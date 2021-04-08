Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The latest:

New coronavirus cases in India hit a record Thursday at 126,789, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his second vaccine shot and urged others to follow suit, saying "vaccination is among the few ways we have to defeat the virus."

India started its vaccination drive in January. So far, more than 90 million health workers and those over 45 have received at least one shot. Only 11 million have received both doses as India tries to build immunity to protect its nearly 1.4 billion people.

Dozens of cities and towns are imposing night curfews to try to contain the surge but the federal government has refused to impose a second nationwide lockdown for fear of hurting the economy.

Deaths rose 685 in the past 24 hours, the highest since November. The western state of Maharashtra, the worst-hit in the country, accounted for nearly 47 per cent of new infections.

Overall, India has recorded nearly 167,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

-From The Associated Press, last updated at 10:35 a.m. ET

What's happening across Canada

WATCH | Ontario announces provincewide stay-at-home order, targeted vaccine rollout:

Ontario announces provincewide stay-at-home order, targeted vaccine rollout The National 4:44 With new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations soaring, the Ontario government has instituted a provincewide stay-at-home order for at least four weeks. The province also announced targeted vaccinations of some teachers and essential workers in hotspots. 4:44

As of 10:25 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had reported 1,031,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 62,836 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,192.

A stay-at-home order is in effect across Ontario in response to worsening COVID-19 trends in the province. Premier Doug Ford announced the move Wednesday, saying it was prompted by a surge in cases driven by more infectious variants.

"The reality is, despite everything we've done so far, the COVID-19 situation in Ontario is getting worse as these new variants continue to spread," Ford said. "Our hospitals are reaching capacity and patients in the GTA must now be sent to other parts of the province for care."

Health officials in Ontario on Thursday reported 3,295 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths. According to data about COVID-19 published by the province, hospitalizations stood at 1,417, with 525 people in intensive care units "due to COVID-related illness."

Under the stay-at-home order, stores that sell goods such as groceries, cleaning supplies and pharmacy products can remain open but only to sell essential items. Non-essential retail can open for curbside pickup or delivery only.

In Quebec, people in areas hit hard by the virus are facing restrictions on gyms, faith gatherings and some inter-regional travel. The province on Wednesday reported 1,270 new cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations, as reported by the province, stood at 543, with 123 people in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Quebec residents with some chronic illnesses and who are under the age of 60 can also start getting vaccinated in hospital on Monday, while essential workers can start booking appointments Friday.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Wednesday — a man in his 30s.

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported two new cases on Wednesday, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

WATCH | Canada facing perilous mix of COVID-19 variants:

Canada facing perilous mix of COVID-19 variants The National 2:07 The mix of COVID-19 variants circulating in Canada has turned the country into a dangerous petri dish unlike anywhere else. 2:07

Across the North, Yukon's chief medical officer of health said Wednesday it's too early to lift COVID-19 restrictions in the territory. This despite the fact that Yukon has no new COVID-19 cases and about 68 per cent of residents have received at least one vaccine dose. Dr. Brendan Hanley says there are too many cases involving variants in neighbouring jurisdictions and there's a territorial election taking place.

Health officials in the Northwest Territories reported one presumptive positive case linked to a mine. There were no new cases reported in Nunavut.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

In Alberta, health officials reported 1,351 new COVID-19 infections in its latest update. There were 333 people in hospital, the province said, with 79 in intensive care.

Here are the latest COVID-19 data for Alberta:<br><br>• 1,370 new cases (1,351 net w/adjustments to past days)<br>• 11,464 active cases<br>• 333 patients in hospital, including 79 in ICU<br>• 1 more death. 2,002 total<br><br>More charts & context: <a href="https://t.co/3dbTqmZSis">https://t.co/3dbTqmZSis</a> <a href="https://t.co/pLlFkV5r4x">pic.twitter.com/pLlFkV5r4x</a> —@CBCFletch

In British Columbia, meanwhile, health officials reported another 997 new cases on Wednesday and two more deaths. There were 330 people in hospital and the number in intensive care has grown to 105.

The province has seen a growing number of variant cases, including the B117 variant first reported in the U.K. and the P1 variant originally linked to travellers from Brazil.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be ever-changing, and we are also continuing to evolve and adapt our pandemic response," a statement from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

"As part of this, we are actively monitoring and screening for all of the virus strains to understand how they may impact us and what additional action may be required to keep our communities safe."

-From The Canadian Press and CBC News, last updated at 10:40 a.m. ET

What's happening around the world

Health workers attach a notice about the shortage of coronavirus vaccine supplies at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on Thursday. (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

As of early Thursday morning, more than 133.1 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported around the world, according to a Johns Hopkins University case-tracking tool. The global death toll stood at more than 2.8 million.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday warned of the risk of a permanent divergence in the global economy, and urged major economies to strive to provide significant amounts of new fiscal support to secure a robust recovery.

In a statement to the steering committees of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Yellen underscored the need to continue supporting the world's poorest countries as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and high debt burdens.

She urged the World Bank to support developing countries and ensure they get timely access to COVID-19 vaccines, and said the United States supported accelerated negotiation to replenish the World Bank's International Development Association fund for the poorest countries.

The African Union has dropped plans to buy COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India and is exploring options with Johnson & Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters on Thursday.

The institute will still supply the AstraZeneca vaccine to Africa through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, said Dr. John Nkengasong, but the African Union would seek additional supplies from Johnson & Johnson.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Indonesia's health minister said the schedule for around 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines faced delays.

Health officials in South Korea said they will decide whether to resume administering AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccines to people 60 and younger over the weekend. The injections were paused while regulators in Europe reviewed a possible link between the shots and rare blood clots.

Australia, meanwhile, has moved to restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by recommending that it not be given to people under age 50. The announcement came after drug regulators held a series of urgent meetings earlier in the day.

The Philippines suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine for people below 60 years of age to investigate reports from overseas of blood clots.

In Europe, Spain plans to join other European nations in limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly due to concerns over links to extremely rare blood clotting. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said after meeting with regional health chiefs Wednesday that authorities will limit the use of the vaccine in those over 60 years old.

The decision came after the European Medicines Agency said it had found a "possible link" between the shot and the rare clots.

Last week, Germany and France limited the vaccine to elderly groups, and earlier Wednesday British authorities recommended that the vaccine not be given to adults under 30. Belgium said Wednesday it would not allow its use for people under age 56.

The EMA advised no such age restrictions, saying the benefits of the vaccine far exceed the very rare cases of thrombosis.

In the Americas, Mexican and Brazilian health regulators said on Wednesday they would not limit use of AstraZeneca's shot after Britain's vaccine advisory committee recommended not using it for people under 30.

Argentina tightened movement restrictions on Wednesday including curtailing the leisure industry and blocking non-essential workers from using public transport after the country hit a record number of COVID-19 infections

A woman throws a flower over the grave of a relative who died from complications related to COVID-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Andre Penner/The Associated Press)

In the Middle East, Iran has hit a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting 22,586 new cases. The country is grappling with a spike after millions defied government guidance against gathering and travelling during Nowruz, the nation's biggest holiday.

The new case count Thursday pushes Iran's total during the pandemic over two million. The additional 185 reported deaths increased the confirmed total to 63,884 deaths in the country of 83 million.

The Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain has announced that starting next month, residents who can prove that they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to attend gyms, indoor restaurants, mass sporting events, conferences, spas and cinemas.

-From Reuters and The Associated Press, last updated at 10:45 a.m. ET