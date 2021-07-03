Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:.

Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again.

"It is very important to progress with the vaccine rollout at a very high pace," the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned.

Daily new case numbers are climbing sharply in countries like the United Kingdom, Portugal and Russia.

In the U.K., cases of the delta variant have increased fourfold in less than a month, with confirmed cases on Friday up 46 per cent on the previous week.

England fans show their support during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in north London on June 29. It's estimated more than 40,000 soccer fans were in attendance. (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Amid the increase, more than 60,000 soccer fans are expected to be at Wembley Stadium in north London for the semifinals of the European Championship on July 6 and 7 and the final on July 11 as part of the government's program on holding mass events safely. All ticket-holders must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of two vaccine doses.

Portuguese health authorities this week reported a "vertiginous" rise in the prevalence of the delta variant, which accounted for only four per cent of cases in May but almost 56 per cent in June.

Portugal is reporting its highest number of daily cases since February, and the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has surpassed 500 for the first time since early April.

Portuguese authorities have extended the hours of vaccination centres, created new walk-in clinics, called up armed forces personnel to help run operations, and reduced the period between taking the two doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

Vaccinated adults help keep unvaccinated kids safe, experts say The National 2:02 Many parents are concerned about what’s safe for children under 12, not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, to do and experts say having the adults in their lives vaccinated helps keep the kids safe too. 2:02

Reports of new infections in Russia more than doubled in June, topping 20,000 per day this week, and deaths hit 679 on Friday, the fourth day in a row that the death toll set a daily record.

On Saturday, Russia reported 24,439 new COVID-19 cases and 697 deaths.

Still, "no one wants any lockdowns," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov at a briefing on Friday, although he admitted that the virus situation in a number of Russian regions is "tense."

In some countries, the virus is spreading much faster among younger people. In Spain, the national 14-day case notification rate per 100,000 people rose to 152 on Friday. But for the 20-29 age group, it shot up to 449.

The Dutch government is extending its vaccination program to those aged 12-17 to help head off a feared new surge. Greece is offering young adults €150 ($219 Cdn) in credit after their first jab. Authorities in Rome are mulling the use of vans to vaccinate people at the beach, while Poland last week launched a lottery open only to adults who are fully vaccinated, with new cars among the prizes.

What's happening across Canada

As of 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 1,416,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 6,431 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 26,338 earlier Friday. More than 38 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said upcoming changes to COVID-19 quarantine requirements for travellers returning to the country will not make a difference for people who are not currently eligible to enter.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks and upload their pre-arrival COVID-19 test and vaccination status to the ArriveCAN app will be exempt from quarantine as of Monday, said Denis Vinette, CBSA vice-president, travellers branch.

In a CBC interview on Friday, Vinette said if someone can't download the app or use an ArriveCan online account, they can have a friend or family member submit the necessary information electronically on their behalf within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.

Who can enter Canada under upcoming eased travel restrictions CBC News 0:47 Public Safety Minister Bill Blair outlines who is eligible and what travellers must do before arriving at the Canadian border under the eased restrictions beginning July 5. 0:47

British Columbia reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Friday. The figures come a day after the province moved into Step 3 of its reopening plan.

In the Prairies, active cases in Alberta fell to 895, the province's fewest since mid-July last year; Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer said the delta coronavirus variant has spread to all five of the province's health regions; and 45 per cent of eligible residents in Saskatchewan are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario registered 484 new cases and 28 deaths from the last two days as the province advanced vaccine eligibility to speed up second doses for youth 12-17 on Friday.

Quebec confirmed 69 new cases and three more deaths. Meanwhile, festivals and outdoor events in the province are now allowed up to 5,000 attendees starting today, just in time for Stanley Cup final viewing parties.

In the Atlantic, Newfoundland and Labrador premier tweeted that 80 per cent of the province's eligible population has now received one dose of a vaccine; Nova Scotia says international travellers can start entering the province again on Monday; and New Brunswick recorded four new infections on Friday.

In the Northwest Territories, mask requirements and appointments at many Yellowknife institutions — such as the public library and pools — will be lifted on Monday.

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, more than 183.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University in the United States. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.9 million.

In the Middle East, Iran may face a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads through the country, President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday.

"There are concerns that the whole country may enter a fifth wave if enough care is not taken in following health protocols. Today, reports are that just 69 per cent of the people are observing the precautions," Rouhani said in remarks broadcast on state TV.

"All health regulations ... must be fully observed, otherwise we will have a problem," Rouhani said.

Iran, with a population of 83 million, has recorded 84,627 deaths from COVID-19, the highest toll in the Middle East.

The government has blamed a slow vaccination drive on U.S. sanctions hampering efforts to buy foreign vaccines and on delays in deliveries. Rouhani said Iran has received a small portion of the 16.8 million vaccines it has ordered from the COVAX global vaccine-sharing program.

In Asia, after a slow vaccination rollout, Indonesia is now racing to inoculate as many people as possible as it battles an explosion of COVID-19 cases that have strained its health care. But inadequate global supply, the complicated geography of the world's largest archipelago nation, and hesitancy among some Indonesians stand as major roadblocks.

A health-care worker in personal protective equipment takes a swab sample from a person to test for COVID-19 during mass testing at a school in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

Fuelled by travel in May during the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, and the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus first found in India, the most recent spike has pushed some hospitals to the limits. Over the past two weeks, the seven-day rolling average of daily cases rose from over 8,655 to 20,690. Nearly half of those who are PCR tested return positive results.

In the Americas, the United States will ship four million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, the U.S. national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday.

In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped via the COVAX global vaccine sharing program "as soon as possible," a White House statement said.

Indonesia has relied mainly on the vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech, but has been looking to diversify supply sources.