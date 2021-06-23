Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The latest:

More Ontarians living in designated hot spots for the delta COVID-19 variant are eligible to book earlier second vaccine doses starting today.

Health units covering Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo and York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham are considered hot spots for the more infectious virus variant.

People in those health units who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30 can move up their second shots today.

The provincial vaccine booking portal will open to those eligible at 8 a.m. ET.

The province says sometime next week, all adults who received a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna's product can book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot.

Second doses were initially booked four months after the first in Ontario but the province is shortening that timeline as more vaccine is expected to arrive in the province.

Health officials on Tuesday reported 296 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths, but the province says the numbers include older infections and deaths. The province said 54 of the deaths reported Tuesday were from previous months but are now being recorded after a data review.

-From The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Rupa Patel at a drive-thru clinic at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont., in late May. More people in the province will be able to book or move up second dose appointments as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had reported 1,410,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 10,843 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,155. More than 33 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

In Atlantic Canada on Tuesday, health officials reported a total of four cases of COVID-19, including:

Two new cases and two deaths in Nova Scotia , where Premier Iain Rankin announced on Tuesday afternoon that his province would be imposing modified quarantine rules on people coming from New Brunswick.

, where Premier Iain Rankin announced on Tuesday afternoon that his province would be imposing modified quarantine rules on people coming from New Brunswick. One new case in New Brunswick , where more than 20 per cent of people eligible for a shot have been fully vaccinated.

, where more than 20 per cent of people eligible for a shot have been fully vaccinated. One new case in Newfoundland and Labrador, where Health Minister John Haggie said that most people booking second doses wouldn't be able to choose a particular mRNA vaccine.

There were no new cases in Prince Edward Island, where officials are ramping up hiring to deal with the P.E.I. Pass travel document system.

In Quebec, Premier François Legault announced a further easing of restrictions set to begin on Friday. Legault's update came as the province reported four deaths and 84 new cases of COVID-19.

WATCH | What can people do as Quebec shifts to green? Get the details: Bigger parties, more sports, fewer masks coming as Quebec loosens restrictions Canada 1:19 Quebec Premier François Legault has announced a significant easing of public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations climb. 1:19

In the Prairie provinces on Tuesday, Manitoba reported 69 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials also reported five deaths, including one involving a patient being treated out of province.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported no new deaths and 36 new cases of COVID-19. The update came as officials said more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province.

In Alberta, health officials on Tuesday reported one death and 57 new cases of COVID-19.

Across the North on Tuesday, there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories. Health officials in Yukon reported eight new cases of COVID-19.

In British Columbia, health officials said Tuesday that more than one million people in the province had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The news came as the province reported no new deaths and 56 additional cases of COVID-19.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

Singer and songwriter Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Jill Biden tour a pop-up vaccination site at Ole Smoky Distillery on Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As of early Wednesday morning, more than 179.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the data reported by Johns Hopkins University's case tracking tool. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.8 million.

In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi is offering tourists free COVID-19 vaccinations, previously restricted to United Arab Emirates citizens and residency visa holders.

In Europe, the mayor of Moscow announced new coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, saying that "the situation with the coronavirus remains very difficult" in the Russian capital.

Relatives of COVID-19 victims spread their ashes in holes during a tribute to their loved ones as part of the Ashes Fountain of Life program of the environmental NGO Colombia Reserva de Vida earlier this week. (Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images)

In the Americas, Colombia reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the tenth country in the world to hit the unwanted milestone.

The South American nation of 50 million has been registering a growing number of daily cases since April, and over the past seven days it had the world's third-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19, according to data published by Oxford University and Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker.

In Africa, the WHO said Tuesday that the number of reported cases on the continent had risen to more than 5.2 million, with more than 137,000 deaths. South Africa, the hardest-hit country on the continent, reported more than 11,000 new cases on Tuesday.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India's vaccinations over the next few weeks could fall short of the pace set on the first day of a federal campaign, experts said.

Australia's most-populous state reported its biggest daily increase in cases in nearly a week, while New Zealand paused quarantine-free travel with the state.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7 a.m. ET