Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

Quebec is starting to expand booster shot eligibility to its general adult population on Tuesday in an effort to combat the rampant Omicron coronavirus variant.

All adults aged 18 and over will be able to book an appointment to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot before the end of January. The provincial government outlined a schedule by age group starting today until Jan. 21 after it shortened the interval between second and third shots from six to three months.

Quebecers aged 55 and over are the first group to be eligible starting Tuesday, with minimum age requirements decreasing in five-year increments over the rest of the month.

The province on Monday reported 15,293 cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths, with 1,396 people in hospital.

The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Monday they were deploying up to 200 personnel, mostly in Montreal and nearby regions, to help speed up the provincial vaccination drive.

Federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said in a tweet on Monday that officials "continue to assess what other federal resources can be utilized to help the province combat COVID-19."

What's happening across Canada

With testing capacity strained, experts say true case counts are likely far higher than reported. Hospitalization data at the regional level is also evolving, with several provinces saying they will begin to report more precise data that separates the number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 from those in hospital for another medical issue who also happen to test positive for COVID-19. For more detail on what is happening in your community, click through to the regional coverage below.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia expanded its eligibility for booster COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday. Public health says anyone aged 30 and older who received their second dose of vaccine at least 24 weeks ago is eligible for a booster. The update came as the province reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 36 people reported to be in hospital.

In New Brunswick, health officials on Monday reported 2,548 new cases since Friday and two additional deaths, with 51 people in hospital.

Prince Edward Island health officials on Monday reported 161 COVID-19 cases.

3/3 Three individuals are in hospital being treated for COVID-19. One of the hospitalized individuals is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. There are currently four individuals in hospital for other reasons who have tested positive for COVID-19. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCPEI</a> —@JWayneCBC

Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday reported 519 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death and one hospitalization as health officials tightened restrictions.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford announced a shift to remote learning on Monday — less than a week after his government insisted in-person classes would resume after only a two-day delay. The update came as the province announced thousands of hospital procedures would be delayed as the province tightened restrictions in the face of a wave of Omcrion cases.

The province on Monday reported 13,578 cases and six additional deaths. Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter on Monday that 1,232 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, though she noted that not all of the hospitals in Ontario report over the weekend.

Across the North, the mayor of the small community of Arviat, in Nunavut, says resources are "stretched right to the limit" by contact tracing as officials try to stay on top of COVID-19 cases. The territory as of Monday had 207 active cases, with 48 of those in Arviat.

In the Prairies, Manitoba's number of active COVID-19 infections has swelled by thousands since the last update on New Year's Eve. The province updated its online dashboard Monday, noting there have been 1,721 new cases on Monday alone, while hospitalizations increased to 228. The province also reported an additional six deaths over three days.

Health officials in Saskatchewan and Alberta did not provide updated figures on Monday.

In British Columbia, health officials put out a release on Monday with limited details on COVID-19 in the province over the past three days, providing a preliminary case figure of 9,332 new cases. There was no updated information on hospitalizations.

What's happening around the world

A health worker gives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive for people in the 15 to 18 age group in New Delhi on Monday. (Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, roughly 292.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.4 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, authorities in India's capital have imposed a weekend stay-at-home order because of a surge in coronavirus infections triggered by the Omicron variant.

Residents must remain at home this Saturday and Sunday except to obtain essentials such as food or medicine, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. All government workers except for those providing essential services will work from home. He emphasized, however, that very few people were extremely sick, with 124 people requiring oxygen support and seven on ventilators.

The capital recorded over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and its test positivity rate surged to 6.5 per cent. A week earlier, the capital detected 300 infections and the test positivity rate was less than one per cent.

The reported number of infections does not accurately reflect the true spread of the virus because it only includes recorded cases.

In the Americas, thousands of U.S. schools delayed scheduled return to classrooms, while the U.S. Congress experienced an unprecedented jump in infections as the seven-day positivity rate at a congressional test site surged to 13 per cent from just one per cent in late November.

Cruise ship companies in Brazil will suspend most operations until Jan. 21, an industry association said on Monday, after health authorities recommended against cruise ship travel.

In the Middle East, Israel will admit foreigners with presumed COVID-19 immunity from countries deemed medium-risk next week, partially reversing a ban imposed in late-November in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

In Africa, Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi and his wife, Isaura, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, the president's office said on Monday.

Meanwhile, South Africa on Monday reported 3,232 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths.

As of today the cumulative number of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> cases identified in SA is 3 475 512 with 3 232 new cases reported. Today 87 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 91 312 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 224 152 with a recovery rate of 92.8% <a href="https://t.co/IcqwGXERkS">pic.twitter.com/IcqwGXERkS</a> —@HealthZA

In Europe, France on Monday reported 67,641 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, a figure much lower than a couple of days ago, when daily additional infections were over 200,000.

