Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Friday

The latest:

South Africa aims to more than double the rate of daily COVID-19 vaccinations over the next month to more than 200,000 as more Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots arrive, health officials said on Friday.

The country's vaccination campaign has started slowly, set back by the revelation that AstraZeneca's vaccine is much less effective against the dominant local coronavirus variant.

The government found it difficult to secure supplies from other manufacturers given huge global demand.

So far, only 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered using either the one-shot J&J vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer alternative, out of a population of 60 million people, health ministry data show.

"Now we are able to do, and we have done, just over 100,000 a day for the last two days," Nicholas Crisp, a senior official involved in the vaccine rollout, told a news conference. "Our target for next week is to get up to 150,000 a day, and by mid-July 200,000 a day with a target by the end of July of being able to have enough resources in the field to do 250,000 vaccinations a day,"

"The president has asked us to chase a target of 300,000 a day, and I think all of us in the vaccination response program are going to work hard to try and get to that point," he added.

Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said Pfizer had delivered nearly 4.5 million vaccine doses in the second quarter and had committed to provide just over 15.5 million doses in the third quarter, including nearly 2.1 million doses in July.

In total, South Africa has secured 30 million Pfizer shots and 31 million from J&J.

J&J has delivered 500,000 shots for a research study targeting health-care workers, 300,000 last week and 1.2 million on Thursday, Kubayi-Ngubane said. A further 500,000 J&J doses are expected soon, but the timing is not yet confirmed.

"With this flow of vaccines, we will be able to press ahead with the vaccination of frontline workers sector by sector," she said.

-From Reuters, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | B.C. targets areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates: B.C. targets areas with low COVID-19 vaccination rates The National 2:01 More than three-quarters of adults in British Columbia have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but in areas with lower vaccination rates health authorities are holding drive-thru and pop-up clinics to try to get more shots in arms. 2:01

As of early Friday morning, Canada had reported 1,411,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 9,349 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,192. More than 34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

In Atlantic Canada on Thursday, health officials reported a total of seven new cases of COVID-19, including five in Nova Scotia and two in New Brunswick.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Newfoundland and Labrador or Prince Edward Island, which will open up to more travellers from Atlantic Canada as of Sunday.

Health officials in Quebec on Thursday reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. The province on Friday was lifting more public health restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Ontario, health officials on Thursday reported six deaths and 296 new cases of COVID-19.

WATCH | Outgoing chief medical officer defends Ontario's handling of pandemic: Outgoing chief medical officer defends Ontario’s handling of pandemic The National 9:15 Ontario’s outgoing chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, told The National’s Andrew Chang that despite disagreements and failures, the province did an overall good job responding to the pandemic. 9:15

In the Prairie provinces on Thursday, Manitoba reported two deaths and 106 new cases of COVID-19. The province, which will soon begin its reopening, is opening up second dose vaccination appointments to all eligible residents as of Friday.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported no new deaths and 52 new cases of COVID-19.

In Alberta, health officials reported one death and 73 new cases.

Across the North, Yukon reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 107. There were no new cases reported in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories.

In British Columbia, health officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three additional deaths.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A makeshift tent is used to treat patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Bekasi on Friday as infections soar in Indonesia. (Rezas/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Friday morning, more than 180 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.9 million.

In the Asia-Pacific, Indonesia is shifting medical emergency units in the capital, Jakarta, to tents outside hospitals to create more room for COVID-19 beds, the health minister said, as authorities scramble to boost hospital capacity amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

In Australia, downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one-week lockdown as authorities struggle to contain a spike in the highly contagious delta variant in the city.

In Africa, health officials are not winning its fight against the pandemic as a third wave sweeps the continent and countries struggle to obtain enough vaccines for their populations, Africa CDC director John Nkengasong said.

In the Americas, Mexico's health regulator has given approval to U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older.

The wife of Alejandro Navas, who died from complications related to COVID-19, mourns after she spreads his cremated remains on a hill in the El Pajonal de Cogua Natural Reserve, north of Bogota, Colombia on Thursday. (Ivan Valencia/The Associated Press)

Chile's health minister said the first case of the more contagious delta variant had been detected in the South American country.

In the Middle East, Israel, a world leader in vaccinations, is once again requiring people to wear masks in indoor public spaces amid a coronavirus outbreak driven by the arrival of a new variant. Israel rolled out one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, inoculating some 85 per cent of its adult population. In recent months, nearly all restrictions were lifted as the number of active cases plummeted.

In Europe, Britain on Thursday added 17 countries and territories, including Malta, the Balearic Islands and Madeira, to its "green" list of safe travel destinations amid pressure from airlines and travel companies to relax COVID-19 restrictions. The additions mean that people travelling to those destinations will no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days when they return to the U.K.

The more infectious delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany over the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

-From Reuters and the Associated Press, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET