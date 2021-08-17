Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday
Japan extends COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases increase
The latest:
- Federal leaders urged not to use vaccines 'as a political toy' during election campaign.
- WATCH | Major parties take different stances on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
- Bigger tumours, delayed diagnoses as cancer patients struggle amid pandemic.
- U.S. experts expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster 8 months after 2nd shot.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in COVID-19 transmission," Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing.
WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours due to the insecurity and the unpredictable situation, he said. Chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people have been seeking to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies, worsening existing shortages.
Jasarevic said the WHO, like other UN agencies, was committed to remain in the country.
-From Reuters
What's happening across Canada
- Ontario to require COVID-19 vaccination or regular tests for health, education workers: Canadian Press.
- Get immunized, Toronto Public Health says, as almost 99% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 not fully vaccinated.
- Manitobans who turn 12 this year eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.
- ICU patients more than double in a week as B.C. records 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days.
- Alberta reports 1,407 new COVID-19 cases over weekend as province tops 5,000 active cases.
- 40 new cases of COVID-19 in N.B., outbreaks at Moncton region nursing home and daycare.
What's happening around the world
As of early Tuesday morning, more than 207.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracker published by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.3 million.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan on Tuesday extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in COVID-19 cases threatening the medical system. The current state of emergency, the fifth of the pandemic so far, was due to expire on Aug. 31 but will now last until Sept. 12. Tokyo announced 4,377 new cases on Tuesday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.
New Zealand, meanwhile, reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.
In the Middle East, Israel said more than one million people over age 50 have received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel began offering the boosters to its older population two weeks ago, becoming the first country in the world using a Western vaccine to do so.
In the Americas, several U.S. states are dealing with an uptick of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including Alabama, where intensive care units are near capacity amid the state's surge in COVID-19 cases.
The head of the Alabama Hospital Association said the state has 1,562 intensive care unit beds and 1,560 patients needing intensive care Monday. Dr. Don Williamson says that "this is the greatest demand on the ICU system we've ever had." Williamson said COVID-19 patients accounted for 48 per cent of Alabama's ICU patients Monday. He said the overwhelming majority of them are unvaccinated.
Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the state's low vaccination rate. Infections and hospitalization numbers are quickly approaching what they were at the winter peak of the pandemic.
In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Monday reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19 and 299 additional deaths.
In Europe, French health authorities said on Monday the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 stood at 10,151, going over 10,000 for the first time since June 22.
There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 — more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.
-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News
With files from The Associated Press and CBC News
