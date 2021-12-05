Skip to Main Content
Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

In Europe, Belgian police used water cannon and tear gas on Sunday to disperse some rowdy protesters in Brussels after most demonstrators marched peacefully to protest tightened COVID-19 restrictions that aim to counter a surge of coronavirus infections.

Thousands came to reject the new measures announced on Friday, the third week in a row that the government has tightened its rules as an avalanche of new cases strains the country's health services, depriving people with other life-threatening diseases of treatment.

Shouting "Freedom! Freedom!" and carrying banners that read, "United for our Freedom, Rights and our Children," protesters marched to the European Union headquarters. Some also carried signs critical of vaccines and against making vaccine shots mandatory.

The main crowd in Sunday's mostly peaceful march had already dispersed when about 100 protesters ran into a riot police barricade cordoning off access to the European Commission. After a brief standoff with police, protesters hurled trash and other objects, including a bicycle, at police and set off firecrackers and flares. Police used water cannon and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Burning garbage is seen on the street during a protest in Brussels on Sunday. (Johanna Geron/Reuters)

On Friday, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced that daycare centres and primary schools will close for the holiday a week early, and children must now wear masks from the age of six. Indoor events will only be allowed with a maximum of 200 people.

Previously, the government closed nightclubs and ordered bars and restaurants to shut at 11 p.m. for three weeks. Speculation had been rife that closing times would be brought forward to 8 p.m., but the cabinet decided against it.

According to the latest coronavirus figures, the EU nation of 11 million appears to have reached a plateau.

On a weekly average, 17,862 new daily cases were reported in Belgium, a rise of six per cent over the previous week. Hospital admissions rose four per cent. More than 3,700 people are hospitalized with the virus, 821 of them in intensive care. More than 27,000 people with the virus have died in Belgium since the outbreak began last year.

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Canada ramping up new testing requirements at airports: 

Government ramping up new COVID-19 testing requirements at airports

1 hour ago
8:29
Canada has imposed new travel restrictions and testing requirements in response to the new coronavirus variant, omicron. Rosemary Barton spoke to Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos about the government's evolving response to COVID-19. 8:29
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to rise across Quebec, says province.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 265.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.2 million.

WATCH | WHO warns of information 'roller-coaster' surrounding omicron: 

WHO warns 'bit of a roller coaster' coming on information about omicron

2 days ago
1:49
The World Health Organization’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, says the transparency around rapidly emerging data on the coronavirus variant omicron is empowering but recognizes how unsettling it is to be hearing bits of information in real time. 1:49

In Africa, both Senegal and Tunisia confirmed their first case of the omicron coronavirus variant. 

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia's medicine regulator provisionally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11, with the health minister saying the rollout could begin beginning Jan. 10.

In the Americas, Chile announced it has detected its first omicron case. Although the country joins Brazil and Mexico on the list of Latin American countries with confirmed cases of the variant, Japan has said it found the variant in a passenger arriving from Peru.

With files from CBC News and Reuters

