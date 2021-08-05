Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

Japan's PM says COVID-19 infections are 'expanding at the pace we have never experienced before.'



Unions are warning Canadians to expect disruptions at airports and border crossings starting Friday, just days before Ottawa's planned easing of pandemic border restrictions.



WHO calls for moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots through September.



Tokyo reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the total for Tokyo to 236,138, about a quarter of the national total. Japan reported more than 14,000 cases on Wednesday for a total of 970,000.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas have since been added and extended until Aug. 31. But the measures, basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours, are increasingly ignored by the public, which has become tired of restrictions.

"We need to tackle the situation as we now have a stronger sense of urgency," Prime Minister Yosihide Suga told reporters, referring to Tokyo's new record exceeding 5,000 cases for the first time. "The infections are expanding at the pace we have never experienced before."

Suga, who has been criticized for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite the coronavirus spreading, says there is no evidence linking the surge in cases to the July 23-Aug. 8 Games. He urged people to firmly stick to the emergency requests and stay home despite the summer vacation.

A protester calling for the cancellation of the Olympic Games stands with a sign urging officials to choose the 'shine of our lives' over the shine of medals. (Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

Alarmed by the pace of the spread, some experts have called for a current state of emergency in Tokyo and five other areas to be expanded nationwide.

Instead, Suga on Thursday announced a milder version of the emergency measures in eight prefectures, including Fukushima in the east and Kumamoto in the south, expanding the areas to 13 prefectures. The less-stringent measures allow prefectural heads to target specific towns but cannot order business closures.

Suga also pledged to "prevent the further spread of the virus by firmly carrying out vaccinations."

Experts say people are not cooperating because many feel less of a sense of urgency about the pandemic while the Olympics are going ahead and Suga's government keeps issuing the same requests for people to stay at home.

What's happening in Canada

What's happening around the world

People wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 a day before stricter lockdown measures are implemented in Manila on Thursday. (Lisa Marie David/Reuters)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 200.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a case tracking tool maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.2 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, chaos and confusion marred several vaccination sites in Manila as thousands showed up, hoping to receive a shot before the Philippines capital heads back into lockdown for two weeks.

Malaysia and Thailand reported on Thursday a record daily increase in new infections.

In Africa, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says he came down with COVID-19 last week and if he had not been vaccinated earlier, "I would not be here by now." An audibly ill John Nkengasong told reporters that despite his vaccination in April, "the severity of the attack is unbearable." He cited his experience to push back against vaccine hesitancy.

Meanwhile, the African Union says the first of the 400 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson doses that African countries have collectively procured on their own started arriving this week and all should be distributed by September 2022.

In the Americas, the delta variant is "highly worrisome" as the mutation has spread to nearly two dozen countries across the Americas, officials with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) told reporters.

Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 20,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily jump since late January, and 611 fatalities.

In the Middle East, Iran again reported a fresh single-day high on Wednesday, with 39,357 new cases of COVID-19. The country reported 409 additional deaths, bringing the reported COVID-related death toll to 92,194.

In Europe, Britain's decision to row back on French quarantine rules could provide a boost to France's tourism industry, said French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

