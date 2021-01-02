Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:

India launches nationwide vaccination drill after approving its 1st COVID-19 vaccine.

A new year renews concerns for Canadian hospitals grappling with COVID-19, experts warn.

Republican senator urges sweeping vaccine plan as U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases.

NDP to remove MP from shadow critic roles after she travelled to Greece to see ailing relative.

Alberta premier orders MLAs not to leave Canada unless on government business after minister's vacation.

Have a question about COVID-19? Send your questions to COVID@cbc.ca.

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunization campaign in the world's second most populous country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Saturday the vaccine was approved on Friday. It's the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India, which has the highest number of infections after the United States.

India has reported more than 10 million COVID-19 cases, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak.

The country hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people in the first six to eight months of 2021.

WATCH | Why Canada has been slow to get COVID-19 vaccines in arms:

Why Canada has been slow to get COVID-19 vaccines in arms The National Video 3:22 The provinces are behind targets of getting COVID-19 vaccine into Canadians' arms, and experts say logistical challenges are largely to blame but are hopeful the arrival of the Moderna vaccine will help speed things up. 3:22

In Canada, nearly 500,000 doses of the Pfzier-BioNTech vaccine have been distributed across the country since Health Canada approved it on Dec. 9. The Moderna vaccine — approved on Dec. 23 — has also started to roll off tarmacs and began reaching remote and First Nations communities over the past week.

In the United States, Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney assailed the slow pace of vaccinations in a statement issued Friday, saying it's "incomprehensible" and "inexcusable" that comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level.

Romney's call for action came as the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million and followed news that 2.8 million Americans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, far short of the 20 million the Trump administration had promised by the end of 2020.

WATCH | The U.S. is millions of doses behind COVID-19 vaccine targets:

U.S. millions of doses behind COVID-19 vaccine targets The National Video 1:59 A few weeks into its rollout, the United States has fallen millions of doses behind its COVID-19 vaccine targets. And there’s anger after a Wisconsin pharmacist was arrested for deliberately taking more than 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine out of refrigeration, possibly spoiling them. 1:59

What's happening across Canada

The new year brings renewed concerns for hospitals already heavily burdened with COVID-19 cases. Officials in Canadian hot spots are expecting to see an even greater flood of patients over the next few weeks.

"If these rates of increase continue the way they are, the months of January and February are absolutely going to be brutal. It's just a question of how brutal will it be," said Anthony Dale, head of the Ontario Hospital Association.

One-fifth of the province's intensive care capacity is now devoted to COVID-19 patients, with Toronto and the regions of Peel, York, and Windsor-Essex hardest hit.

WATCH | Canadians' hopes, fears and resolutions as 2021 begins:

Canadians’ hopes, fears and resolutions as 2021 begins The National Video 1:55 The COVID-19 pandemic has many Canadians anxious about planning too much in advance for 2021. So along with the annual New Year’s resolutions, there are plenty of hopes and fears. 1:55

"We will see accelerating numbers of unnecessary deaths — more people dying. We will see more people suffering in intensive care and in hospitals," Dale said.

The spike could jeopardize elective surgeries and other care. Some hospitals have already started to cancel procedures, adding to the 160,000 that were nixed in the first wave, Dale said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said on Thursday that more than 720 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus are now receiving treatment in ICUs — including 337 in Ontario and 165 in Quebec.

Tim Sly, an epidemiologist and professor emeritus at Ryerson University's School of Public Health, said there will be more pressure on ICUs as long as people fail to follow public health guidelines.

WATCH | ICU doctor reflects on his vaccination, impacts of pandemic:

ICU Ottawa doctor reflects on his vaccination CBC News Video 6:50 As the new year begins, vaccines continue to roll out to priority groups across the country. Dr. Kwadwo Kyeremanteng is an ICU and palliative care physician at The Ottawa Hospital and he is starting the year off by getting a vaccine. He talked to CBC News about what the vaccination means to him and why Canadians should stay the course in following public health guidelines. 6:50

"We're still seeing knucklehead parties from seven to 14 to 25 people, raving out there with no masks, lots of booze and drinking and hugging and kissing and so on," Sly told The Canadian Press on Friday.

