Number of children with COVID-19 in South Africa not cause for panic, health official says

The latest:

Higher hospital admissions among children during a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections in South Africa that is driven by the omicron variant should prompt vigilance but not panic, as infections have been mild, a health official said on Saturday.

A large number of infants admitted with COVID-19 last month in Tshwane, the metropolitan area that includes the capital Pretoria, raised concerns that the omicron variant could pose greater risks for young children than other coronavirus variants.

However, scientists have yet to confirm the omicron variant is driving the infections in children and have cautioned that other factors could be at play.

Ntsakisi Maluleke, a public health specialist in the Gauteng province that includes Tshwane and the biggest city Johannesburg, said that out of the 1,511 COVID-positive patients in hospitals in the province, 113 were under nine years old, a greater proportion than during previous waves of infection.

WATCH | South Africa sees spike in COVID-19 cases as omicron variant spreads: South Africa sees spike in COVID-19 cases as omicron variant spreads 2:02 The omicron variant is driving a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases across South Africa. Scientists believe the variant is more transmissible, and may even bypass acquired immunity in some people who have recovered from COVID-19. 2:02

"We are comforted by clinicians' reports that the children have mild disease," she told Reuters in an interview. She said health officials and scientists were investigating what was driving the increased admissions in younger ages and were hoping to provide more clarity in the next two weeks.

Since only a small percentage of South Africa's positive COVID-19 tests are sent for genomic sequencing, officials do not yet know which variants the children admitted to hospital have been infected with.

Maluleke said health-care workers could be acting out of an abundance of caution. "They would rather have a child under care for a day or two than having a child at home and complicating ... but we really need to wait for the evidence," she said.

INTERACTIVE | Where is the coronavirus pandemic getting better or worse?

She said many COVID-19 patients in Gauteng were reporting "non-specific" flu-like symptoms like a scratchy throat, as opposed to more easily identifiable markers like a loss of taste or smell.

But she urged parents and pregnant women, another cohort that has seen more hospital admissions recently, not to take flu-like symptoms lightly and to get tested in case intervention is needed further down the line.

"The public needs to be less fearful but vigilant," she said.

WATCH | WHO official talks of 'roller-coaster' of omicron information: WHO warns 'bit of a roller coaster' coming on information about omicron 1:49 The World Health Organization’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, says the transparency around rapidly emerging data on the coronavirus variant omicron is empowering but recognizes how unsettling it is to be hearing bits of information in real time. 1:49

Despite a recent influx of admissions, Gauteng's dedicated COVID-19 bed occupancy was still only around 13 per cent, Maluleke said, and contingency plans are in place should capacity become stretched.

Scientists are still working to find out what severity of illness is caused by the omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month and since seen in more than 30 countries, and whether it may be more resistant to existing vaccines.

WATCH | South African official questions travel ban: 'Why is it only Africa?': South Africa's High Commissioner questions scientific basis of Canada's travel ban 11:18 "South Africa displayed the highest level of transparency and integrity, but we are now being chastised for doing the right thing," South Africa's High Commissioner Sibongiseni Dlamini-Mntambo told Power & Politics Thursday. 11:18

What's happening across Canada

Manitoba is putting all non-emergency cardiac surgeries on hold to make sure there is enough intensive-care capacity heading into the weekend.

Three procedures were cancelled on Friday, a spokesperson for Shared Health said.

The cancellations came as dozens of patients have been moved to other hospitals in Manitoba to make room in Winnipeg's hospitals during the province's fourth wave of COVID-19 cases.

WATCH | Varying eligibility for booster shots: Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots varies across Canada 2:03 Ontario will lower the eligibility age for COVID-19 booster shots to 50 and up by mid-December, adding to a shifting map of booster shot eligibility in Canada. There are calls for provinces and territories to be more cohesive with each other on who gets a booster shot. 2:03

Manitoba cancels non-urgent cardiac surgeries as hospitals fill up.

Omicron variant-driven COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto East Detention Centre.

Here are some rules and advice for planning a holiday gathering in Ontario.

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, more than 265 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.2 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, several thousand people protested vaccination mandates in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday, with the demonstrations now a weekly event.

Protesters hold up placards during a rally against COVID-19 vaccination mandates in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday. (William West/AFP/Getty Images)

The state of Victoria, home to Melbourne, requires full vaccination to access most hospitality services and non-essential retail, as well as to work in health care and many other industries. Nearly 88 per cent of Australians over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated.

In Asia, South Korea reported a daily record of 5,352 new COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths on Saturday, while a nationwide total of nine cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed.

The government on Friday announced that people visiting restaurants, cinemas and other public spaces will have to show vaccine passes.

In Europe, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made a strong appeal for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Get vaccinated, no matter whether it's a first vaccination or a booster," Merkel said in what is expected to be her last weekly video message before leaving office next week. "Every vaccination helps."

The message was delivered two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.

The measures include excluding unvaccinated people across the country from non-essential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate.

WATCH | Test requirements when flying to the U.S.: Canadians will need to take COVID-19 test a day before flying to the U.S. 2:15 The U.S. is planning to require all travellers who arrive by air take a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of their departure, a move officials say is needed to slow the spread of the omicron variant. 2:15

In the Netherlands, health authorities said on Saturday the final tally of passengers on two flights from South Africa last week who had tested positive for the omicron coronavirus variant was 18. More than 600 passengers travelling on the flights to Amsterdam were kept isolated and tested for COVID-19, with 61 testing positive.

In Africa, the Health Ministry in South Africa on Friday reported 16,055 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, up from 11,535 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 deaths a day earlier. The country, which raised the alarm about the new variant now named omicron, has seen a surge in cases.