Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The latest:

China refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to a World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of the pandemic, one of the team's investigators said, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the outbreak began.

The team had requested raw patient data on the 174 cases of COVID-19 that China had identified from the early phase of the outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019, as well as other cases, but were only provided with a summary, said Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert who is a member of the team.

Such raw data, known as "line listings," would typically be anonymized but contain details such as what questions were asked of individual patients, their responses and how their responses were analyze, he said.

"That's standard practice for an outbreak investigation," Dwyer said via video call from Sydney, where he is currently undergoing quarantine.

WATCH | Procurement minister updates Canadians on AstraZeneca vaccine supply:

Procurement minister updates Canadians on AstraZeneca vaccine supply Politics News Video 3:00 Procurement Minister Anita Anand provides an update on Canada's expected AstraZeneca vaccine supply. 3:00

Dwyer said that gaining access to the raw data was especially important since only half of the 174 cases had exposure to the Huanan market, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in Wuhan where the virus was initially detected.

"That's why we've persisted to ask for that," he said. "Why that doesn't happen, I couldn't comment. Whether it's political or time or it's difficult.… But whether there are any other reasons why the data isn't available, I don't know. One would only speculate."

While the Chinese authorities provided a lot of material, he said the issue of access to the raw patient data would be mentioned in the team's final report.

"The WHO people certainly felt that they had received much much more data than they had ever received in the previous year," he said. "So that in itself is an advance."

A summary of the team's findings could be released as early as next week, the WHO said on Friday.

The WHO-led probe had been plagued by delay, concern over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticized the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.

The team, which arrived in China in January and spent four weeks looking into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, was limited to visits organized by their Chinese hosts and prevented from contact with community members, due to health restrictions. The first two weeks were spent in hotel quarantine.

Dwyer said the work within the WHO team was harmonious but that there were "arguments" at times with their Chinese counterparts over the interpretation and significance of the data, which he described as "natural" in such probes.

"We might be having a talk about cold chain and they might be more firm about what the data shows than what we might have been, but that's natural," he said. "Whether there's political pressure to have different opinions, I don't know. There may well be, but it's hard to know."

Cold chain refers to the transport and trade of frozen food.

Beijing has sought to cast doubt on the notion that the coronavirus originated in China, pointing to imported frozen food as a conduit.

What's happening in Canada

WATCH | See some of what experts had to say about Ontario's latest COVID-19 modelling and hear what it might mean for people in the province:

Ontario continues to ease restrictions despite new modelling data that suggests it could face a third wave of COVID-19. Canada Video 3:37 Dr. Zain Chagla tells CBC News that reopening is fine provided the province can shut down again quickly, if there's a jump in new cases. 3:37

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, says people need to continue what they've been doing but with "even more diligence" to counter the more contagious variants that have been identified in several provinces.

Speaking at a briefing on Friday, Tam said that means keeping up "individual public health practices" to limit spread, protecting the vulnerable and allowing time for vaccination programs to expand.

WATCH | Tam on why provinces are not using COVID-19 rapid tests:

Tam on why provinces are not using COVID-19 rapid tests Politics News Video 0:58 Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, responds to questions about why she thinks provinces are not using their supplies of COVID-19 rapid tests. 0:58

As of Friday, eight provinces had reported more than 429 cases of the B117 variant, which was first detected in the U.K., she said.

There were also 28 recorded cases of the B1351 variant, which was first reported in South Africa, and one case of the P1 variant blamed for a surge of cases in Brazil.

"At least three of these provinces are reporting evidence of community spread " and variants have been "linked to outbreaks."

The federal government on Friday announced it is stepping up its capacity to identify and track cases of COVID-19 variants of concern with a $53-million investment.

"Funding will expand upon existing public health networks to establish regional clinical and public health teams to quickly identify and characterize variants of concern," a statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

According to PHAC, the increased funding will "help rapidly scale up our surveillance, sequencing and research efforts."

Starting Feb. 22, airline travellers landing in Canada will have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said arriving passengers will need to take a COVID-19 test and book a government-approved hotel as they await results in the city in which they first arrive in Canada, either Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto or Montreal.

WATCH | An infectious disease expert on new international travel measures:

Infectious Diseases Expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti on new International travel measures CBC News Video 6:29 CBC News Network's Andrew Nichol's speaks with Dr. Chakrabarti hours after the Canadian government announces new testing, and quarantine measures for all travellers coming into Canada. 6:29

If the test result is negative, the traveller can leave for home or catch their connecting flight to their final destination. Those who test positive will be sent to another designated government quarantine facility.

The testing requirement is in addition to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for returning non-essential travellers.

As of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Canada had reported 820,312 cases of COVID-19, with 36,945 cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 21,162.

Ontario on Friday reported 1,076 cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 763, with 295 people in intensive care units.

The Ontario government on Friday issued a list of regions that will remain under a stay-at-home order while others transition into a colour-coded framework of restrictions, as of Feb. 16.

The only regions not transitioning out of the stay-at-home order on that date include Peel and York regions, Toronto and North Bay Parry Sound District.

In Quebec, health officials reported 984 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 25 additional deaths on Friday. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 849, with 137 people in intensive care units, according to an update published by the province on Friday.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while New Brunswick reported five new cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador is now battling a COVID-19 "variant of concern," responsible for this week's mass outbreak in the capital, according to Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health.

Effective immediately, the entire province is at Alert Level 5, with all but essential businesses closed, Fitzgerald announced Friday.

