country of 15 million has recorded 36,321 coronavirus cases and 1,489 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Raphael Jaranillo, 77, prepares to receive his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Canadian Martyrs Seniors Residence in Toronto on Monday. As of Wednesday, 978,797 total vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In Europe, the European Commission says it has secured an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for an extra four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for its 27 nations to tackle the surge of cases in several coronavirus clusters.

The European Union mentioned Tyrol in Austria, Nice and Moselle in France, Bolzano in Italy, and some parts of Bavaria and Saxony in Germany where COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise. The Commission said the new doses will be made available to all member states on a pro-rata basis this month.

Overall, the EU has six contracts for more than two billion doses of vaccines to inoculate its 450 million people.

Portugal is joining other European countries in extending the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people age 65 and over, after initial uncertainty about its effectiveness in that age group.

In the United Kingdom, researchers are reporting that a highly infectious coronavirus variant that was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30 per cent and 100 per cent more deadly than previous dominant variants.

The B117 variant was first detected in Britain in September 2020, and has since also been found in more than 100 other countries.

A woman walks past the Olympic rings in Tokyo on Wednesday. Japan will reportedly stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators. (Koji Sasahara/The Associated Press)

In the Middle East, Palestinian hospitals are overfull and intensive-care units operating at 100 per cent capacity with coronavirus patients in some areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.

Palestinian cities have introduced full lockdowns over the last two weeks to control soaring COVID-19 infections, even as neighbouring Israel has begun to lift restrictions as it proceeds with one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.

- From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 11:30 a.m. ET