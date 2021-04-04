Canada expecting millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses in coming weeks, says minister

The latest:

Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks with graphene.

Researcher says coronavirus variants could require annual vaccinations, like the flu.

Essential but forgotten? Youth working in grocery stores, cafés feel the strain.

Canada's confirmed count of COVID-19 cases passed the one-million mark on Saturday — 14 months after the country's first known case was recorded — while the number of vaccine shots administered surpassed six million.

The federal government's goal was to have six million doses arrive in Canada by the end of the first quarter of the year — a target it met last week.

"We're expecting millions and millions more doses over the next weeks and months," Procurement Minister Anita Anand told CBC News on Friday. She reiterated that 44 million vaccine doses are expected to arrive by the end of June.

As of 12:35 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had reported 1,002,823 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 57,399 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,059.

When asked about the official number of cases, an infectious diseases specialist with Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, Ont., said, "It's actually probably much more than a million."

"It's anywhere from five to 10 times more than that, because a lot of the time, especially at the beginning of the pandemic, we weren't actually catching a lot of the cases that were happening," Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti told CBC News on Sunday.

"Many cases are mild and are not getting tested," he said. "The point is, this is a respiratory virus … and their job is essentially to infect people, and they do so very very efficiently."

The two milestones are emblematic of where the nation stands with COVID-19, ramping up its vaccination drive as more contagious variants of the virus fuel the pandemic's third wave in several parts of Canada.

What's happening across Canada

In Ontario, the Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School in London is temporarily closed after three COVID-19 cases prompted more than half the school's students and two-thirds of the staff to enter self-isolation.

The closure comes as Ontario entered its second day of a province-wide "shutdown."

Personal care services, gyms and indoor dining must close, but schools and most retailers can stay open with specific capacity limits in place.

WATCH | Modelling paints bleak picture of what lies ahead in Ontario's 3rd wave:

COVID-19 modelling paints bleak picture of what lies ahead in Ontario's third wave The province's Science Advisory Table has released its latest modelling on the spread of COVID-19, with a harrowing image of what lies ahead for the pandemic's third wave in Ontario. Projections show that intensive care admissions will be high enough to threaten the health-care system's ability to care for all patients, and that the spread of variants of concern is dangerously outpacing Ontario's vaccination campaign.

Quebec confirmed 1,154 new cases and nine more deaths on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the provincial police says it's officers have set up check points to make sure people respect curfew this Easter weekend, and says officers will also be on the lookout for gatherings in private residences and in other locations, such as restaurants. The Sûreté du Québec says it is especially targeting the Quebec City area, where there has been a surge in cases in recent days.

New Brunswick registered 11 new cases as the Edmundston Regional Hospital is preparing for the imminent transfer of patients after an influx of COVID-19 cases in intensive care. Officials say the spike in the hard-hit region is being driven by the B117 variant.

WATCH | Atlantic bubble return hinges on containing variants, says N.B. top doctor:

Atlantic bubble return hinges on containing variants, says Russell New Brunswick's chief medical health officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, says it's a critical time for vigilance as the Atlantic provinces grapple with more cases involving new variants of concern.

Nova Scotia identified seven new cases, raising the province's active caseload to 34.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday, more than 130.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a coronavirus tracking tool maintained by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll stood at more than 2.84 million.

In the Americas, Brazil's Sao Paulo sped up efforts to empty old graves and make room for a soaring number of COVID-19 deaths as the city hall registered record daily burials this week.

WATCH | Brazil's cemeteries struggle to keep up with record COVID-19 casualties:

Brazil COVID-19 deaths top 66,000 in March alone Brazil's cemeteries struggle to keep up with record COVID-19 casualties, extend services to all hours and attempt to accommodate new caskets.

In Asia, Bangladesh authorities are imposing a one-week nationwide lockdown on Monday. Forhad Hossain, the country's junior minister for public administration, says organizations providing emergency services will be available during the lockdown and industries will remain open.

In Europe, some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge.

In Africa, authorities say Libya has received its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines after 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine landed in the capital, Tripoli. The North African nation has seen a swell in confirmed COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.