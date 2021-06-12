Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:

Manitobans can once again gather in small groups outdoors starting this weekend, a small reprieve from strict pandemic rules brought in as the province battled a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The slight easing of restrictions comes as provincial health officials say they expect daily COVID-19 case counts to continue to drop but warn the number of people in ICU remains "extremely high."

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, up to five people are now allowed to gather in outdoor public spaces. Outdoor gatherings on private property are also allowed with up to five visitors from no more than two different households, in addition to residents.

All other current restrictions remain in place, which means indoor private gatherings are still prohibited. Retail businesses are still capped at 10 per cent capacity or 100 occupants, whichever is lower, and restaurants are still limited to takeout or delivery service only.

Earlier this week, the province's chief public health officer said he hoped the changes to this weekend's changes would provide some relief for residents isolated for the past three weeks.

"This isn't really signalling an opening," Dr. Brent Roussin said. "This is really more of a release valve."

Modelling unveiled by the province on Friday suggests hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 aren't finished climbing.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer, said the projections show that while case numbers are no longer in the extreme scenario, hospitalizations remain in the moderate range and intensive care admissions are in the severe range.

"In the past few days, the overall number of people in ICU seems to have stabilized. However, it's still an extremely high number and it isn't sustainable," Atwal said.

The province reported 223 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths on Friday. There were 306 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 93 were in intensive care.

That number included 30 patients in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan, where they had been transferred to alleviate the strain on Manitoba's ICUs.

Ontario enters 1st stage of reopening

Meanwhile, Ontario is also heading into the weekend under newly eased public health measures after it entered the first stage of its economic reopening plan on Friday.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and patio dining of up to four people per table are among the activities now permitted. Non-essential stores can also reopen, with capacity limits, and outdoor fitness classes are allowed.

One region in northern Ontario, the Porcupine health unit, is holding off on easing restrictions for now amid a spike in infections.

Overall, new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the province have dropped in recent weeks. Ontario on Saturday reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths. There were 447 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 422 in the ICU — down from 489 and 440, respectively, the day before.

What's happening across Canada

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 1,400,220 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 18,070 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 25,901. More than 28.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far across the country, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia on Friday reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, a man in his 50s.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases, while New Brunswick reported one new case and Prince Edward Island did not report any new cases on Friday.

In Quebec, health officials reported 180 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday.

Saskatchewan reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and one related death on Friday, while Alberta reported 170 new cases and three related deaths.

British Columbia, meanwhile, reported 180 new COVID-19 cases and one related death Friday as the vaccination rate for first doses for adults in the province topped 75 per cent.

A joint statement from the provincial health officer and health minister also said almost 500,000 people in B.C. have had their second dose of vaccine.

In the North, Nunavut on Friday reported four new cases of COVID-19, while Yukon added two cases overnight. The Northwest Territories did not report any new cases.

The territories will soon have enough vaccines to inoculate all residents aged 12 and up, Canada's deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo said Friday.

"This achievement is a significant milestone in Canada's COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy," he said.

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, the COVID-19 case tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University showed a total of more than 175.3 million cases reported worldwide.The global death toll stood at more than 3.7 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India on Saturday reported 84,332 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the

lowest in more than two months, data from the health ministry showed.

An additional 4,002 deaths were also reported overnight. The country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at more than 29.3 million, while total deaths are at 367,081, though health experts acknowledge that is likely an undercount.

A woman gets a dose of Covishield, the Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, during a drive-thru vaccination organized for people with disabilities in Ahmedabad, India, on Saturday. (Ajit Solanki/The Associated Press)

In the Americas, the U.S. government on Friday said it would not disburse approved pandemic relief funds to more than 2,900 small businesses owned by women, veterans and disadvantaged people to comply with an injunction issued by a federal court in Texas.

The program, part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, has provided more than $27 billion US in COVID-19 relief funds to more than 100,000 restaurants, but some aid has been frozen in the wake of lawsuits brought by white restaurant owners in Tennessee and Texas who alleged discrimination.

Administration officials said they would continue to fight to maintain the program.

In Africa, South African health inspectors will carry out further checks on a batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines following a contamination error earlier this year at the U.S. plant where the doses were produced, the Health Ministry said.

As fears of a third COVID-19 wave grow in the hard-hit country, the ministry said late on Friday that officials from the health products regulator would assess the vaccines to ensure they are suitable for use.

Catherine Daries, 87, receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday. (Nardus Engelbrecht/The Associated Press)

In Europe, Russia's national coronavirus task force reported the country's tally of daily new infections had risen by almost half over the past week and more than doubled in Moscow.

It said there were 13,510 infections recorded in the previous day, sharply higher than the 9,163 reported on June 6. Nearly half of the new cases were in Moscow — 6,701 compared with 2,936 a week ago.

Moscow authorities said enforcement of mask- and glove-wearing on mass transit, in stores and in other public places will be strengthened and violators could face fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($85).

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia says next month's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those taking part must be vaccinated and ages 18 to 65, the kingdom's Hajj and Umrah Ministry was quoted as saying in a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

