Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in COVID-19 transmission," Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing.

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours due to the insecurity and the unpredictable situation, he said. Chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people have been seeking to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies, worsening existing shortages.

Jasarevic said the WHO, like other UN agencies, was committed to remain in the country.

-From Reuters, last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Workplaces consider COVID-19 vaccine requirement: Workplaces consider COVID-19 vaccine requirements 2:04 Some Canadian companies have imposed their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on employees who want to return to the workplace, while others are hoping the federal government’s new mandate will be applied to them. But some employment lawyers say though vaccine mandates are legal, they’re not simple. 2:04

What's happening around the world

A woman gets inoculated with a dose of the Covishield vaccine at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a multiplex cinema hall complex in Mumbai on Monday. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 207.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracker published by Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 4.3 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan on Tuesday extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other regions and announced new measures covering seven more prefectures to counter a spike in COVID-19 cases threatening the medical system. The current state of emergency, the fifth of the pandemic so far, was due to expire on Aug. 31 but will now last until Sept. 12. Tokyo announced 4,377 new cases on Tuesday, after a record 5,773 on Friday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

In the Middle East, Israel said more than one million people over age 50 have received a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Israel began offering the boosters to its older population two weeks ago, becoming the first country in the world using a Western vaccine to do so.

In the Americas, several U.S. states are dealing with an uptick of COVID-19 hospitalizations, including Alabama, where intensive care units are near capacity amid the state's surge in COVID-19 cases.

The head of the Alabama Hospital Association said the state has 1,562 intensive care unit beds and 1,560 patients needing intensive care Monday. Dr. Don Williamson says that "this is the greatest demand on the ICU system we've ever had." Williamson said COVID-19 patients accounted for 48 per cent of Alabama's ICU patients Monday. He said the overwhelming majority of them are unvaccinated.

Alabama has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus and the state's low vaccination rate. Infections and hospitalization numbers are quickly approaching what they were at the winter peak of the pandemic.

In Africa, health officials in South Africa on Monday reported 7,983 new cases of COVID-19 and 299 additional deaths.

In Europe, French health authorities said on Monday the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 stood at 10,151, going over 10,000 for the first time since June 22.

There were also more patients treated in intensive care units for the disease, with an increase of 56 over 24 hours to 1,908 — more than twice as high than a July 21 low of 859.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 8:25 a.m. ET

