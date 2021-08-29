Israel expands eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots

The latest:

Israel on Sunday began offering COVID-19 booster shots to anyone who has been fully vaccinated, lowering the age of eligibility to 12.

A third dose will be available to those who have been fully vaccinated as long as five months have passed since they received the second dose, Health Ministry director general Nachman Ash told reporters Sunday.

Israel began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech booster to its older population a month ago and has been gradually lowering the age of eligibility.

So far, two million people out of a population of 9.3 million have received a booster shot, and officials say the campaign has slowed the rate of serious illness, which rose with the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

Ash said the effectiveness of the vaccine was found to wane six months after the second dose. But there is no consensus among scientists and agencies that a third dose is necessary, and the World Health Organization has said more of the world should be vaccinated with a first dose before people receive a third dose.

"The third dose brings us to the level of protection achieved by the second dose, when it was fresh," said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health at Israel's Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on all Israelis age 12 and up get booster shots right away.

The United States has announced plans to offer booster doses to all Americans, eight months after their second vaccine dose, citing data showing diminishing protection. Canada, France and Germany have also planned booster campaigns.

What's happening across Canada

People take part in a demonstration opposing the Quebec government’s measures to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal on Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 216.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 case tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.4 million.

In Europe, Britain recorded a further 61 COVID-19 deaths and 33,196 more cases on Sunday, official data showed. Infections in the last seven days rose by 5.8 per cent from the week before, and weekly deaths jumped by 16 per cent.

The Sunday figure for fatalities tends to be lower than weekdays due to a delay by some hospitals in reporting deaths. Britain has recorded an average of 114 daily deaths related to COVID-19 in the last week.

In the Americas, a man who led efforts in his central Texas community against mask-wearing and other preventative measures during the pandemic has died from COVID-19 one month after being admitted to an emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday. He was 30 years old and a father of three children. His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

In the Middle East, the police chief for Iran's capital says a gang of thieves has robbed scores of COVID-19 vaccines after attacking a hired car carrying the doses, Iranian media reported.

People leave a shopping centre in Tehran earlier this month after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines. (Vahid Salemi/The Associated Press)

The robbery comes as Iran, with over 106,000 virus-related deaths, has the highest death toll in the Mideast but only eight per cent of its people are fully vaccinated.

Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said robbers attacked and seized 300 vaccines after a courier service left a Health Ministry medical storage facility south of the capital.

He did not say which vaccine was stolen. Iran generally uses the Chinese-made Sinopharm, although it also has used some Russian made Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca and its own domestic CovBarekat vaccine.

On Sunday, Iran registered 581 daily deaths and more than 31,000 new cases. Last week on Tuesday, Iran hit a record of 709 patients dying in a single day.