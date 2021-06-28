Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Monday

The latest:

All of Quebec is now at the lowest alert level under the province's COVID-19 response plan as public health restrictions continue to ease.

Nine of Quebec's 17 regions, including the province's largest cities and the areas surrounding them, move from yellow to green on the pandemic alert level system as of Monday.

The province's other regions were already at the green level.

Several green zone restrictions were relaxed further today, with up to 20 people now allowed to share a table on restaurant and bar patios.

Outdoor gatherings on private property can also now include up to 20 people.

Capacity is also rising for weddings and funerals, but wedding receptions will have stricter guidelines.

Health officials in Quebec, who no longer report daily COVID-19 data on weekends or holidays, are expected to release updated figures later Monday.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Toronto breaks record for COVID-19 vaccinations: Toronto breaks record for COVID-19 vaccinations The National 1:46 Toronto broke the North American record for delivering the most COVID-19 vaccinations at a single site in a single day. Roughly 25,0000 people went to Scotiabank Arena to roll up their sleeves and push the city over the top. 1:46

As of early Monday morning, Canada had reported 1,413,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 8,726 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,227. More than 35.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

In Atlantic Canada on Sunday, health officials reported a total of four new cases of COVID-19, including three in Nova Scotia and one in New Brunswick. There were no updates from health officials in Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ontario on Sunday reported 12 additional deaths and 287 new cases of COVID-19. The update came as the province prepares to move to the next phase of its reopening plan later this week.

In Toronto, meanwhile, workers at a mass vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday administered 26,771 shots at the "Our Winning Shot" event at the home of the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Manitoba on Sunday reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death — a child under the age of 10. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Across the North, health officials in Yukon on Sunday reported 44 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with the majority of the cases in Whitehorse.

"COVID-19 continues to spread widely in Yukon, mostly among unvaccinated adults, youth and children," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanley said in a statement, calling the current situation the territory's "first true COVID wave."

There were no updates in the Northwest Territories, while Nunavut had no new cases to report.

Health officials in Alberta and British Columbia are expected to provide updated figures covering the weekend later Monday.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

WATCH | South Africa imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar: South Africa imposes new restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar World 1:01 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced tough new public health measures, including a ban on alcohol sales, as a third wave of the coronavirus rips through South Africa. (Phill Magakoe/Reuters). 1:01

As of early Monday morning, a COVID-19 case tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University showed more than 181.1 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.9 million.

In Africa, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions, including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew, as it fights a fast-increasing surge of COVID-19 cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the delta variant that was first discovered in India appears to be driving South Africa's new increase.

South Africa recorded more than 15,000 new cases Sunday, including 122 deaths. That brings its total fatalities to near 60,000.

The country's most populous province of Gauteng has the brunt of the current surge, accounting for about 66 per cent of new infections. The province includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Health authorities are concerned that the country's eight other provinces are likely to soon see spikes in cases to match those in Gauteng, where hospitals are running short of COVID-19 beds and patients are being taken to health facilities in other provinces. Neighbouring Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique are also fighting growing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

In the Middle East, Oman reported a record number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past 72 hours, with 119 dying from the disease during this period, the newspaper Oman News said on Sunday.

Israel's new prime minister is urging the country's youth to get vaccinated as coronavirus case numbers have crept up in recent days due to a localized outbreak of the delta variant.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections with 21,342 cases on Sunday.

Residents queue at a shop to fill oxygen tanks for sick family members on the outskirts of Jakarta on Monday as COVID-19 infections soar to record highs in Indonesia. (Dasril Roszandi/AFP/Getty Images)

Australia's COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere.

In Europe, Britain's mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign has weakened the link between infections and deaths but it has not yet been completely broken, the head of a scientific advisory body to the government said on Sunday.

Spain and Portugal have placed new restrictions on U.K. travellers. Portugal said they must go into quarantine for two weeks unless they have proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 finished 14 days earlier. The policy took effect Monday. The government said people can quarantine at home or in a place stipulated by Portuguese health authorities. Arrivals from Brazil, India and South Africa come under the same rule.

All others entering Portugal must show either the European Union's COVID Digital Certificate or a negative PCR test.

In Spain, beginning Thursday, people arriving from the U.K. in the Balearic Islands will have to show they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative PCR test.

In the Americas, Brazil's case numbers rose to 18,420,598, with 513,474 recorded deaths, according to the case tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University.

-From The Associated Press and Reuters and CBC News last updated 7:05 a.m. ET