"That's avoidable," he said. "That puts more pressure then on the nursing staff and the physicians and the ICUs ... Then you have to start turning people away or making awful decisions: 'We'll treat these grandparents but not these grandparents. Maybe find another hospital facility. Good luck.'"

Hospitals in the greater Montreal area are on track to exceed capacity within the next three weeks, with almost two-thirds of beds designated for coronavirus patients already occupied, according to a report from INESSS, a government-funded health institute.

However, the projection did not take into account Premier Francois Legault's shutdown of all non-essential businesses in the province from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11., which could help curb the spread, said Dr. Luc Boileau, who heads the institute.

"The good news behind all of this is the vaccinations coming on," Boileau said. "The impact of this will be manifest on the outbreaks inside health services and of course lowering mortality."

On the political front, the federal NDP announced on Friday that it will remove an MP Niki Ashton from her shadow critic roles after she revealed that she went to Greece to see her ailing grandmother.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was not informed beforehand about her travel, a statement from the party said.

WATCH | Mandatory COVID-19 tests add turbulence between airlines, Ottawa:

Mandatory COVID-19 tests add turbulence between airlines, Ottawa The National Video 1:56 The federal government has set Jan. 7 as the date when airline passengers will require a negative COVID-19 test before entering Canada. The decision has added turbulence to the already fraught relationship between Ottawa and the airlines. 1:56

Ashton is the latest politician to come under fire in the past few days for travelling over the holidays. Earlier on Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney ordered MLAs in his province not to leave Canada unless on government business after a minister's vacation sparked outcry from the opposition.

At a news conference, Kenney took responsibility for not being clear about travel rules for MLAs after news of Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard's Hawaii vacation was revealed.

While Kenney called the trip a "significant error in judgment," he wouldn't be sanctioning Allard or others in government who travelled, as they did not break the law, and he said he was not clear with staff about whether or not they should be travelling.

WATCH | Alberta premier won't sanction minister after Hawaii trip:

Premier Kenney won't sanction minister after Hawaii trip Politics News Video 6:12 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says communication on travel rules wasn't clear and wouldn't sanction Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard after she travelled abroad. 6:12

Alberta was one of the few provinces and territories to report new COVID-19 figures on New Year's Day. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a tweet that there were an estimated 1,300 new cases on Thursday. (The province did not provide an update on that day.)

Meanwhile, New Brunswick reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. Yukon reported four new cases in people who were exposed to someone who had travelled outside the territory.

As of early Saturday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 580,195, with 74,777 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 15,605.

Ontario became the first province to report more than 3,000 cases in a single day when it reported 3,328 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Quebec, the hardest-hit province in Canada, also reported a record single-day high of 2,819 new cases on Thursday, which took its cumulative number of infections over 200,000.

Here's a look at what's happening with COVID-19 across the country:

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, more than 84 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide with more than 47.3 million cases considered recovered or resolved, according to Johns Hopkins University's tracking tool. The global death toll stood at more than 1.8 million.

The governors of Tokyo and three other Japanese prefectures urged the government on Saturday to declare a state of emergency following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

New COVID-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record 1,337 on Dec. 31, and on Friday numbered 783. A nationwide record was also set on Dec. 31 with 4,520 new cases.

The northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang is testing millions of residents following a small but persistent growth in cases.

The city in Liaoning province just north of the capital confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on the first day of the year while another case was reported in Beijing.

A woman undergoes a COVID-19 swab test at a testing centre set up in a school in Shenyang, in China's northeast Liaoning province, on Friday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Emergency testing is already underway for more than a million people following the detection of a small cluster in Beijing's northeastern suburbs.

Wary of another wave of infections, China is urging tens of millions of migrant workers to stay put during next month's Lunar New Year holiday, usually the world's largest annual human migration.

China on Saturday reported a total of 22 cases, including 14 that were brought from outside the country. China has reported a total of 87,093 cases and 4,634 deaths, although some question whether those figures underreport the full extent of the outbreak.