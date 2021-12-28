Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The latest:

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday pledged the full support of the federal government to states facing surges in COVID-19 cases from the more-transmissible omicron variant and a run on at-home tests.

Joining a regular meeting between his coronavirus response team and the National Governors Association, Biden said, "My message is: if you need something, say something, and we are going to have your back any way we can."

Biden acknowledged long lines and chaotic scenes as Americans sought out testing amid the case surge and as they looked to safely gather with family and friends over the holiday. He referenced his administration's plan to make 500 million rapid tests available to Americans beginning next month through an as-yet-to-be-developed website.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should "seriously" consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 test at a new testing site inside the Times Square subway station on Monday in New York City. After a week of record-breaking positive COVID test rates, New York City officials and agencies are working to ramp up testing accessibility and turnaround times. (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as Biden's chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said, "When you make vaccination a requirement, that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated."

Canada currently requires people who are 12 years and four months or older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to board domestic or international flights leaving from "most airports in Canada" as well as Via Rail or Rocky Mountaineer trains.

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals travelling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

-From The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 6:45 a.m. ET

What's happening in Canada

WATCH | Some provinces limit molecular tests amid Omicron surge: Provinces limit molecular tests amid Omicron surge Duration 4:05 With testing centres at maximum capacity, a number of provinces have begun limiting the kinds of COVID-19 tests available to the public. In B.C., Manitoba and Nova Scotia, PCR tests are only available for health-care workers and those with an increased risk of serious illness. 4:05

For more details on the situation in your province and territory — including the latest on hospitalizations and ICU capacity, as well as local testing issues — click through to the local coverage below.

In Atlantic Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador saw 357 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, bringing the number of active cases in the province to a high of 677.

Prince Edward Island saw 156 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day period, while New Brunswick saw 639 new cases over the same period and four additional deaths.

Health officials in Nova Scotia, meanwhile, reported 581 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, noting in their statement that there was a small outbreak at the Halifax Infirmary. Nova Scotia's announcement, which covered just one day, did not include updated details on hospitalizations.

In Central Canada, Quebec on Monday reported 8,231 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths. Ontario, meanwhile, saw 9,418 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

In the Prairies, health officials in Manitoba reported 675 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and eight additional deaths. The update came as the province announced it was ramping up restrictions again, including limits on capacity for both indoor and outdoor public gatherings.

There were no updated figures released in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

Across the North, there were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nunavut. There were no formal updates from health officials in Yukon or the Northwest Territories.

In British Columbia, health officials on Monday reported 6,288 new COVID-19 cases over three days. Updated information on deaths and hospitalizations is expected later this week.

What's happening around the world

Hospital worker Sonia Mokhtari sets up a Christmas tree for a Christmas Eve meal in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, on Christmas Eve. (Daniel Cole/The Associated Press)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 281.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking site maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.4 million.

In Europe, France will pay intensive care nurses an extra €100 (roughly $145 Cdn) per month from January as it seeks to improve work conditions for staff exhausted by the fight against COVID-19.

Confirmed cases in Greece are expected to hit a fresh daily record on Tuesday, topping 15,000, after the country announced tighter curbs a day earlier.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Monday reported 3,782 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Australia recorded another record surge in infections as an outbreak of the Omicron variant disrupted reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls.

India, meanwhile, has granted emergency use authorization for two vaccines and one COVID-19 pill, the health minister tweeted, as authorities warn about the spread of the Omicron variant across the country.

The first is Covovax, the Serum Institute of India's version of the Novavax vaccine, a two-dose shot made with lab-grown copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. The second is Corbevax, made by Indian firm Biological-E, which the health minister said is the country's first indigenously developed protein-based vaccine against COVID-19.

It also granted emergency use approval for molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, that will be manufactured by 13 companies in India and will be used in emergency situations to treat COVID-19 patients at high risk.

A health worker waits for people to turn up for COVID-19 test at a metro station in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Manish Swarup/The Associated Press)

Even though daily cases in India have remained low for months after the country saw a devastating surge earlier this year, concern over Omicron has grown in recent weeks, sparking various states to enforce new restrictions. In the capital, New Delhi, a slew of new restrictions were announced Tuesday, including a night curfew, shutting down cinemas and gyms, and a ban on large public gatherings or events. India has so far confirmed over 650 Omicron cases.

In the Middle East, the multi-billion-dollar world's fair in Dubai has warned that some venues on site may shut down as coronavirus cases rapidly rise in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai's Expo 2020 said that virus outbreaks among workers may force parts of the fair to "close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization." It did not elaborate.

The UAE's daily virus caseload has skyrocketed by a multiple of 35 in just the last three weeks after the arrival of the Omicron variant. The vague statement from Dubai's government-run media office on Monday underscores the daunting challenges of hosting among the world's first major in-person events amid a still-raging pandemic.

In the Americas, confirmed cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, the highest daily tally in almost six months.

-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 8:10 a.m. ET