Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday
Omicron expected to dominate in Europe as pandemic overshadows holiday season
The latest:
- Be 'ready to pivot' domestic holiday travel plans amid rapidly spreading omicron variant, medical experts say.
- Missed diagnoses, PPE failures: How the Misericordia COVID-19 outbreak in Edmonton unfolded.
- Ottawa to toughen international travel restrictions as omicron concerns escalate.
- ASK CBC NEWS | Should I get a rapid test before a holiday gathering? We answer this and your other COVID-19 questions.
- Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: COVID@cbc.ca
The head of the European Union's executive branch said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January, amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is well prepared to fight omicron with 66.6 per cent of the bloc's population fully vaccinated. Von der Leyen expressed disappointment that the pandemic will again disrupt year-end celebrations but said she was confident the EU has the "strength" and "means" to overcome COVID-19.
"Like many of you, I'm sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic," she said.
Continental Europe can look to Britain for a sense of what lies ahead as omicron spreads.
The head of the U.K. Health Security Agency, Dr. Jenny Harries, said omicron is displaying a staggering growth rate compared to previous variants.
"The difficulty is that the growth of this virus, it has a doubling time which is shortening, i.e. it's doubling faster, growing faster," Harries told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. "In most regions in the U.K., it is now under two days. When it started, we were estimating about four or five."
Harries said the variant poses "probably the most significant threat we've had since the start of the pandemic."
Alarming rises in cases as winter approached and the delta variant remained at large prompted many European governments to implement public health measures as excess mortality increased during the fall.
- INTERACTIVE | Where is the coronavirus pandemic getting better or worse?
- Why omicron is overtaking delta — and what that means for our fight against COVID-19
With omicron now on the scene, more countries are adopting restrictions. Italy, for example, this week required negative tests from vaccinated visitors, raising concerns that similar moves elsewhere will limit the ability of EU citizens to travel to see friends and relatives over the holidays.
Portugal adopted a similar measure on Dec. 1, requiring a mandatory negative test for all passengers on arriving flights, regardless of their vaccination status, point of origin or nationality.
Von der Leyen said the EU faces a double challenge, with a massive increase of cases in recent weeks due to the delta variant combined with the rise of omicron.
Epidemiological update as of 14/12 on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Omicron?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Omicron</a> variant:<br><br>- since 13/12, 441 additional <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SARSCoV2?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SARSCoV2</a> Omicron cases have been confirmed in the EU/EEA, bringing the total to 2 127 confirmed cases. Cases have been reported by 25 countries.<br><br>More:<a href="https://t.co/ku9pAU6Cay">https://t.co/ku9pAU6Cay</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a>—@ECDC_Outbreaks
"We're seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and unfortunately, an increase in the number of deaths," she told European Parliament lawmakers.
Von der Leyen insisted that the increase in infections remains due "almost exclusively" to the delta variant.
"And what I'm concerned about is that we now [are] seeing the new variant omicron on the horizon, which is apparently even more infectious," she said.
Scientists worldwide are working frantically to learn more about the variant, which as of Tuesday had been reported in 77 nations. The global picture is unclear, but according to an analysis Tuesday of initial data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections, omicron seems to be more easily spread from person to person and better at evading vaccines, but also milder.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meanwhile, vowed to win the fight against the pandemic, imploring Germans in his first major address to parliament to get vaccinated as the only way out of the crisis.
-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:15 a.m. ET
What's happening across Canada
- N.S. reported 127 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, rapid tests in high demand at public libraries.
- Province is 'trying to save Christmas' with new COVID-19 measures, says N.B. premier.
- Quebec to roll out rapid tests in pharmacies, urges people to work from home as omicron looms.
- Ford expected to make booster announcement as Ontario logs 1,429 new COVID-19 cases.
- Manitoba premier avoids questions about restrictions but vows to ramp up rapid testing.
- Saskatchewan government launches new long-term care home inspections program.
- 20 more omicron cases reported as Alberta records 250 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths.
- Officials warn against large holiday parties after 44 cases of omicron variant confirmed in B.C.
What's happening around the world
As of early Wednesday morning, more than 271.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 5.3 million.
In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea warned it may reinstate stricter physical distancing curbs as it posted a record daily tally due to a persistent spike in breakthrough infections among those vaccinated and serious cases.
In the Americas, the Biden administration may request additional funds from Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the omicron variant, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said.
The reported pandemic death toll in the U.S. surpassed 800,000 this week, as hospitals in several states feel the strain of surging COVID-19 case loads.
In Africa, health officials across the continent reported more than 167,000 new cases of COVID-19 last week, an increase of 111 per cent from the previous week, according to a weekly epidemiological summary published by the World Health Organization.
According to the report, the highest number of cases in Africa were reported in:
- South Africa, with 109,053 new cases.
- Zimbabwe, with 26,479 new cases.
- Mauritius, with 6,415 new cases.
There were "just under 500 new deaths, a number similar to the number reported in the previous week," according to the report, with the highest number of deaths in South Africa, Mauritius and Algeria.
In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
-From Reuters, CBC News and The Associated Press, last updated at 7:20 a.m. ET
With files from Reuters and CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?