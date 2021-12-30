Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

British Columbia is delaying the full return to classrooms in January to allow public health officials to assess the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and give school staff time to implement enhanced safety measures.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said Wednesday staff and students whose parents are health workers, as well as those who need extra support, will return to schools Jan. 3 or 4. All other students will return to classrooms Jan. 10.

"We have to ensure we have the foundations in place to keep our schools safely open," Whiteside said.

British Columbia is not alone in adjusting the return to school. Officials in Newfoundland and Labrador said Wednesday that schools will shift to remote learning after the Christmas break, with the decision to be re-examined weekly.

Nova Scotia announced earlier this week that students will return to in-person learning, though they will be back in the classroom a few days later than originally scheduled. Manitoba had already announced a delay, saying before the Christmas holidays that a return to classrooms would be pushed back to Jan. 10.

The announcements in B.C., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador come as students, teachers and parents in Ontario wait for word on the return to school.

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:50 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador all saw single-day COVID-19 case number highs on Wednesday.

In Nova Scotia, health officials reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 24 people in hospital.

Across the North, Nunavut's premier said Wednesday that his government is seeking help from the federal government as COVID-19 cases rise. The update came as the territory reported 37 additional cases, bringing the number of active cases to 74.

In the Northwest Territories, health officials said 68 new COVID-19 cases had been reported since Christmas Eve, while Yukon health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the same period.

In Central Canada, Quebec on Wednesday reported 13,149 cases of COVID-19 — a single-day high — and 10 additional deaths. Ontario, meanwhile, saw a single-day high of 10,436 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba on Wednesday reported 947 new cases of COVID-19 — a new high — and one additional death. In Saskatchewan, health officials reported 293 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths.

Alberta more than doubled its active COVID-19 case count in a week, while recording its highest single-day increase of new infections. A record-setting 2,775 new cases were reported Wednesday.

In British Columbia, health officials reported five additional deaths on Wednesday and 2,944 new cases of COVID-19 — a new high for the province.

-From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

A woman gets tested for COVID-19 in La Paz, Bolivia, on Wednesday. (Claudia Morales/Reuters)

As of early Thursday morning, roughly 284.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus database, which tracks cases from around the world. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.4 million.

In the Americas, Bolivia's main cities cancelled any public activities for New Year's Eve after the country reached a record 4,939 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number for one day in all the pandemic in the South American nation.

U.S. cases reached a record high, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said deaths and hospitalizations are "comparatively" low. However, some states are dealing with caseloads large enough to put serious strain on hospital systems.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has reached a pandemic record high in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday as he ordered additional members of the state National Guard into hospitals to help with the surge.

Ohio had 5,356 people in the hospital with the coronavirus Wednesday, the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, accounting for more than one of every five hospital beds. That's also the highest per-capita hospitalization rate in the country, said Robert Wylie, chief medical operations officer at the Cleveland Clinic.

More than nine of every 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 since June have been unvaccinated, DeWine said.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the Chinese city of Xi'an reported on Thursday another 155 local cases, taking the total number to the highest seen in any Chinese city this year, as infections keep spreading eight days into a lockdown.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa reported 9,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths.

In Europe, residents and tourists in Paris will be required to wear face masks outdoors starting Friday as France sees a surge of COVID-19 infections fuelled by the Omicron variant.

People wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they ice skate at a funfair in Paris on Wednesday. (Thibault Camus/The Associated Press)

The Paris police prefecture said the mask rule will apply to people ages 12 and over, although individuals will be exempt while riding bicycles or motorcycles, travelling in vehicles and doing exercise.Those who do not comply face a fine.

Masks already are mandatory in shops, public facilities and office buildings and on public transportation in France. The French government announced measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus this week, when France reported a daily record of 208,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday reported 2,234 new cases of COVID-19, with no additional deaths.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET