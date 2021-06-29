Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

Oxygen prices in Indonesia's capital had more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Tuesday after a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted the Red Cross to warn of a coronavirus "catastrophe" in Southeast Asia's biggest country.

Indonesia, which like many other countries is dealing with the more transmissible delta variant, has announced record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days.

With hospitals filling up in the capital, Jakarta, and patients being turned away, some people sought to secure oxygen for infected family members at home. The price for a tank of oxygen had jumped to $140 US from the usual $50 US, suppliers said.

"I'm queuing here now to refill oxygen for my wife and son who are now positive with COVID-19," said Taufik Hidayat, 51, at one supplier. "I went around and it all was sold out."

Sellers in others areas in Jakarta told Reuters their stocks had also dried up.

A bed is rolled out from an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, Indonesia, on Monday. (Achmad Ibrahim/The Associated Press)

But Sulung Mulia Putra, an official at Jakarta health agency, said a shortage at hospitals was temporary and due to distribution issues that were being resolved.

"Distributors don't have enough transport so hospitals will be helped by the police, parks agency and Red Cross to transport oxygen," he said.

Hospitals in several designated "red zone" areas have reported overcapacity, including Jakarta, with its isolation beds 93 per cent occupied as of Sunday.

"Hospitals are full because of the case surge caused by mobility and loosening health protocol adherence, worsened also by the delta variant," said senior health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi.

The spread of the delta variant has prompted concerns of a crisis in the world's fourth-most populous country on the scale of that in recent months in India, where the variant was first detected.

"Every day we are seeing this delta variant driving Indonesia closer to the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe," said Jan Gelfand, head of the Indonesian delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Indonesia is banking on mass vaccinations to get on top of the virus, but only 13.3 million of the 181.5 million targeted for inoculation have received the required two doses

-From Reuters, last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

As of early Tuesday morning, Canada had reported 1,414,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7,838 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,238. More than 36.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

In Atlantic Canada on Monday, health officials reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19, including:

There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island on Monday.

In Quebec, health officials on Monday reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. The update came as the province further loosened public health restrictions.

Ontario on Monday reported three additional deaths and 210 new cases of COVID-19 — the lowest single-day case number since last September.

In the Prairie provinces on Monday, Manitoba reported no new deaths and 61 new cases of COVID-19. Dr. Brent Roussin,the chief provincial public health officer, urged people to keep contacts low even as case numbers come down.

"We're still seeing transmission, we're still reporting cases, we're still — unfortunately — reporting severe outcomes, we still have people in hospital," Roussin said Monday.

In Saskatchewan, health officials reported no new deaths on Monday and 17 additional cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily case number the province had seen since October.

Alberta health officials on Monday reported 31 new cases of COVID-19. The province, which was reporting figures for the weekend, also reported two additional deaths.

Across the North, Yukon health officials reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the majority in Whitehorse.

"Over the coming weeks, we will continue to see the case count rise. We must all prepare ourselves for things to look different over the weeks to come," Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a statement.

There were no new cases reported in Nunavut, while health officials in the Northwest Territories reported one new case in a non-resident.

In British Columbia, health officials on Monday reported 38 new cases of COVID-19. The update, which covered the weekend, also included five additional deaths.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A health-care worker inoculates a woman with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outside the Rommel Fernandez soccer stadium, where the parking lot has been converted into a vaccination site, in Panama City on Monday. (Arnulfo Franco/The Associated Press)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 181.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking tool maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.9 million.

In the Americas, the United States said it will donate one million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Paraguay.

Colombia, meanwhile, said it will receive a U.S. donation of 2.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Janssen, the pharmaceutical unit of Johnson & Johnson.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-July and retained stricter curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday.

Australia reported a slight rise in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, while officials in several states tightened movement curbs and pushed for vaccinations to limit flare-ups of the highly infectious delta variant. After months in which it had nearly stamped out the virus, Australia is battling the variant in five of its eight states and territories, just two weeks after an infection in key city Sydney involving a limousine driver of an overseas airline crew.

In Europe, Russian authorities have reported 652 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday — the highest daily tally in the pandemic. The new record comes as Russia struggles to cope with a surge in infections and deaths and low vaccine uptake. Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, only about 14 per cent of the population has received at least one shot.

A woman receives a dose of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in a vaccination centre at a shopping mall in Omsk, Russia, on Tuesday. (Alexey Malgavko/Reuters)

Greece will offer its young people a €150 (roughly $220 Cdn) cash card and a free month of phone data to get their first COVID-19 shot, in a government drive to boost vaccination rates in the build-up to the holidays.

COVID-19 infections in Africa will likely exceed previous peaks within days, underscoring an urgent need to accelerate vaccine supplies and financing to the region, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said.

Tanzania will spend $470 million US buying vaccines and supporting economic sectors hit hard by the coronavirus, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates, has announced that a wide range of public places will soon be accessible only to those vaccinated against the coronavirus in a bid to encourage more people to get shots.

The Emirati government on Monday said that starting Aug. 20, authorities will begin restricting access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, sporting activities, museums, gyms, schools and universities. The unvaccinated will effectively be barred from entering any business in the city except for supermarkets and pharmacies.

Abu Dhabi has already rolled out a "green pass" system that limits public access to those who have either received the shot or can show a negative virus test.

It comes as the country increasingly bets its economic reopening on its speedy vaccination campaign. The government says at least 93 per cent of Abu Dhabi's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET