Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

A law requiring most adults in Austria to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is ready to take effect, but the sense of urgency that accompanied its announcement in November has largely evaporated.

Few other countries look likely to go as far as Austria as attention turns to loosening pandemic-related restrictions.

The mandate for people aged 18 and older to get vaccinated — the first of its kind in Europe — cleared its last legislative hurdle Thursday night.

It's expected to become law in the coming days but it will be a while before Austrians notice any practical change. It isn't clear when or even whether the toughest part of the plan, which was watered down from the initial proposal, will take effect.

Demonstrators with flags and placards marched in front of the State Opera in Vienna in December to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and Austria's proposed vaccine mandate. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)

Only in mid-March will police start checking people's vaccination status during traffic stops and checks on coronavirus restrictions. People who can't produce proof of vaccination will be asked in writing to do so, and will be fined up to 600 euros (roughly $875 Cdn) if they don't; fines could reach 3,600 euros (more than $5,200 Cdn) if people contest their punishment and full proceedings are opened.

In a third phase, officials would check the national vaccination register and send reminders to people who still aren't vaccinated on dates set by the government, leading to potential fines. When and if those methodical checks start depends whether authorities, helped by a commission of experts that will report at least every three months, deem vaccination progress sufficient.

The Austrian mandate — which will exempt pregnant women, people who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons and those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 — was first conceived as cases caused by the Delta variant surged amid concern that the country's vaccination rate was low for western Europe. At present, 69 per cent of the population is considered fully vaccinated.

Officials argue that even with the now-dominant Omicron variant causing milder illness and Austria preparing to ease some restrictions, the mandate makes sense.

"The vaccine mandate won't immediately help us break the Omicron wave, but that wasn't the goal of this law," Mueckstein told parliament Thursday. "The vaccine mandate should help protect us from the next waves and, above all, from the next variants."

Not everyone agrees.

"I don't really see the added value of the vaccine mandate at this point," said Gerald Gartlehner, an epidemiologist at the Danube University Krems. He argued that Omicron's highly infectious nature and milder symptoms have changed things and that much of the Austrian population now has immunity, either via vaccination or infection.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7:20 a.m.ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | P.E.I. chief public health officer talks about the province's COVID-19 situation and what may come next: Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says P.E.I. will soon have to adjust to living with COVID-19, safely Duration 6:46 Morrison says P.E.I. will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks, but will do so safely and in accordance with scientific data. 6:46

With lab-based testing capacity deeply strained and increasingly restricted, experts say true case counts are likely far higher than reported. Hospitalization data at the regional level is also evolving, with several provinces saying they will report figures that separate the number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 from those in hospital for another medical issue who also test positive for COVID-19.

For more information on what is happening in your community — including details on outbreaks, testing capacity and local restrictions — click through to the regional coverage below.

You can also read more from the Public Health Agency of Canada, which provides a detailed look at every region — including seven-day average test positivity rates — in its daily epidemiological updates.

In Atlantic Canada, health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador plan to ease some restrictions as of Monday, Premier Andrew Furey said.

In Prince Edward Island, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said this week that the province is looking at how it will ease restrictions and a broader reopening.

"For us, certainly, some of the first easing will be around isolation measures, larger gathering numbers, more recreational games," Morrison told CBC's Louise Martin, adding that provinces are all moving toward "living with COVID" and that will happen on the Island. More details are expected next week, the top public health official said, noting that mask-wearing won't be among the first measures to be eased.

In Central Canada, Quebec officials in Quebec City were reinforcing security measures around the legislature Thursday, as demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 health orders were expected to begin arriving ahead of a weekend protest.

City officials in Toronto are preparing for a similar protest at Queen's Park, officials said this week.

Ontario will need to reassess the value of the vaccine certificate system in the coming weeks and months, the province's top doctor said Thursday, as he spoke of learning to live with COVID-19. Masking will likely be the last public health measure to go, Dr. Kieran Moore said, as it offers a good amount of protection from the virus.

