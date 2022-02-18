Thousands of Hong Kong hotels identified as COVID-19 quarantine centres

The latest:

Hong Kong has identified more than 20,000 hotel rooms for quarantine accommodation, leader Carrie Lam said on Friday, as property developers piled in to show support for the global financial hub as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Lam said 21 hotels had expressed interest in turning their facilities into isolation venues, exceeding "by a large margin the government's original target of 7,000 to 10,000 rooms."

CK Asset Holdings, owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing, said it would provide more than 3,000 hotel rooms in four hotels. Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) said it could provide 1,000 rooms. Both developers said they would broadcast a government promotional video on vaccine passports in its major malls.

Quarantine facilities in Hong Kong have reached capacity and hospital beds are more than 95 per cent full as cases spiral, with some patients left on beds outside in chilly, sometimes rainy, weather.

Global banks HSBC and Standard Chartered said some branches were shut on Friday after several staff became infected.

Hong Kong's daily infections have jumped by up to 60 times so far this month as the government battles to contain an outbreak. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the city's "overriding mission" is to stabilize and control the spread.

Hong Kong reported 3,629 new daily COVID-19 infections on Friday, with an additional 7,600 preliminary positive cases.

A family lines up to get tested for the novel coronavirus at a temporary testing centre in Hong Kong on Thursday. Hong Kong's daily infections have jumped sharply this month and the city's leader says citywide testing is being considered. (Kin Cheung/The Associated Press)

Authorities reported 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its total number of pandemic-related deaths past 240, still lower than in other similar major cities.

Lam shows no sign of retreating from China's zero-COVID stance, saying Thursday that fighting the pandemic was her "paramount task" and the city would "not be distracted by other things."

She greeted the arrival of several mainland Chinese health experts to help with the outbreak on Thursday and said citywide virus testing was being considered.

The mainland would ensure a steady supply of fresh food, with a new water route for food supplies from Guangdong to Hong Kong starting on Friday evening, said Luo Huining, head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong.

The move comes after vegetable shortages in the past week due to several cross-border drivers testing positive for the virus.

What's happening across Canada

Canadian health officials are hopeful the approval of a fifth COVID-19 vaccine could encourage people hesitant about mRNA vaccines to go and get this shot.

The Nuvaxovid vaccine is protein-based and developed by the U.S. company Novavax. It is the first of its kind to get approval in Canada. It contains small pieces of viral proteins that have been selected for their ability to trigger immunity, rather than genetically engineered messenger RNA, which instructs cells to start fighting the virus.

Nuvaxovid is approved for use in adults, with two doses administered 21 days apart.

"It can help remove barriers to vaccination by providing an additional option to adults who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said Thursday.

On Thursday, Ontario lifted more pandemic restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Businesses that screen people for vaccination status, including restaurants, gyms, cinemas and others that use the system, can open without capacity limits. Social gatherings can include up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The province is expected to lift its vaccine passport program as of March 1, but masking requirements "will remain in place at this time, with a specific timeline to lift this measure to be communicated at a later date."

In British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has updated her COVID-19 workplace safety order to support the transition of employees back into the workplace.

Henry on Thursday removed a section of the order requiring employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an operational need for them to be in the workplace.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island on Thursday entered the first step of its easing plan, which includes easing capacity limits for some businesses and allowing for larger gatherings.

In Atlantic Canada, officials in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday announced a multi-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

Sixteen people were in hospital in the province Thursday — the same as Wednesday — with five of those in critical care. One more person died with COVID-19.

New Brunswick will further ease restrictions on Friday at 11:59 p.m. AT. The province reported 79 COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, including nine people in intensive care, and one more death.

Nova Scotia dropped distancing requirements between tables at restaurants on Thursday, just days after the province increased capacity limits to 75 per cent.

The province reported two deaths linked to the coronavirus on Thursday and 66 hospitalizations, including 11 in ICU.

In Central Canada, Quebec on Thursday reported 1,902 hospitalizations — down by 93 from a day earlier — with 124 people in intensive care. The province also reported 22 additional deaths.

Across the Prairie provinces, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney signed a letter, along with 16 U.S. governors, urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden to "immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions available to cross-border truck drivers."

Alberta reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 1,491 hospitalizations, including 116 in intensive care.

Another five people have died due to COVID-19 in Manitoba and there are 607 people in hospital with the virus, including 38 in ICU.

In the North, Yukon health officials said Thursday the territory will ease more public health restrictions on Friday because the territory seems to be through the worst of the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

What's happening around the world

As of early Friday, more than 420 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.8 million.

In Africa, six countries have been identified as the first on the continent that would receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

The World Health Organization on Friday said Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia would benefit from its efforts to bring vaccine manufacturing to Africa through its technology transfer project, launched last year and based in South Africa. Training for the recipient countries will begin next month.

Leaders from the European Union and African Union nations met in Brussels on Friday to hear about a World Health Organization initiative to help African countries produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. From left: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese President Macky Sall, European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tunisian President Kais Saied. (Olivier Hoslet/The Associated Press)

Africa currently produces just one per cent of COVID-19 vaccines. According to WHO figures, only 11 per cent of the population in Africa is fully vaccinated, compared with the global average of about 50 per cent.

In the Asia-Pacific region, with the first community outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Solomon Islands spreading rapidly through the largely unvaccinated population, the Red Cross warned Thursday that the Pacific Island nation's fragile health-care system is at risk of becoming overwhelmed.

In the Americas, Washington's statewide indoor mask mandate, one of the few left in the U.S., will lift in most places on March 21, including at schools and child care facilities, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

Masks will still be required in health-care settings, like hospitals and doctor's offices, and at long-term care facilities, prisons and jails. They will also still be required on public transit, taxis, ride-hail vehicles and school buses.

In Europe, Germany has crossed over the peak of new daily infections with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Friday.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said government measures to curb infection numbers have been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily.

Lauterbach, an epidemiologist by training, noted that as many as 12 per cent of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated. That share is three to four times higher than that of unvaccinated, vulnerable population groups in comparable countries.

