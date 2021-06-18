Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The latest:

Israel said Friday it will transfer around one million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year.

Israel, which has reopened after vaccinating some 85 per cent of its adult population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with the 4.5 million Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The disparity played out across the globe as the bulk of vaccines went to wealthy countries. As those countries have made progress containing their own outbreaks, they have recently begun pledging supplies for poorer countries that were left behind for months.

The new Israeli government, which was sworn in on Sunday, said it would transfer Pfizer vaccines that will expire soon, and that the PA would reimburse it with a similar number of vaccines when it receives them from the pharmaceutical company in September or October. Up to 1.4 million doses could be exchanged, the government said in a statement.

"We will continue to find effective ways to co-operate for the benefit of people in the region," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted after the deal was announced.

An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion on June 6, as Israel started vaccinating children from 12 to 15. (Sebastian Scheiner/The Associated Press)

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority, and it was not immediately clear whether it has the capacity to distribute the vaccines before they expire.

Israel has carried out one of the most successful vaccination programs in the world, allowing it to fully reopen businesses and schools. This week, authorities lifted the requirement to wear masks in public, one of the last remaining restrictions.

Rights groups have said that Israel is obliged to provide vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel denies having such an obligation, pointing to interim peace agreements reached with the Palestinians in the 1990s.

Those agreements say the PA, which has limited autonomy in parts of the occupied West Bank, is responsible for health care but that the two sides should co-operate to combat pandemics. Israel has offered vaccines to the more than 100,000 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank who work inside Israel, as well as Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

- From The Associated Press, last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

As of 7 a.m. ET on Friday, Canada had reported 1,406,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 13,449 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,012. More than 30.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

Ontario on Thursday reported 370 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. The province is moving up appointments for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for a number of groups in the coming weeks, and by June 28 all adults will be eligible for their subsequent shots.

Quebec on Thursday reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

In Atlantic Canada on Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 14 new cases while Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case. New Brunswick had four new cases, while officials in Prince Edward Island did not report any new cases.

Across the North, there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories on Thursday, while Yukon reported nine new cases.

In the Prairie provinces on Thursday, Manitoba reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. Provincial health officials have confirmed they're conducting an official critical incident investigation into the death of a seriously ill COVID-19 patient following a failed attempt to airlift her to Ontario.

Saskatchewan health officials reported 94 new cases. The province is set to move to Step 2 of its reopening strategy on Sunday, which means retail and personal care service businesses will no longer have capacity thresholds, though staff and customers must be able to maintain two metres of physical distance.

In Alberta, health officials reported 150 new cases and two more deaths. The province is on the verge of hitting its 70 per cent vaccination target to trigger the final stage of its reopening plan, with 69.9 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 having received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday.

British Columbia reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional death, as officials outlined the province's plans to have all kids in school full time in September.

For the most part, students in the province stayed in classrooms throughout the past school year, with a number of safety measures, like distancing, masks and handwashing stations in place. Many of those measures are expected to be continued in the fall.

- From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

As of Friday morning, a database of COVID-19 cases showed more than 177.4 million cases reported worldwide. The Johns Hopkins University tracker put the reported global death toll at more than 3.8 million.

In Asia, more than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalized, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants such as the delta variant first discovered in India.

Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in the district of Kudus in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and falling oxygen-saturation levels.

In India, doctors protested outside hospitals on Friday as the Indian Medical Association decried incidents of assault against health professionals and called for ramping up of health infrastructure.

The protests come about a month after a doctor was attacked by relatives of a coronavirus patient who died in northeastern Assam state.

People in Pakistan's most-populated province are thronging COVID-19 vaccination centres days after Punjab authorities threatened to block cellphone service for those who refuse to get shots.

The move in Punjab came after officials in Sindh province said they would withhold the July salaries for government employees who do not receive COVID-19 jabs by June 30.

Motorcyclists ride past a banner giving details of the COVID-19 vaccination process that is displayed over a market by local administration to encourage people to get vaccinated in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday. (Muhammad Sajjad/The Associated Press)

In Africa, Tanzania is working to join the COVAX global vaccine-sharing facility and will sit down with aid agencies next week to plan its first national inoculation campaign, World Health Organization officials said.

In the Americas, California workers who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 can unmask as the state relaxed its COVID-19 safety rules and planned Friday to unveil an electronic verification system that Gov. Gavin Newsom denies is a "vaccine passport."

The measures now conform with general state guidelines that took effect Tuesday by ending most mask rules for vaccinated people. Employers can require workers to show proof of vaccination or allow them to self-report and keep a record.

People take photos at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday, the day that California lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions and ushered in what has been billed as the state’s 'Grand Reopening.' (Ringo H.W. Chiu/The Associated Press)

In Europe, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow hit a daily record Friday with 9,056 new cases reported, increasing nearly 30 per cent from the day before. In all of Russia, 17,262 new infections were registered Friday, the highest daily tally since early February.

Germany's health minister says the country has given a first coronavirus vaccine shot to more than half of the population. But authorities are urging people to remain cautious because of the prospect of the more contagious delta variant spreading.

- From The Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET