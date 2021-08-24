Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

The latest:

3 key factors in how Canada will fare during the 4th wave of COVID-19.



Ontario health-care workers warn of 'brutal' nurse shortage as hospitals brace for 4th wave.



Back-to-school plan in B.C. to be laid out this morning.



Iran has registered its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media reports.

The country's health ministry said Tuesday that 709 people with the disease had died since Monday and 7,727 patients were in critical condition. The ministry said 40,600 new cases were confirmed in the same 24-hour period.

The previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths in Iran was set Sunday. The country reported its highest daily tally of confirmed cases — more than 50,000 — a week ago.

The highly contagious delta variant is fuelling the surge in new cases. A five-day lockdown in the country that included a ban on the use of personal cars between provinces recently ended.

Only some eight per cent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated. Authorities have said that less than 40 per cent of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | B.C. announces COVID-19 'vaccine passport': B.C. announces COVID-19 'vaccine passport' 1:42 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says proof of vaccination will be required for anyone who wants to attend a number of indoor activities. 1:42

What's happening around the world

WATCH | How concerned should people be about rising COVID-19 cases? How concerned should people be about rising COVID-19 cases? 1:53 Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Zain Chagla answers questions about COVID-19, including how concerned people should be about rising cases in Canada and whether there will be more lockdowns. 1:53

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 212.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a case-tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.4 million.

In Africa, Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees in August and September, as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony has started in Tokyo, as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was held on Tuesday as Japanese officials faced rising COVID-19 case numbers. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Pakistan will require all teachers, professors, school staff and students age 17 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In Europe, Scotland said it will hold a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by authorities, starting by the end of the year.

The Scottish government said the judge-led probe will "scrutinize decisions taken in the course of this pandemic and learn lessons for future pandemics." It will look at deaths and other health impacts, along with the economic and social effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Greece, meanwhile, said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to boost inoculation rates and head off any renewed spike in delta variant infections of the coronavirus.

In the Americas, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arkansas reached a new high on Monday as Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he hoped the full approval of Pfizer's vaccine would encourage more people in the state to get the shots against the virus.

986 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update, and 5,427 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Visit our interactive dashboard for more information on the new cases: <a href="https://t.co/oMTe0KNQTv">https://t.co/oMTe0KNQTv</a> <a href="https://t.co/HcXNmA5WU5">pic.twitter.com/HcXNmA5WU5</a> —@ADHPIO

The state's Department of Health said the number of virus patients on ventilators rose by 12 to 349, surpassing the previous high reached Saturday. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital increased by 42 to 1,411. COVID-19 patients make up half of the state's intensive care unit beds, with 558 in ICU. There are only 22 ICU beds available in Arkansas, according to the Department of Health.

Arkansas ranks fifth in the U.S. for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 10:35 a.m. ET