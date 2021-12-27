Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday
Worries remain as Omicron variant spreads in Canada and around the world
The latest:
- Tourism industry may have to live off domestic travel until the fall, says minister.
- Canadians eager to be nurses facing tougher entry requirements, fewer training spots.
- Omicron's prevalence should shake off COVID-19's lingering stigma, experts say.
- Applications for Canada's expanded lockdown support not open until 2022.
- INTERACTIVE | Track the spread of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases continue to mount across Canada as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus becomes further entrenched.
Ontario reported more than 9,800 new cases of the virus on Sunday, Quebec counted nearly 8,000, and in Nova Scotia, more than 1,100 were confirmed over the weekend.
The high case counts came as new restrictions went into force in Quebec, capping private gatherings at six people or two household bubbles.
Meanwhile, public health experts expect case counts to continue to climb, given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, and that has renewed their concerns about the capacity of Canada's hospitals and health-care workers to handle another wave of the pandemic.
-From The Canadian Press, last updated at 7 a.m. ET
What's happening across Canada
- Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases over 2 days.
- New Brunswick residents to see tighter COVID-19 restrictions this week.
- COVID-19 testing site in Prince Edward Island reaches capacity on Boxing Day.
- Several Montreal hospitals restrict visitors amid soaring COVID-19 cases.
- Ontario reports 9,826 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after topping 10,000 for the first time.
- Omicron in Manitoba: Why hospitals are bracing for another influx of unvaccinated patients.
- COVID-19 decimated the Calgary Food Bank's depot system. Now it's slowly coming back.
- Experts fear true number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. could be higher as province hits testing capacity
What's happening around the world
As of early Monday morning, more than 279.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.4 million.
In the Asia-Pacific region, China's local symptomatic COVID-19 cases crept up again, with most new infections reported in Xian city as it entered a fifth day of a lockdown, while Australian authorities refrained from imposing new curbs despite the country's first Omicron death.
Meanwhile, South Korea said it has granted an emergency authorization to Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill, Paxlovid. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said Monday it expects the introduction of Paxlovid to help diversify options for COVID-19 treatments and prevent patients' conditions from becoming serious amid surging infections and critical cases in South Korea.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the government has signed contracts to procure Paxlovid pills enough to cover 362,000 patients. It says the Paxlovid pills will be delivered to South Korea as early as mid-January.
In the Americas, U.S. airlines cancelled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday as COVID-19 thinned out the number of available crews, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on board, upending the plans of thousands of Christmas travellers.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic has identified its first case of the Omicron variant.
In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Sunday reported 5,604 new cases and 41 additional deaths.
As of today the cumulative number of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> cases identified in SA is 3 413 540 with 5 604 new cases reported. Today 41 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 814 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 111 957 with a recovery rate of 91,2% <a href="https://t.co/1IpJI7YJah">pic.twitter.com/1IpJI7YJah</a>—@HealthZA
In the Middle East, Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday.
In Europe, France broke the 100,000 cases threshold for the first time since the pandemic began as the Omicron variant continued its rapid spread, while Italy reported a third successive record tally of cases on Saturday.
-From Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News, last updated at 7:05 a.m. ET
With files from Reuters, The Associated Press and CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?