But with the Omicron variant so infectious and hard to control, and now that there are safe and effective vaccines, as well as antiviral treatments to prevent hospitalization in high-risk individuals, it will soon be time to decide what restrictions are kept in place, he said.

"We have to decide as a society how many public health measures we want to just recommend and/or maintain in a legal fashion to limit the spread of the viruses. I think that discussion should happen soon."

In the Prairie provinces, premiers in Saskatchewan and Alberta are moving to ease restrictions, with a roadmap for Alberta's plan expected next week.

"After two years of this, we simply cannot continue to rely on the blunt instrument of damaging restrictions as a primary tool to cope with a disease that will likely be with us for the rest of our lives," Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday during a Facebook live event. Kenney had previously said that he didn't expect the province's vaccine pass program to last beyond the end of March.

Alberta's chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said it will be possible to remove restrictions after the latest wave of the pandemic, fuelled by the Omicron variant, subsides.

WATCH | 'I believe after the Omicron wave has subsided, the risk of our system becoming overwhelmed will be substantially reduced,' Alberta's top doctor says: COVID-19 will not go away, says Alberta's top doc Duration 2:07 Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says the province will at some point need to move away from a COVID-19 pandemic response into an endemic phase. 2:07

Meanwhile in Saskatchewan, where COVID-19 related hospitalizations are at their highest level since the pandemic began, Premier Scott Moe said he's committed to ending all COVID-19 restrictions soon. Moe said in a video posted to social media that COVID-19 is not going away, but people are done with having to follow public health orders, so "normalizing" the virus and learning to live with it is the achievable option.

The Saskatchewan Medical Association, however, is warning that loosening health measures would strain the province's health-care system.

Manitoba officials had previously announced that some restrictions — including rules around private gatherings — will be relaxed next week.

In the North, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver announced a plan to "slowly, carefully" begin easing restrictions over the next month — provided COVID-19 hospitalizations and other key indicators don't rise. The premier also urged people to do what they can to slow transmission of COVID-19, noting that an uptick could put major pressure on the territory's health-care capacity.

In British Columbia, health officials said Thursday there were two new COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities in the province for a total of 56, most of them in long-term care homes.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

People are shown wearing protective face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic chat in Ronda, Spain, earlier this week. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

As of early Friday morning, roughly 388.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.7 million.

In Europe, Spain will end a mandate to wear masks outdoors next week, reversing a late-December order against an unprecedented surge of coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron, Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

After confirming that contagion levels have peaked, the Spanish Cabinet will end the mandate next Tuesday and the government expects the changes to be adopted from Thursday, Feb. 10, Darias told Cadena SER radio on Friday.

Mask-wearing will remain mandatory in indoor public spaces, including public transportation, and outdoors whenever citizens can't keep a safe distance of 1.5 metres between them.

Meanwhile, Austria's upper house of parliament passed a bill to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory for adults, bringing the European Union's first such sweeping vaccine mandate a step closer.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India's official COVID-19 death toll crossed 500,000 on Friday — a level some data analysts said was breached last year but was obscured by inaccurate surveys and unaccounted dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain vulnerable to the disease.

The country, which has the fourth-highest tally of deaths globally, recorded 400,000 deaths by July 2021 after the devastating outbreak from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to official data. Some experts believe the figures are much higher.

Children follow social distancing as a COVID-19 safety protocol before entering their respective classes after the schools resumed physical classes in Kolkata, India. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP/Getty Images)

Malaysia kicked off a mass vaccination program for children aged between five and 11.

Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. said on Thursday it had received provisional approval from New Zealand's medicines regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, for individuals 18 years of age and older.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia said citizens will be required to take the booster shot to be able to travel abroad starting Feb. 9, state media reported.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Thursday reported 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths. The update came a day before health officials held a briefing explaining a recent shift in the government's COVID-19 isolation policies.

-From Reuters, CBC News and The Associated Press, last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET