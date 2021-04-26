Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The latest:

India's new coronavirus infections hit a record peak for a fifth day on Monday, as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help battle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Infections in the last 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.

A stark symbol of the crisis are the overwhelmed graveyards and crematoriums, stacked to the brim with the dead. Deaths rose by 2,812 in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 195,123, the Health Ministry said — though the number is believed to be a vast undercount.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, said they had identified sources of raw materials for vaccines, and would send medical equipment and protective gear to India to help treat patients and protect India's front-line workers.

Family members put flowers down as they perform the last rites for a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium in Jammu, India on Sunday. (Channi Anand/The Associated Press)

"The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis," a statement said.

In a tweet on Sunday, U.S President Joe Biden said: "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."

What's happening around Canada

As of 8:50 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada had reported 1,179,062 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 86,292 considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths stood at 23,965.

Nova Scotia on Monday reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 — a new high for the province, which recently tightened up restrictions and boosted fines for violations. Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, are expected to provide a briefing later in the day.

In New Brunswick on Sunday, health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

Quebec health officials reported 1,014 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and nine additional deaths. Hospitalizations in the province stood at 654, with 165 people in intensive care.

Ontario, meanwhile, reported 3,947 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 24 additional deaths. Hospitalizations stood at 2,126, with 851 people in hospital because of COVID-related illness.

In the Prairie provinces, Manitoba reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with no additional deaths. In Saskatchewan, health officials reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

Alberta, meanwhile, reported 1,437 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Sunday. There were 594 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 140 in intensive care.

Facing rising case numbers, council in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo — which includes the Fort McMurray area — passed a motion to declare a local state of emergency "to support efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19." Students from elementary through to high school in Fort McMurray are moving online, with students set to return to the classroom on May 10, officials said.

Across the North, Nunavut reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the number of active cases in the territory to 47. Meanwhile, in the Northwest Territories, health officials reported one new case in Yellowknife, saying the person was a "contact of a previously reported case." Health officials in Yukon did not release data on Sunday.

In British Columbia, health officials will provide updated figures covering the weekend later Monday.

What's happening around the world

A man rides his pedicab with a slogan to remind people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Monday. (Aron Favila/The Associated Press)

As of early Monday morning, more than 147.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported global death toll stood at more than 3.1 million.

In the Asia-Pacific region, confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past one million on Monday in the country's latest grim milestone, as officials assess whether to extend a monthlong lockdown in the Manila region amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight an economic recession, joblessness and hunger.

Pakistani authorities, meanwhile, are racing against time to add more beds and ventilators at hospitals amid a surge in deaths and coronavirus infections. Authorities have started summoning troops to ensure people don't violate physical distancing rules, according to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. Pakistan said it will be forced to impose a nationwide lockdown if the COVID-19 situation does not improve this week.

In Europe, Germany's coronavirus infection rate rose at the weekend despite stricter restrictions and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he did not expect moves to ease curbs before the end of May.

Commuters walk upon their arrival at the Cardona railway station on Monday in Milan, Italy. Bars, restaurants, cinemas and concert halls will partially reopen across Italy in a boost for coronavirus-hit businesses. (Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images)

In the Americas, Mexico's top diplomat travelled to Moscow on Sunday for a visit with Russian officials, his office said, amid talks to hammer out plans for Mexico to bottle Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine domestically after delays in shipments.

In Africa, South African researchers will on Wednesday resume a study further evaluating the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the field, after it was temporarily suspended along with use of the shot in the United States.

In the Middle East, Israel and Bahrain have agreed to recognize each other's vaccination programs and let people who have had shots travel without restriction between the countries.

