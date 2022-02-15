Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

British Columbia's top doctor is expected to announce a plan Tuesday for gradually easing public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The most recent public health orders — related to gatherings, events, bars and restaurants, for example — were set to expire on Wednesday and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said she would announce any changes a day earlier.

Henry also said last month people could expect some restrictions on social gatherings to be gradually lifted by next Monday, which marks Family Day.

She said the easing of restrictions would be possible in part because 90 per cent of B.C. residents aged 12 and over have received two doses of vaccine, though she added that more people need to get a booster shot for longer-lasting protection.

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix are also expected to be on hand for the announcement.

B.C. reported 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, while the number of people in hospital ticked down to 803, with 119 in intensive care. The province recorded 2,701 new cases of the illness over three days, but officials have said the number is likely much higher since B.C. has reached its testing capacity.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Ontario Premier Doug Ford talks about plan to ease public health measures: Ontario lifting more COVID-19 restrictions Duration 1:26 Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province can safely expand some indoor capacity limits and drop the COVID-19 vaccine passport by March 1 because key health indicators are improving. 1:26

With lab-based testing capacity deeply strained and increasingly restricted, experts say true case counts are likely far higher than reported. Hospitalization data at the regional level is also evolving, with several provinces saying they will report figures that separate the number of people in hospital because of COVID-19 from those in hospital for another medical issue who also test positive for COVID-19.

For more information on what is happening in your community — including details on outbreaks, testing capacity and local restrictions — click through to the regional coverage below.

You can also read more from the Public Health Agency of Canada, which provides a detailed look at every region — including seven-day average test positivity rates — in its daily epidemiological updates.

In Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Monday as the province entered Phase 1 of a three-step plan to ease pandemic restrictions.

As part of the gradual rollback of restrictions, the limit for informal gatherings increased to 25 people from 10, while formal events, such as weddings, funerals and faith services, can still only operate at 50 per cent capacity.

All restrictions for domestic travellers were lifted, while retail businesses and malls were allowed to operate at full capacity with physical distancing and masks required. Restaurants and bars were allowed to increase capacity to 75 per cent from 50, with physical distancing and a limit of 25 people per table.

Phase 1 is to last about a month, after which gathering limits will be further loosened under Phase 2, before being removed altogether under Phase 3.

In Central Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that vaccine passports will end March 1, but masking requirements will remain for now. Ford also said restrictions meant to lift next week, including capacity limits in restaurants, will instead lift this Thursday.

In the Prairie provinces, some businesses and organizations in Saskatchewan say they will continue to check people's vaccination status despite the province's vaccination mandate ending on Monday. The University of Regina, for example, says all registered students, faculty and staff on campus will have to continue showing vaccine passports or meet testing requirements.

In the North, officials in the Northwest Territories on Monday announced updated COVID-19 isolation guidelines.

"Close contacts (non-household) are no longer required to isolate but must self-monitor for symptoms, physically distance, and wear a mask wherever possible in all settings for 10 full days from the time they are identified as a contact," the territory's health department said.

However, people who test positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts still need to isolate for seven days and wear a mask, where possible, for three more days.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

Police wearing personal protective equipment stand outside a hospital in Hong Kong on Tuesday as the city faces its worst coronavirus wave to date. (Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 413.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.8 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday there were no plans for a citywide lockdown in the global financial hub but "surrendering to the virus" was not an option, as authorities battle a surge of COVID-19 infections

In Europe, coronavirus case numbers have slightly dropped in Germany, as the government plans to loosen restrictions.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization's Europe office said Tuesday that health officials are turning their attention to growing rates of COVID-19 infection in eastern Europe, where six countries — including Russia and Ukraine — have seen a doubling in case counts over the last two weeks.

In the Middle East, Iran on Tuesday said 167 people had died with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 25,034 additional cases.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Monday reported 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 57 additional deaths.

In the Americas, Washington, D.C., will no longer require people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many businesses beginning on Tuesday, its mayor said, joining a slew of local leaders who are dialing back pandemic restrictions as the Omicron wave ebbs.

-From Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET