Ambulance services in New South Wales, Australia,a are struggling to meet demand, authorities said on Saturday, as the state reported yet another day of record COVID-19 numbers.

As the number of active cases in the state rises, calls to emergency services have also risen, and for the second time ever, NSW Ambulance had a level three alert on Friday night, which meant the service's response to calls from the community was impacted.

Ambulance services in the state, which includes the capital Sydney, received 2,500 calls from reported COVID-19 patients in the past week, but many were what authorities deemed unnecessary, with some callers asking for food delivery or transportation to vaccine clinics.

"When we receive calls that do not require an ambulance immediately, it can have dire consequences," said Dr. Dominic Morgan, NSW Ambulance chief executive.

"I have been advised this week that we had a 25 minute response to an 18-year-old cardiac arrest. This is devastating."

New South Wales reported 1,035 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, exceeding the previous record of 1,029 seen on Thursday, while there were two additional deaths.

What's happening across Canada

British Columbia reports 867 new cases.



Alberta reports 1,168 new cases.



Saskatchewan reports 258 new cases.



Manitoba reports 31 new cases.

P.E.I. switches gears, says masks will be required in some school settings.

Ontario will announce a form of vaccine passport next week, sources have told CBC News. They say the issue will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, and that while some ministers oppose the idea, a program will be introduced. As recently as last month, Premier Doug Ford rejected the idea, saying he didn't want to create a split society.

Toronto Pearson Airport has advised passengers who are leaving from Terminal 3 on Saturday to arrive early because an anti-mask demonstration is expected to take place at that location from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

No "significant operational impacts," are expected, the airport said on Twitter.

What's happening around the world

As of Saturday morning, more than 215.5 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 case tracker. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.4 million.

In Asia, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has lifted a moratorium on casino operations in the country's top holiday island to generate taxes for its COVID-19 pandemic response, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

Casino operations in Boracay, the Philippines' top tourist draw, should follow coronavirus restrictions and keep children away from gambling activities, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said. He did not say if the lifting of the moratorium would be temporary or permanent.

In Europe, thousands turned out in Berlin on Saturday to protest the government's coronavirus measures, despite bans against several planned gatherings.

Police in Berlin restrain a demonstrator during a protest Saturday against COVID-19 restrictions. (Christophe Gateau/dpa/The Associated Press)

Police banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany. A court ruled in favour of allowing one protest, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 2,000 police officers were stationed around the city to respond to those who showed up despite the bans.

In the Americas, hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18.

Mexican officials have downplayed the COVID-19 risk for minors, despite the 613 deaths and 60,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people under 18 in Mexico to date.

More than a dozen parents have won the injunctions and got their children shots as the government presses schools to return to in-person classes on Monday.

In Africa, authorities have arrested Congo's former public health minister following allegations he misappropriated more than $1 million US in funds allocated by the World Bank to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Eteni Longondo has maintained his innocence, but he was taken to the central prison of Makala following an hours-long court proceeding in Kinshasa, according to Inspector General of Finance Jules Alingeti.