There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island on Thursday.

In Manitoba, Premier Brian Pallister announced a plan to procure a made-in-Canada vaccine that is in early trial stages.

The province on Friday reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. There are now 240 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Manitoba, the government said in a release, down by four from Thursday, with 29 of those people in intensive care, down by three.

WATCH | Manitoba buys its own made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine:

Manitoba buys its own made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine The National Video 1:53 Manitoba is the first province to buy its own COVID-19 vaccine rather than relying on the federal government. 1:53

Saskatchewan reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths from the respiratory illness on Friday. There are currently 182 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

In Alberta, health officials reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths on Friday.

British Columbia reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Friday.

Ahead of the Family Day long weekend, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry repeated her plea for British Columbians to stay local and stick to their households, in accordance with public health orders and advice.

Across the North, Nunavut reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in the community in Arviat, while health officials in the Northwest Territories reported one new case. There were no new cases reported in Yukon.

Here's a look at what else is happening across Canada:

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, more than 108 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 60.5 million of those cases listed as recovered or resolved in a database maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 2.3 million.

A COVID-19 vaccine shortage has forced California to temporarily close five mass vaccination sites, all in Los Angeles, including one at Dodger Stadium.

A temporarily closed COVID-19 vaccination site is seen at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

Over the past week, state health officials say they have received less than 20 per cent of the doses they need to maintain the sites.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city would exhaust its supply of Moderna first doses — two are required for full immunization — forcing it to close drive-thru and walk-up vaccination sites Friday and Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, however, the sites closed even earlier than expected after running out of doses on Thursday.

They may not reopen until the city gets more supplies, perhaps next Tuesday or Wednesday. Smaller mobile vaccination clinics will continue operating

California leads the United States in COVID-19 deaths, with more than 45,000, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen more than 27.3 million cases of COVID-19 and more han 480,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Vaccine supply constraints are slowing ambitious vaccination programs in the U.S., as massive sites capable of putting shots into thousands of arms daily in states including New York, California, Florida and Texas, as well as hospitals and pharmacies, beg for more doses. In-person schooling can resume safely with masks, physical distancing and other strategies, but vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Thursday predicted that it will be "open season" for COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States by April as increased supply allows most people to get shots.

Speaking to NBC's Today Show, the science adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden said the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months.

Fauci said that "by the time we get to April," it will be "open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." He cautioned it will take "several more months" to deliver injections to adult Americans but predicted the "overwhelming majority" of people in the U.S. could be vaccinated by the middle and end of the summer.

In Europe, Portugal is getting more help from its European Union partners to ease pressure on hospitals crunched by the pandemic, with France and Luxembourg the latest countries to offer medical workers.

The Portuguese health ministry said France is sending a doctor and three nurses, while Luxembourg is providing two doctors and two nurses. The health ministry said in a statement late Thursday the medics should arrive next week.

The German army sent eight doctors and 18 nurses earlier this month to help at a Lisbon hospital. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care fell Thursday for the third straight day, but Portugal's seven-day average of daily deaths remained the world's highest, at 1.97 per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A student gets a bag of food during a distribution organized by Linkee, a solidarity solution to food waste, in Paris on Thursday. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

In Germany, the health minister said he will consider introducing penalties for people who jump the queue for coronavirus vaccines. Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Friday that there had been several such reports in recent days and the government would discuss with parliament "whether sanctions in this area could make sense."

Spahn had previously downplayed the issue of queue jumping, but persistent reports have surfaced of senior officials in hospitals and cities getting the vaccines before doctors and nurses. This week the Catholic bishop of Augsburg acknowledged receiving the vaccine, despite being far down the priority list.

Patient rights campaigners warned Spahn last year that Germany's complicated vaccination system could open the door to corruption and queue jumping, but the ministry rebuffed repeated calls for criminal penalties.

In Africa, South Africa has secured millions of doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to fight the highly infectious COVID-19 variant that is dominant in the country.

Kenya is going ahead with its plan to inoculate its citizens using AstraZeneca's vaccine, while Zimbabwe has bought 600,000 shots from China's Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Japan on Friday, local media reported, with official approval for the shots expected within days as the country races to control a third wave of infections ahead of the Olympic Games.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday the country's COVID-19 inoculation program will likely begin on Feb. 20, brought forward by the earlier receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than originally anticipated.

Australia's second-largest city will begin its third lockdown as a results of a rapidly spreading COVID-19 cluster centred on hotel quarantine.

The five-day lockdown will be enforced across Victoria state to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital Melbourne, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said. Only international flights that were already in the air when the lockdown was announced would be allowed to land at Melbourne Airport.

WATCH | Australia's Victoria state enters a 'short, sharp' circuit-breaker lockdown:

Australia's Victoria state enters a snap, five-day lockdown. World Video 1:32 It's a necessary circuit breaker to limit further spread of COVID-19, officials said. A highly contagious strain, first reported in the U.K., was detected at a quarantine hotel in Melbourne. 1:32

A population of 6.5 million people will be locked down from 11:59 p.m. until the same time on Wednesday because of a contagious variant of the virus first detected at a Melbourne Airport hotel that has infected 13 people.

In the Americas, Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 10,677 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,474 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,968,566 cases and 171,234 deaths. The government said the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than reported levels.

In the Middle East, Israel began reopening its education system on Thursday after a more than six-week closure because of the surge in coronavirus infections.