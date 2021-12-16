Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for travelling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government said Thursday.

The new measures will take effect first thing Saturday, just after midnight, "in the face of the extremely rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the U.K.," French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in a statement.

The French government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday that will address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks. Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but Omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it's raising concerns across the Channel.

French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on BFM television that tourism or business trips from Britain to France "will be limited," though French citizens will still be able to make the journey. All those arriving from Britain will need to have a negative virus test less than 24 hours old, and to test again upon arrival and isolate "in a place they choose" for at least 48 hours pending the result, Attal said.

The measures will apply to vaccinated travellers as well as unvaccinated travellers.

The U.K. recorded the highest number of confirmed new COVID-19 infections Wednesday since the pandemic began, and England's chief medical officer warned the situation is likely to get worse as the Omicron variant drives a new wave of illness during the Christmas holidays.

According to France's new measures, citizens of any EU country can still enter France from Britain, in addition to non-EU citizens with a long-term EU residency permit or long-term visa, and some other categories of people including truckers who are only transiting France, diplomats and health-care workers.

People will be allowed to leave France for Britain only if they aren't French, or if they have an urgent health or legal reason to travel.

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday that truck drivers would be exempt from new COVID-19 controls being introduced by France on travellers arriving from Britain.

"To confirm I have liaised with my French counterpart ... and hauliers will remain exempt," he said on Twitter.

The abrupt move comes after weeks of political tensions between France and Britain over post-Brexit fishing rights and how to deal with migration in dangerous small boats across the English Channel.

It also comes as France's government is desperately trying to avoid a new lockdown or stricter measures that would hurt the economy and cloud President Emmanuel Macron's expected campaign for the April presidential election.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7:35 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

What's happening around the world

A health-care worker wearing personal protective equipment takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 272.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to case-tracking done by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.3 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Indonesia and New Zealand reported their first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant while South Korea said it will reinstate stricter physical distancing rules a month-and-a-half after easing them.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Wednesday reported 26,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 54 additional deaths. Health Minister Dr. Joe Phaahla urged people on Thursday to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols through the holiday season.

"We call upon all travellers, especially those who are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated coming from areas declared hot spots, to get vaccinated before hitting the roads to protect their families and friends they will be visiting during this period associated with large social gatherings like parties and weddings, which can be 'super spreader' events that carry a huge risk of transmission of the virus," the health minister said in a statement.

In the Middle East, the Israeli government says it is donating one million coronavirus vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX program. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the AstraZeneca vaccines would be transferred to African countries in the coming weeks. COVAX is a global initiative that aims to provide coronavirus vaccines to poorer nations

In Europe, the European Commission said on Thursday it reached an agreement with Moderna to accelerate deliveries of the U.S. company's COVID-19 vaccine to EU member states that have a short-term need, in particular Germany.

Moderna expects to deliver 10 million doses to Germany in December, with delivery of 25 million extra doses expected in the first quarter of 2022, the European Union's executive body said in a statement.

In the Americas, Brazil registered 301 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 5,446 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as four of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide complete numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 9:15 a.m. ET