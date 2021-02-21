The latest:

Tam stresses need to maintain precautions against COVID-19 as variant cases mount.

Canada's new air travel rules go into effect Monday for testing, hotel quarantine.

B.C. government's 'self-care bingo card' reveals residents' pandemic frustrations.

Israel starts reopening economy after nearly half its population receives vaccine.

Coronavirus tracker: The cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations in your area.

Have a question about the coronavirus pandemic? Send your question to COVID@cbc.ca

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is urging Canadians to maintain COVID-19 precautions as the number of variant cases increases.

Public health officials have identified at least 704 cases of COVID-19 variants across Canada, Tam said Saturday as she urged people to have "the fewest interactions with the fewest people, for the shortest time, at the greatest distance possible, while wearing the best-fitting face-mask."

Tam said overall daily case counts continued to trend downward, but cases of variants of concern could fuel a bigger resurgence of the pandemic.

Her warning came as a suspected case of a coronavirus variant forced Quebec City officials to close an elementary school Saturday.

Regional public health director Dr. Andre Dontigny said the school would remain closed until public health authorities had more information, including confirmation that the case in question is in fact linked to a variant of concern. All staff and students were asked to get tested for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Marguerite d'Youville school in Quebec City is seen here on Saturday. The school population of 283 students and more than 50 staff members will be tested. (Jean-Michel Cloutier/Radio-Canada)

Quebec authorities said there had been 22 confirmed cases of variants of concern provincewide and an additional 286 cases under investigation.

The vast majority of variants detected in Canada thus far are the strain that first emerged in the U.K., while there have been 39 cases of the variant first discovered in South Africa, and one of the variant first traced to travellers from Brazil.

Starting Monday, air travellers arriving in Canada, unless they are exempt, will have to submit to a COVID-19 test upon arrival and quarantine in a government-approved hotel for up to three days while they await their results.

The federal government has provided a list of authorized hotels for passengers arriving in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. The government says the list is incomplete and will be finalized in the coming days.

WATCH | Navigating Canada's new restrictions on airline passengers:

Navigating Canada's new travel restrictions The National Video 8:25 From hotel quarantines to mandatory PCR testing, we hear from two panellists about how they are experiencing Ottawa's latest and strictest travel measures. Rohan Jumani flew to India for his father's funeral and now faces these new measures, and Richard Vanderlubbe is the president of the tripcentral.ca travel agency. 8:25

Travellers heading back to Canada might have to be patient while trying to book their quarantine hotels. It appears the reservation phone line is overloaded and some people are waiting up to three hours, while others have had to call back multiple times after being cut off after a long wait. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that people should only call when they are within 48 hours of returning to Canada.

What's happening in Canada

As of 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 843,306 cases of COVID-19, with 31,830 cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 21,630.

In British Columbia, officials at an Abbotsford school had windows in the building either screwed shut or blocked from opening wider than a few inches after teachers began using them to compensate for poor ventilation, says the Abbotsford Teachers' Union. The school district says the windows were shut to address safety concerns.

Alberta saw 380 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Saturday.

Saskatchewan confirmed 193 new cases and three more deaths.

Manitoba registered 95 new cases and three additional deaths.

Ontario reported 1,228 new cases and 28 more deaths.

WATCH | Ontario reopens amid concern over new variants:

Ontario reopens amid concern over new variants CBC News Video 8:25 As Ontario plans to reopen some regions, CBC News medical contributor Dr. Peter Lin says people must continue to avoid others outside their household. 8:25

In Quebec, health officials reported 769 new cases and 14 additional deaths.

New Brunswick saw three more cases, all in the Edmundston region.

Nova Scotia recorded four new cases. Meanwhile, six people have been fined $1,000 each following two social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 38 new cases, all within the Eastern Health region. Health officials in that region are recommending COVID-19 testing for anyone in the Mount Pearl Senior High School community, after an outbreak was declared there on Feb 7.

Nunavut confirmed six new cases in Arviat. It's the eighth day in a row that new cases have been reported in the hard-hit community. With one recovery, Arviat now has 30 active cases.

The Northwest Territories announced dozens of new clinic dates in communities across the territory where residents can receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — or their first dose, if they missed the clinic's first visit.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 111.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 62.6 million of those cases listed as recovered on a tracking site run by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 2.4 million.

South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced on Sunday.

Police officers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in downtown Seoul, South Korea on Sunday. (Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press)

Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health-care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July.

The authorities have said they will not use AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older until more efficacy data becomes available, reversing an earlier decision.

Aside from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, South Korea has also reached agreements with Moderna, Novavax Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, for the supply of their vaccines.

A health worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine to an Israeli at mobile clinic parked near a bar in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Feb. 18. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)

In Israel, retail stores, malls, gyms, museums, places of worship and other public services for limited crowd sizes will be resuming operations starting Sunday — but entrance to these places is only for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Israel says it's easing lockdown restrictions because of the success of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The country has the highest vaccination rate in the world. More than 49 per cent of Israelis have received at least one dose.

The country's main international airport remains closed to nearly all air traffic because of concerns of foreign variants of the virus entering the country.